Knights vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Knights vs Titans Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Knights is 40% and of Titans is 60%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the seventh game for both teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Knights currently sit eighth in the table with 8 points thanks to 2 wins in the last six games. Titans are fifth in the table where they have won three and lost three so far in the tournament. We predict the fourth victory for the Titans in this series.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Knights vs Titans Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Titans are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. Knights Fall of 1st wicket under 23.5 overs is priced at 1.83 and Aiden Markram to be Titans top batsman is priced at 2.62

Weather Report

With 45% probability of precipitation and 84% cloud cover, the chances of rains are extremely low at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The fans would be hoping to witness a wonderful game of cricket in these conditions.

Knights Player List

Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman,

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gihahn Cloete Wicketkeeper Jacques Snyman Batting Allrounder Raynard van Tonder Batsman Pite van Biljon Batsman Patrick Botha Bowling Allrounder Patrick Kruger Bowling Allrounder Migael Pretorius Bowling Allrounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Nhlankanipho Mpungose Bowler Monde Maquunqu Bowler

Titans Player List

Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis, Theundis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Samuel Ruwisi, Ayabulela Gqamane, Gihahn Cloete, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock.

Titans Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Dewald Brevis Batsman Jiveshan Pillay Batsman Neil Brand Batting Allrounder Aiden Markram Batsman Sibonelo Makhanya Bowler Donavon Ferreira Wicketkeeper Corbin Bosch Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowling Allrounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Junior Dala Bowler

Knights vs Titans Head to Head

The last time Knights and Titans faced each other was in the 20th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Titans win the game by 32 runs. The Knights won the toss and elected to field first. Heinrich Klaasen scored a remarkable 153 of 127 balls to propel the Titans to 341/6. Neil Brand (87) was the other pick of the batsman. In terms of bowling, Migael Pretorius (10-2-40-2) and Jacques Snyman (10-0-67-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Knights. Pite van Biljon (127) and Jacques Snyman (29) set up a wonderful chase for the Knights, however, Corbin Bosch (9.1-0-69-4) and Neil Brand (10-1-61-4) made sure that the Titans win the game.

Matches played between Knights and Titans: 5 Matches

Matches won by Knights: 2 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 2 Matches

Matches won by Titans: 1 Match

Knights vs Titans Betting Odds

As per market odds, Knights to win the match is priced at 2.37 and Titans to win the match is at 1.55. The bookies clearly favour the Titans in this game.