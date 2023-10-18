Boland vs Warriors Match Prediction ROC 45 % Chance of Winning WARR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 21 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between Boland and Warriors. This Division One encounter is scheduled to be hosted at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Boland vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Boland seems to be in a complete disarray this season. Following a defeat to the Lions, they currently occupy the bottom position in the table with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.017.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Boland managed to post a subpar score of 240 runs, losing eight wickets in the process. They made a promising start, with the opening pair adding 89 runs to the board, led by J. Malan who scored 70 off 91 deliveries. K. Petersen contributed with a half-century, but the other batsmen failed to make significant contributions, resulting in the low total. In response, the Lions successfully chased down the target in 45.1 overs with five wickets in hand. The Boland bowlers made some inroads, with Shaun von Berg taking two wickets and Siyabonga Mahima, Aviwe Mgijima, and Achille Cloete each claiming a wicket.

The Warriors are displaying impressive form this season, securing three consecutive victories. They faced some early setbacks with two matches being abandoned. Nevertheless, they currently hold the second position in the league table with 18 points and a commendable net run rate of +1.902. In their recent clash at Boland Park, the Warriors demonstrated their strength by defeating KwaZulu-Natal Inland by eight wickets. They opted to bowl first, and their pace attack decimated the entire KZNI batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 130 runs. Nealan van Heerden was the standout performer, claiming five wickets in his eight-over spell, while Beyers Swanepoel also contributed with three wickets for 18 runs in the same number of overs. In response to the target, the Warriors got off to a strong start with their openers forging a 72-run partnership. J. Hermann posted 39 runs, while JP King played an unbeaten innings of 68 runs off 64 deliveries, leading the Warriors to a convincing eight-wicket victory with 26 overs to spare.

Boland's chance of winning: 45%

Warriors’ chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Boland vs Warriors Betting Tips

Keegan Petersen is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Boland this season, amassing a total of 215 runs in four innings. He has recorded an impressive century and maintains a current average of nearly 53.75. His individual scores for this season are 0, 121, 44, and 50 runs, respectively. With his excellent recent form in mind, it's a fair expectation for Petersen to achieve a score of more than 32.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Tristan Stubbs has continued his excellent form from the previous season into the current one. In the ongoing season, he has demonstrated his ability by accumulating a total of 183 runs in two matches, achieving scores of 24 and an impressive 159 runs. With his remarkable current form, we anticipate Tristan Stubbs to exceed the 27.5-run mark in the upcoming match against Boland.

Match Prediction Best Odds Boland Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warriors Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Boland 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Boland vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa has a grass pitch and is considered a batting-friendly pitch. In the 20 ODIs held at this venue, the team batting first emerged victorious in 8 matches. In the current season, two games have been played at this location, with both teams securing one win each. The average first-innings total at this ground stands at 266 runs. Given this, our recommendation is for the team winning the toss to opt for batting first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 45% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Boland Players List

Pieter Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Stiaan van Zyl, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Achille Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Michael Copeland, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Janneman Malan Batter Achille Cloete Bowler Pieter Malan (c) Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Clyde Fortuin Wicket Keeper Ferisco Adams All-rounder Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Shaun von Berg All-rounder Michael Copeland Batter Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland lost to the Lions by 5 wickets in their last game. They sit at the bottom of the table with one win and three losses in five games.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Diego Rosier, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, George Van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Semethu, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jordan Hermann Batter JP King Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Andile Mokgakane Batter Patrick Kruger Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

In their most recent match, the Warriors clinched their third win of the season, triumphing over the KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 8 wickets with a substantial 156-run margin.

Boland vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

The teams have faced each other on only two occasions, with each side claiming a victory.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Boland Won: 1 match

Warriors Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Boland vs Warriors Betting Odds

Boland to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal

This season, Boland's opening partnerships have produced totals of 32*, 10, 1, 130, and 89 runs before experiencing their first wicket loss in the game. Notably, in three of these five matches, they managed to surpass the threshold of 29.5 runs before losing their first wicket. In their most recent game, the opening duo of J. Malan and C. Fortuin impressively constructed an 89-run partnership. Both Malan and Fortuin maintain impressive batting averages, with averages of nearly 57.00 and 34.75, respectively. Given these considerations, it is reasonable to anticipate that Boland will score more than 29.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Warriors List a Boland Park, Paarl Rocks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.679 Bet Now!

Boland vs Warriors Top Batters

Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland

In the current season, Pieter Malan has gathered 228 runs in four innings, boasting an impressive average of 57.00. It's worth noting that the 34-year-old cricketer maintains a robust career average of 46.32 in this format. With these statistics in mind, it's a reasonable expectation that Pieter Malan will be the standout performer among Boland's batters in the upcoming game.

Patrick Kruger to be the top batter for Warriors

Patrick Kruger has taken the crease on two occasions this season, delivering exceptional scores in both instances. He managed to score centuries on both outings, consistently emerging as the top performer for the Warriors. With a career average of 34.57 in this format and a total of 1625 runs in 54 innings, Patrick Kruger stands as a dependable choice to be the leading run-scorer for the Warriors in the forthcoming game.

Boland vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland

Hardus Viljoen has been an exceptional performer with the ball in all three matches of the current season, collecting a total of ten wickets. In each of these matches, except the last one, he consistently emerged as Boland's top-performing bowler. He has been the standout performer with the ball in each of his last four games, with only one exception. Considering his unwavering consistency, we expect Hardus Viljoen to sustain his form and continue to lead as Boland's top bowler.

Beyers Swanepoel to be the top bowler for Warriors

Beyers Swanepoel, a 25-year-old all-rounder from South Africa, has played a pivotal role for the Warriors in the current season. He has impressively taken seven wickets in three matches, maintaining an economical bowling rate of 4.44. In the last game, Swanepoel secured three wickets, giving away only 18 runs in his eight-over spell. Considering his consistent performance, Beyers Swanepoel emerges as a significant bowling asset for the Warriors in the forthcoming game.