Dolphins vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Dolphins vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Dolphins is 55% and of Warriors is 45%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the fifth game for both the teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Dolphins currently sit sixth in the table tied with Warriors with four points who currently sit fifth in the table. Both the teams have recorded a win each so far in the tournament with NRR being the only differentiating factor so far.

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Dolphins vs Warriors Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Dolphins are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.75 and Dolphins to make the highest score after the first 15 overs is priced at 1.90.

Weather Report

With a 40% probability of precipitation and 70% cloud cover, there are chances of rain where we would witness minor stoppages. However, it is not expected to affect the game majorly at Kingsmead, Durban.

Dolphins Player List

Tshepang Dithole, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smuts, Ruan de Swardt, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bradley Porteous, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman, Lifa Ntanzi, Bryce Parsons, Thamsanga Kumalo, Odirile Modimokoane

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tshepang Dithole Batsman Grant Roelofsen Wicketkeeper JJ Smuts Batsman Ruan de Swardt Batsman Jason Smith Batsman Andile Phehlukwayo Bowling Allrounder Bradley Porteous Batsman Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowling Allrounder Thando Ntini Bowler

Warriors Player List

Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Wihan Lubbe Batting Allrounder Joshua Chippendale Batsman Sinethemba Qeshile Wicketkeeper Matthew Breetzke Batsman Diego Rosier Batting Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batsman Lesiba Ngoepe Batting Allrounder Alindile Mhletwya Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Marco Jansen Bowling Allrounder

Dolphins vs Warriors Head to Head

The last time Dolphins and Warriors faced each other was in the 12th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Warriors win the match by 208 runs. Warriors won the toss and elected to field first. Diego Rosier scored a brilliant 142 of 127 balls and Wihan Lubbe (100) was the next-best batsman for Warriors. In terms of bowling, Kerwin Mungroo (10-1-56-2) and Prenelan Subrayen (10-0-54-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the Dolphins. Sarel Erwee (64) and Slade van Staden (11) set up a wonderful chase for the Dolphins. But Tsepo Ndwandwa (6.3-0-20-3) and Tiaan van Vuuren (5-1-30-3) made sure Warriors win the game by a massive margin.

Matches played between Dolphins and Warriors: 5 Matches

Matches won by Dolphins: 3 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Warriors: 2 Matches

Dolphins vs Warriors Betting Odds

As per market odds, Dolphins to win the match is priced at 1.66 and Warriors to win the match is priced at 2.20. The bookies clearly favor Dolphins to win this game.