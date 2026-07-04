Knights vs Rocks Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Knights vs Rocks Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Knights is 55% and of Rocks is 45%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the fourth game for both teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Knights currently sit sixth in the table with 4 points thanks to a win in the last three games. Rocks on the other hand are bottom with no wins yet. We predict the Knights to win this game.

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Knights vs Rocks Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Knights are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and Knights to hit more sixes is priced at 2.05.

Weather Report

With an 80% probability of precipitation and 76% cloud cover, the chances of rain are extremely high at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Knights have already lost a game here against Western Province via the DLS method so they should be well prepared here.

Knights Player List

Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gihahn Cloete Wicketkeeper Jacques Snyman Batting Allrounder Raynard van Tonder Batsman Pite van Biljon Batsman Patrick Botha Bowling Allrounder Patrick Kruger Bowling Allrounder Migael Pretorius Bowling Allrounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Nhlankanipho Mpungose Bowler Monde Maquunqu Bowler

Rocks Player List

Janneman Malan, Valintine Kitime, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Zakhele Qwabe, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Hlomla Hanabe.

Rocks Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Jaaneman Malan Batsman Valintine Kitime Batsman Stiaan van Zyl Batsman Clyde Fortuin Wicketkeeper Farhaan Behardien Batting Allrounder Michael Copeland Bowler Ferisco Adams Bowling Allrounder Shaun von Berg Bowling Allrounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler

Knights vs Rocks Head to Head

The last time Knights and Warriors faced each other was in the 4th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Rocks win the match by 4 wickets thanks to DLS method. The Rocks won the toss and elected to field first. Jacques Snyman scored a wonderful 60 of 46 balls to propel the Knights to a score of 166/6. Farhaan Behardien (30) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Siyabonga Mahima (5-0-27-2) and Zakhele Qwabe (4-0-22-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Rocks. Janneman Malan (69) and Michael Copeland (38) set up a wonderful chase for the Rocks to win the game. Patrick Bothoa (1.3-0-14-2) and Mbongiseni Mhlanga (5-0-26-1) were the pick of the bowlers for the Knights in the losing cause.

Matches played between Knights and Rocks: 1 Match

Matches won by Knights: 0 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Rocks: 2 Match

Knights vs Rocks Betting Odds

As per market odds, Knights to win the match is priced at 1.72 and Rocks to win the match is at 2.10. The bookies clearly favor the Knights in this game.