Knights vs Rocks Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Knights vs Rocks Chance of Winning
The winning probability of Knights is 55% and of Rocks is 45%.
Our Prediction
It’s the fourth game for both teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Knights currently sit sixth in the table with 4 points thanks to a win in the last three games. Rocks on the other hand are bottom with no wins yet. We predict the Knights to win this game.
Knights vs Rocks Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Knights are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and Knights to hit more sixes is priced at 2.05.
Weather Report
With an 80% probability of precipitation and 76% cloud cover, the chances of rain are extremely high at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Knights have already lost a game here against Western Province via the DLS method so they should be well prepared here.
Knights Player List
Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.
Knights Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Gihahn Cloete
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jacques Snyman
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
Batsman
|
Pite van Biljon
|
Batsman
|
Patrick Botha
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Patrick Kruger
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Alfred Mothoa
|
Bowler
|
Nealan van Heerden
|
Bowler
|
Nhlankanipho Mpungose
|
Bowler
|
Monde Maquunqu
|
Bowler
Rocks Player List
Janneman Malan, Valintine Kitime, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Zakhele Qwabe, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Hlomla Hanabe.
Rocks Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jaaneman Malan
|
Batsman
|
Valintine Kitime
|
Batsman
|
Stiaan van Zyl
|
Batsman
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Farhaan Behardien
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Michael Copeland
|
Bowler
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Shaun von Berg
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Bamanye Xenxe
|
Bowler
Knights vs Rocks Head to Head
The last time Knights and Warriors faced each other was in the 4th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Rocks win the match by 4 wickets thanks to DLS method. The Rocks won the toss and elected to field first. Jacques Snyman scored a wonderful 60 of 46 balls to propel the Knights to a score of 166/6. Farhaan Behardien (30) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Siyabonga Mahima (5-0-27-2) and Zakhele Qwabe (4-0-22-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Rocks. Janneman Malan (69) and Michael Copeland (38) set up a wonderful chase for the Rocks to win the game. Patrick Bothoa (1.3-0-14-2) and Mbongiseni Mhlanga (5-0-26-1) were the pick of the bowlers for the Knights in the losing cause.
- Matches played between Knights and Rocks: 1 Match
- Matches won by Knights: 0 Matches
- Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches
- Matches won by Rocks: 2 Match
Knights vs Rocks Betting Odds
As per market odds, Knights to win the match is priced at 1.72 and Rocks to win the match is at 2.10. The bookies clearly favor the Knights in this game.