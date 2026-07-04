Dolphins vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Dolphins vs Knights Match Prediction.

Dolphins vs Knights Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Dolphins is 60% and of Knights is 40%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the sixth game for both the teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Dolphins currently sit fifth in the table. At the same time, the Knights are last in the table with only one win so far to their name. We predict an easy victory for Dolphins

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Dolphins vs Knights Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Dolphins are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. Dolphins Fall of 1st Wicket Under (22.5) is priced at 1.83 and Patrick Bothoa Total Runs over 18.5 is also priced at 1.83

Weather Report

With an 80% probability of precipitation and 90% cloud cover, the chances of rains are very high where we would witness significant stoppages. The rains are expected to affect the game majorly at Kingsmead, Durban.

Dolphins Player List

Tshepang Dithole, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smuts, Ruan de Swardt, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bradley Porteous, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman, Lifa Ntanzi, Bryce Parsons, Thamsanga Kumalo, Odirile Modimokoane

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Tshepang Dithole

Batsman

Grant Roelofsen

Wicketkeeper

JJ Smuts

Batsman

Ruan de Swardt

Batsman

Jason Smith

Batsman

Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowling Allrounder

Bradley Porteous

Batsman

Eathan Bosch

Bowler

Andile Simelane

Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen

Bowling Allrounder

Thando Ntini

Bowler

Knights Player List

Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Gihahn Cloete

Wicketkeeper

Jacques Snyman

Batting Allrounder

Raynard van Tonder

Batsman

Pite van Biljon

Batsman

Patrick Bothoa

Bowling Allrounder

Patrick Kruger

Bowling Allrounder

Migael Pretorius

Bowling Allrounder

Alfred Mothoa

Bowler

Nealan van Heerden

Bowler

Nhlankanipho Mpungose

Bowler

Monde Maquunqu

Bowler

Dolphins vs Knights Head to Head

The last time Dolphins and Knights faced each other was in the 26th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The match however ended in No result at Bloemfontein due to rains. The knights are yet to win against Dolphins so it will be an interesting match-up this year.

  • Matches played between Dolphins and Knights: 5 Matches
  • Matches won by Dolphins: 3 Matches
  • Matches Drawn/No Result: 2 Matches
  • Matches won by Knights: 0 Matches

Dolphins vs Knights Betting Odds

As per market odds, Dolphins to win the match is priced at 1.57 and Knights to win the match is priced at 2.25. The bookies clearly favor Dolphins to win this game.