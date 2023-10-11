Dolphins vs Titans Match Prediction DOL 39 % Chance of Winning TIT 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.626 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 15 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between Dolphins and Titans. This Division two encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the Kingsmead, Durban on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Dolphins vs Titans Chance of Winning

The Dolphins' recent match against the Warriors was disrupted by rain, causing it to be abandoned. This marks the third out of four games for Eathan Bosch's team that have fallen victim to rain. Not a single delivery was bowled in their last encounter with the Warriors. Bosch and his squad are eager to play and perform well, especially since they are on home turf and familiar with the conditions. It's worth noting that they suffered losses in both matches against the Titans last year, so they are aiming for an improved performance this time. To succeed in this game, the team will rely on a strong opening partnership from Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts, both of whom are capable batters. Additionally, the middle order, consisting of Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, and Jason Smith, who has already scored a century this season, will need to put on a solid performance. Runs will also be expected from Bryce Parsons and Eathan Bosch. When it comes to bowling, the team's bowlers will face a formidable batting lineup, and they will be counting on impressive spells from Eathan Bosch and Daryn Dupavillon. Ottniel Baartman and Prenelan Subrayen will need to deliver strong performances in the middle overs to put the team in a comfortable position. Moreover, JJ Smuts and Bryce Parsons can provide additional bowling options for the team.

The Titans are determined to recover from their recent defeat against the Warriors. In the last game, Sibonelo Makhanya's team suffered a 109-run loss to the Warriors. This setback came after their impressive start to the campaign with a convincing 237-run victory in their first match. With a strong batting lineup and experience in their bowling attack, Makhanya is eager to put the last game's loss behind them and deliver a strong performance in the upcoming match. In this game, the team is counting on a solid start from Dewald Brevis and Neil Brand. Rivaldo Moonsamy is in excellent form and is expected to contribute runs in the middle order alongside Dean Elgar and Sibonelo Makhanya. The team's batting lineup becomes even more formidable with Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, and Corbin Bosch. Dayyaan Galiem and Corbin Bosch, both in good form, are crucial for the team's success. Ayabulela Gqamane and Junior Dala will be looking to trouble the Dolphins' batsmen in the middle overs. To bolster the bowling options, the team can turn to Aaron Phangiso, Neil Brand, and Dewald Brevis.

Dolphins's chance of winning: 39%

Titans’ chance of winning: 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dolphins vs Titans Betting Tips

Bradley Porteous scored 42 runs in the last game against Lions. Last season, he emerged as the leading run-getter for Dolphins with 248 runs in 7 games at an average of 41.33. Bet on Porteous to score over 27.5 runs against Titans.

Dean Elgar, the experienced South African opener, displayed his batting prowess by scoring a century in the Titans' opening match of the season. He accumulated 103 runs from 99 deliveries, embellishing his innings with 10 boundaries. While he had a brief stint in the previous game, we have high expectations for Dean Elgar to surpass the 31.5-run mark in the upcoming match, given his wealth of experience and impressive statistics.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dolphins Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Titans Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Titans 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dolphins vs Titans Toss Prediction

Kingsmead in Durban is known for providing favourable conditions for both fast bowlers and batsmen, making it one of the most balanced pitches in the country. Batsmen particularly enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes onto the bat smoothly, and there is minimal assistance for spinners. While the ball is expected to behave consistently, there will be some movement, requiring batsmen to select their shots wisely. A target of 300 runs would be considered a satisfactory score for the team batting first in this game. In the 40 ODIs held at this venue, 21 have been won by the team batting first, while 18 have been won by the team batting second. Historically, most teams have found success when setting a target on this pitch. The typical first innings score in ODIs at this venue is 250 runs. Given the favourable conditions in the first innings, teams winning the toss are likely to opt to bat first without hesitation in this game.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kingsmead, Durban on Wednesday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 78% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Dolphins Players List

David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, JJ Smuts, Grant Roelofsen, Tshepang Dithole, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Odirille Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sarel Erwee Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper Khaya Zondo Batter Jason Smith Batter Bryce Parsons All-rounder Tshepang Dithole All-rounder Eathan Bosch (c) Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

Dolphins shared points with Lions in their last game. As it stands, they sit 3rd in the table with 10 points in three games.

Titans Players List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dean Elgar Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket Keeper Sibonelo Makhanya (c) All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler

Titans Recent Form

In their recent match, the Titans suffered a 109 run loss at the hands of Warriors. As it stands, they sit 5th in the table with 5 points in two matches.

Dolphins vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five encounters between the two teams, each side secured two victories, with only one match ending in abandonment.

Dolphins Won: 2 matches

Titans Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Dolphins vs Titans Betting Odds

Titans to score over 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Titans have participated in two matches this season, and on both occasions, they managed to accumulate scores of 66 and 32 runs before losing their first wicket. In both matches, Dewald Brevis and Neil Brand formed the opening partnership for the team and averaged nearly 19.00 and 24.50, respectively. Based on their performance and the team's recent record, we anticipate that the Titans will achieve a score exceeding 29.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming game.

Dolphins vs Titans List a Kingsmead, Durban Dolphins Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.626 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs Titans Top Batters

Jason Smith to be the top batter for Dolphins

Jason Smith emerged as the top run-scorer for the Dolphins in the previous season, accumulating 217 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 31. This season, he has continued his stellar form by amassing 181 runs in just two innings, with scores of 116* and 65 runs, respectively. His presence in the middle order provides valuable stability to the squad, and he has consistently proven to be the most dependable batsman for the Dolphins. We anticipate Jason Smith to once again excel as the top run-scorer for the Dolphins in the upcoming match against the Titans.

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for Titans

Donovan Ferreira has demonstrated exceptional form recently, establishing himself as a reliable middle-order batsman for various teams. In the previous season, Ferreira accumulated 209 runs in six matches, boasting an impressive average of 52.25. This season, he has continued his fine form by scoring 105 runs in two games, averaging 52.50, with scores of 63 and 42 runs, respectively. Given his ability to thrive under pressure and his consistent recent performances, we hold high expectations for Donovan Ferreira to emerge as the top run-scorer for the Titans in their match against the Dolphins.

Dolphins vs Titans Top Bowlers

JJ Smuts to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Smuts emerged as one of the most effective and economical bowlers for the Dolphins in the previous season. He managed to secure ten wickets in seven matches, playing a crucial role in controlling the game during the middle overs. Given that Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo are unavailable due to national commitments, Smuts will shoulder additional responsibilities with the ball. We have confidence in Smuts's ability to perform well and become the top bowler for the Dolphins in their match against the Titans.

Aaron Phangiso to be the top batter for Titans

Aaron Phangiso delivered an outstanding bowling performance in the first game, securing three wickets while giving away just 21 runs. He emerged as one of the leading wicket-takers for the Titans in the previous season, with a total of 7 dismissals in 6 matches. Given his track record and recent form, we anticipate Aaron Phangiso to continue being the standout bowler for his team in the upcoming game.