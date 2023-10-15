DOL (Dolphins) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction DOL 36 % Chance of Winning WEP 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dolphins will take on Western Province in the match number 20 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm IST.

Dolphins vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season in their latest game against the Titans, losing by six wickets with 30 balls remaining. In a match where they won the toss and chose to bat first, the Dolphins managed to score 270 runs while losing eight wickets. Their innings got off to a slow start, with three wickets falling in the first ten overs. However, Jason Smith's impressive 75-run innings played a crucial role in helping the Dolphins reach this total. On the other hand, the Titans, led by Dean Elgar and Donovan Ferreira, had different intentions as they comfortably chased down the target with five overs to spare. Eathan Bosch was the standout performer for the Dolphins, taking three wickets while conceding only 56 runs in his ten-over spell. As it stands, they occupy the third place in the league table with 10 points in five matches.

Western Province has been in exceptional form this season, winning all three of their completed games and currently leading the table with 16 points and an impressive net run rate of +3.291. Unfortunately, one of their four scheduled games had to be abandoned. In their latest match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, they emerged victorious by a significant margin of 141 runs (DLS method). After being asked to bat first, Western Province posted a formidable total of 381 runs, largely thanks to Tony de Zorzi's outstanding 143-run innings. David Bedingham also made a valuable contribution with 67 runs, and George Linde played a pivotal role with his 88 runs. In a rain-affected match shortened to 46 overs, KwaZulu-Natal Inland struggled to keep up, managing only 241 runs on the scoreboard and suffering a substantial 141-run defeat. Abdullah Bayoumy and Nandre Burger were the standout bowlers for Western Province, each taking three wickets. George Linde contributed with two wickets, while Mthiwekhaya Nabe and Mihlali Mpongwana secured one wicket each.

Dolphins’ chance of winning: 36%

Western Province’s chance of winning: 64%

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Dolphins vs Western Province Betting Tips

Tshepang Dithole has played two innings this season and posted the scores of 34 & 36 runs in those two outings. We have backed Dithole to score over 21.5 runs in the game.

Kyle Verreynne, the 26-year-old wicket-keeper batsman from South Africa, made an impressive century in the season's opening match. He holds an ODI average of 41.22 and a List A average of 35.13. It's a reasonable bet to anticipate that Verreynne will score more than 31.5 runs in the upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dolphins Opening Partnership Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Western Province Opening Partnership Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Western Province 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Dolphins vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The Kingsmead stadium pitch is well-known for its tendency to assist bowlers, particularly seamers who capitalise on the extra movement generated by the pitch's moisture. On the other hand, spinners often encounter difficulties in establishing their rhythm on this track. However, if batsmen manage to adapt and settle in, there is potential for accumulating a substantial number of runs. In the current season, three matches have been played at this venue, with two of them being won by the team batting second, while the third had to be abandoned.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 68% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Dolphins Players List

David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, JJ Smuts, Grant Roelofsen, Tshepang Dithole, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Odirille Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sarel Erwee Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper Khaya Zondo Batter Jason Smith Batter Bryce Parsons All-rounder Tshepang Dithole All-rounder Eathan Bosch (c) Bowler Andile Simelane All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

The Dolphins arrive here on the back of a 6 wicket defeat at the hands of Titans in their last game. They sit third in the league table with 10 points in five games.

Western Province Players List

Kyle Verreynne (captain), Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jonathan Bird Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter David Bedingham Batter Kyle Verreynne (c) Wicket Keeper Valentine Kitime Batter George Linde All-rounder Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Abdullah Bayoumy Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province are at the top of the table and recently defeated KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 141 runs(DLS method).

Dolphins vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

In their previous encounters, these teams have only faced each other on two occasions. One of these matches was abandoned, and Western Province emerged victorious in the other.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Dolphins Won: 0 match

Western Province Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Dolphins vs Western Province Betting Odds

Dolphins to score under 27.5 runs before their 1st dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

In the current season, the Dolphins have started their innings with totals of 5, 30, and 8 runs, respectively, before losing their first wicket. In two out of these three matches, they were unable to exceed the mark of 27.5 runs before the initial wicket fell. Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts were the opening pair for the team in these three games and have recorded average scores of only 13.00 and 25.00, respectively. It appears to be a reasonable bet to predict that the Dolphins will score fewer than 27.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming match.

Dolphins vs Western Province List a Kingsmead, Durban Dolphins Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.24 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.618 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs Western Province Top Batters

Jason Smith to be the top batter for Dolphins

Jason Smith was the leading run-scorer for the Dolphins in the prior season, compiling 217 runs across seven matches at an impressive average of 31. In the current season, he has extended his outstanding form by accumulating 246 runs in just three innings, achieving scores of 116*, 65, and 75 runs, respectively. His role in the middle order brings crucial stability to the team, and he has consistently proven to be the most reliable batsman for the Dolphins. It is expected that Jason Smith will once again shine as the top run-scorer for the Dolphins in the upcoming match against Western Province.

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for Western Province

Tony de Zorzi has showcased his batting prowess by amassing 224 runs in three games for Western Province this season at an average of 112.00. Impressively, the 24-year-old has scored a century and a fifty in his last two games. In the last game, de Zorzi played a 143 run knock off 113 balls, smashing 18 fours and 4 maximums. Given his recent performance and versatility, we have strong confidence in Tony de Zorzi's potential to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Western Province.

Dolphins vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Eathan Boschto be the top bowler for Dolphins

Eathan Bosch picked up five wickets in three innings for Dolphins this season at an economy of 5.38. The 25-year-old has 43 wickets in 36 List A matches. In the last game, Bosch picked up three wickets while conceding only 56 runs in his quota of ten overs. Bet on Eathan Bosch to be the best bowler for Dolphins in the game.

Nandre Burger to be the top bowler for Western Province

Nandre Burger is having a phenomenal season so far, picking up 11 wickets in just three games at an economy of 4.60. He is the tournament’s second highest wicket-taker at the moment. Burger’s figures this season read 2/45, 6/38 & 3/42 respectively. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Burger in the game.