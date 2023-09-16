Dolphins vs Boland Match Prediction DOL 43 % Chance of Winning ROC 57 % Bet Now! Dolphins and Boland battle out in the season opener of CSA Provincial One Day Cup Division One 2023 on Saturday, September 16. The match is slated to be played at Kingmead, Durban and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Dolphins Vs Boland Chance of Winning

Dolphins finished at the bottom of the table last season with two wins in seven matches. The team will miss the services of David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo as they are on national duty. JJ Smuts, Khaya Zondo and Jason Smith are the top batsmen the Dolphins will rely on and in the bowling department, Eathan Bosch and Prenelan Subrayen are the bowlers to watch out for.

Boland finished fourth in the points table with three wins and four losses. Ferisco Adams will lead Boland and they have a well-balanced squad with most of the key players from the last season available for the entire season. Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan and Keegan Petersen are the most reliable batsmen and they have a lethal bowling attack led by Hardus Viljoen and Akhona Mkhyana.

Dolphins defeated Boland by four wickets in the first game of the tournament last season. Boland will look to avenge their loss against the Dolphins in the season opener on Saturday.

Dolphins Chance of winning: 43%

Boland's Chance of winning: 57%

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Dolphins vs Boland Betting Tips

The Dolphins are a team that scores most of their runs in fours. The last season when these two teams clashed, the Dolphins scored 17 fours, while Boland managed to smash 11 fours. If you are looking for a perfect bet then bet on the Dolphins to score more fours than Boland @ 2.16 (Melbet) and the other bet that we believe can be a winning bet is Boland to hit more sixes than the Dolphins @ 2.5 (Melbet).

Dolphins vs Boland Toss Prediction

The surface at Kingsmead, Durban has consistently favoured bowlers giving them an additional edge over the batsman. In the 40 One Day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 21 matches, while the team batting second won 18 matches and the average 1st innings score is 250 runs.

In the last season, the average first innings score was 180 runs and the team batting first won two out of the three matches played.

Captains winning the toss might be tempted to make use of the initial moisture and the movement that the surface offers but can be challenging chasing down a target. Our prediction is the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Kingsmead, Durban on Saturday, 16 September is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 73% humidity, 50% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be cloudy with the probability of rain interruption during the match hours.

Dolphins Players List

David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, JJ Smuts, Grant Roelofsen, Tshepang Dithole, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Odirille Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen.

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role JJ Smuts All-rounder Bryce Parsons Batter Grant Roelofson Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Tshepang Dithole Wicket Keeper Jason Smith Batter Eathan Bosch All-rounder Andile Simelane Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

The Dolphins finished the eighth position last season and managed to win two out of the seven matches played. They lost two out of their last three matches played at Durban.

Boland Players List

Arian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijma, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Boland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Janneman Malan Batter Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Pieter Malan Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Michael Copeland Wicket Keeper Stiaan van Zyl All-rounder Glenton Stuurman Bowler Imraan Manack Bowler Akhona Mkhyana Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Boland Recent Form

The Boland Rocks had mixed results in the 2022 season, where they won three matches and lost four matches finishing fourth on the points table.

Dolphins vs Boland Head-to-Head Record

Dolphins and Boland had won one match each in the last three head-to-head matches. In their last head-to-head encounter, the Dolphins won the match by four wickets.

Matches Played: 3 matches

Dolphins Won: 1 match

Boland Won: 1 match

No Result: 1 match

Dolphins vs Boland Betting Odds

Highest Individual Score to be under 89.5 runs @ 1.85 (Melbet) and no player to score over 100 @ 1.513 (Melbet).

The surface at Kingsmead, Durban is one of the most difficult tracks to bat on and has been a low-scoring venue last season. Only one player scored above 89 runs in the three matches played at Kingsmead in the 2022 season. We believe it is one of the safest bets to bet on the highest individual score to be under 89.5 runs @ 1.85 (Melbet) and no player to score over 100 @ 1.51 (Melbet).

Dolphins vs. Boland Top Batters

Janneman Malan to be the top batter for Boland

Janneman Malan scored 260 runs in seven matches last season including a century (103) against Dolphins. He is one of the most exciting batsmen to watch out for and has a wide range of shots. We believe Malan to start the tournament by scoring a match-winning knock against the Dolphins in the first match.

Jason Smith to be the top batter for Dolphins

Jason Smith was the leading run-scorer for the Dolphins last season. Smith smashed 217 runs in seven matches at an average of 31. Batting in the middle order he provides the much-needed stability to the squad and has been the most reliable batsman for the Dolphins. We back Jason Smith to be the top batter for the Dolphins against Boland.

Dolphins vs Boland Top Bowlers

JJ Smuts to be the top bowler for Dolphins

JJ Smuts was one of the most successful and economical bowlers for the Dolphins last season. Smuts picked up ten wickets in seven matches, controlling the phase of the game in the middle overs. With Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo out due to national duties, Smuts will have the additional responsibility with the ball and we back Smuts to come good and be the top bowler.

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland

Hardus Viljoen bagged 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.15. The surface at Durban favours fast bowlers and Viljeon is one of those bowlers who can bowl over 140 kmph and can be lethal on surfaces at Kingsmead which offers additional bounce. We back Viljoen to produce a match-winning spell and be the top bowler against the Dolphins.