DOL (Dolphins) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction DOL 63 % Chance of Winning NOW 37 % Bet Now! Dolphins and North West battle out in match 4 of CSA Provincial One Day Cup Division One 2023 on Friday, September 22. The match is slated to be played at Kingsmead, Durban and the scheduled start time is 1:00 pm IST.

Dolphins vs North West Chance of Winning

The season opener between Dolphins and Boland was called off due to rain. The former champions had a horrible time in the 2022-23 season of the CSA One-Day Cup. Dolphins finished with two wins and five losses in the league stages. The team will miss the services of David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj due to national duties and Eathan Bosch was appointed as the stand-in captain for the season.

Jason Smith (217 runs), Bradley Porteous (248 runs), JJ Smuts (147 runs) are the top batters to watch out for in the game against the North West. The Dolphins were winless against North West in the 2022-23 season and they will hope to turn it around and register their first win of the season.

North West are coming off a loss against Western Province in their first game of the season. After opting to bat first, North West led by Rynard van Tonder’s classical hundred (129 runs) and handy knocks from Wihan Lubbe (46 runs) and Senuran Muthuswamy (34 runs) reached a competitive total (276/6 in 50 overs). In reply, Western Province scored (248/4 in 34.1 overs) on the back of unbeaten hundred by Kyle Verreyne (101* runs) before rain interruption. Western Province won the match by six wickets (DLS method) handing North West their first loss of the season.

Dolphins chance of winning: 63%

North West chance of winning: 37%

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Dolphins vs North West Betting Tips

North West skipper Senuran Muthuswamy is one of the most reliable batsmen in the middle order and he often delivers with the bat. In the last season he scored 257 runs and played a key role in his team’s success. He has a very good record against the Dolphins (88 & 73) in the last two faceoffs against the Dolphins. Considering his record against the Dolphins in recent times, we believe Muthuswamy to be the best bet to score over 50 runs.

Dolphins vs North West Toss Prediction

The surface at Kingsmead, Durban has consistently favoured bowlers giving them an additional edge over the batsman. In the 40 One Day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 21 matches, while the team batting second won 18 matches and the average 1st innings score is 250 runs. In the last season, the average first innings score was 180 runs and the team batting first won two out of the three matches played.

Captains winning the toss might be tempted to make use of the initial moisture and the movement that the surface offers but can be challenging chasing down a target. Our prediction is the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Kingsmead, Durban on Friday, 22 September is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 74% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with no chance of rain interruption.

Dolphins Players List

David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, JJ Smuts, Grant Roelofsen, Tshepang Dithole, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Odirille Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen.

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sarel Erwee Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper Khaya Zondo Batter Jason Smith Batter Bradley Porteous All-rounder Tshepang Dithole All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

Dolphins won two and lost three of their last five matches at Kingsmead, Durban. They finished last in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One last season and lost their last two encounters against North West.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.

North West Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Rynard van Tonder Batter Wihaan Lubbe All-rounder Senuran Muthuswamy All-rounder Ruan de Swardt All-rounder Meeka el Prince Wicket Keeper Caleb Seleka Bowler Duan Jensen Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West lost their last match against the Western Province. Their record against the Dolphins has been phenomenal in the last season.

Dolphins vs North West Head to Head Record

Dolphins and North West played two matches against one another in the CSA One-Day Cup and North West had the bragging rights as they won both the matches against the former champions.

Matches Played: 2 matches

Dolphins Won: 0 matches

North West Won: 2 matches

Dolphins vs North West Betting Odds

The last time Khaya Zondo played a match against the North West he scored a half century and Zondo has a very good record at Kingsmead, Durban. Zondo was sidelined due to injury for the most part of 2023 and on his comeback in a domestic match he scored a match winning half century and looked in good touch. We predict Khaya Zondo to play a game changing knock and score over 40 runs against North West.

Dolphins vs North West Top Batters

Jason Smith to be the top batter for Dolphins

Jason Smith was the leading run-scorer for the Dolphins last season. Smith smashed 217 runs in seven matches at an average of 31. Batting in the middle order he provides the much-needed stability to the squad and has been the most reliable batsman for the Dolphins. We back Jason Smith to be the top batter for the Dolphins against North West.

Rynard van Tonder to be the top batter for North West

Van Tonder lit up the tournament by scoring the first century in the 2023 CSA One-Day Cup. His classical knock of 129 runs against the Western Province couldn't help his team win the match. After a poor outing in the 2022-23 season, Van Tonder is off to a good start to his campaign and we believe Rynard van Tonder to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for North West against the Dolphins.

Dolphins vs North West Top Bowlers

JJ Smuts to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Smuts was one of the most successful and economical bowlers for the Dolphins last season. Smuts picked up ten wickets in seven matches, controlling the phase of the game in the middle overs. With Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo out due to national duties, Smuts will have the additional responsibility with the ball and we back Smuts to come good and be the top bowler for Dolphins against North West.

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Mihael Pretorius was impressive with his accurate line and lengths in the last game against Western Province and finished with figures of 2/30 on a losing cause. He picked up eight wickets in four matches in the 2022-23 season and was instrumental in his team's success. The surface at Kingsmead, Durban offers lateral movement and is tailor made for fast bowlers. Considering his performance in the last match, we back Pretorius to bamboozle the Dolphins batting lineup and be the top bowler for North West.