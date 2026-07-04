Dolphins vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Dolphins vs Knights Chance of Winning
The winning probability of Dolphins is 60% and of Knights is 40%.
Our Prediction
It’s the sixth game for both the teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Dolphins currently sit fifth in the table. At the same time, the Knights are last in the table with only one win so far to their name. We predict an easy victory for Dolphins
Dolphins vs Knights Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Dolphins are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. Dolphins Fall of 1st Wicket Under (22.5) is priced at 1.83 and Patrick Bothoa Total Runs over 18.5 is also priced at 1.83
Weather Report
With an 80% probability of precipitation and 90% cloud cover, the chances of rains are very high where we would witness significant stoppages. The rains are expected to affect the game majorly at Kingsmead, Durban.
Dolphins Player List
Tshepang Dithole, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smuts, Ruan de Swardt, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bradley Porteous, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman, Lifa Ntanzi, Bryce Parsons, Thamsanga Kumalo, Odirile Modimokoane
Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tshepang Dithole
|
Batsman
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicketkeeper
|
JJ Smuts
|
Batsman
|
Ruan de Swardt
|
Batsman
|
Jason Smith
|
Batsman
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Bradley Porteous
|
Batsman
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Andile Simelane
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Thando Ntini
|
Bowler
Knights Player List
Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.
Knights Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Gihahn Cloete
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jacques Snyman
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
Batsman
|
Pite van Biljon
|
Batsman
|
Patrick Bothoa
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Patrick Kruger
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Alfred Mothoa
|
Bowler
|
Nealan van Heerden
|
Bowler
|
Nhlankanipho Mpungose
|
Bowler
|
Monde Maquunqu
|
Bowler
Dolphins vs Knights Head to Head
The last time Dolphins and Knights faced each other was in the 26th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The match however ended in No result at Bloemfontein due to rains. The knights are yet to win against Dolphins so it will be an interesting match-up this year.
- Matches played between Dolphins and Knights: 5 Matches
- Matches won by Dolphins: 3 Matches
- Matches Drawn/No Result: 2 Matches
- Matches won by Knights: 0 Matches
Dolphins vs Knights Betting Odds
As per market odds, Dolphins to win the match is priced at 1.57 and Knights to win the match is priced at 2.25. The bookies clearly favor Dolphins to win this game.