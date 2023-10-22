KWNI (Kwazulu Natal Inland) vs DOL (Dolphins) Match Prediction KWNI 45 % Chance of Winning DOL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kwazulu-Natal Inland and Dolphins battle out in match 27 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Sunday, 22nd October. The match is slated to be played at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg and the scheduled start time is 1:00 pm IST.

Kwazulu Natal Inland vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

Kwazulu Natal Inland are coming off a huge loss against the Titans by 57 runs in the last match. Kwazulu bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the Titans batsman as they posted a huge total on the board (355/6 in 50 overs). Keith Dudgeon (4/53) and Thando Ntini (1/58) were the top performers with the ball for Kwazulu. Chasing down a huge total, Cameron Delport (66 runs) attacked from one end but a slow knock from Kagiso Rapulana (32 runs in 66 balls) did not help Kwazul’s chase. Kyle Nipper (51 runs) and Smangaliso Nhlebela (21 runs) fought valiantly but they were bowled out for 298 runs in 47.1 overs.

Dolphins lost their last match against Western Province by 45 runs. Dolphins bowlers were undisciplined with their lines and lengths, which allowed Western Province to post a huge total on the board (302/8). Okuhle Cele (4/55) and JJ Smuts (2/40) were the top performers with the ball. The Dolphins openers JJ Smuts (94 runs) and Marques Ackerman (72 runs) set the tone for the run-chase by adding 143 runs for the first wicket. Once the partnership was broken they fell apart in the chase and were bowled out for 257 runs in 46.3 overs.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland’s chance of winning: 45%

Dolphins chance of winning: 55%

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Kwazulu Natal Inland vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Jason Smith has scored 266 runs in five matches at an average of 88.66. Smith has been in top notch form smashing over two half centuries and one century in four innings. Considering his good run of form, we predict Jason Smith to score 50 or more runs against Kwazulu-Natal Inland.

Match Prediction Best Odds Inland Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Dolphins Opening Partnership Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Dolphins 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Kwazulu Natal Inland vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The surface at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg is a bowler friendly track and the batsmen struggle to score runs at this venue. In the last eight 50-over matches played at this venue the team batting first won four matches and the team bowling first won four matches. The average 1st innings score at this in the last eight matches is 199 runs. Based on the results and stats at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, 22nd October is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius and 89% humidity, 90% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be a rainy day and the match will be interrupted by rain.

Kwazulu Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Yaseen Valli Batsman Kagiso Rapulana Batsman Tian Koekemoer Batsman Michael Erlank (c) Batsman Cameron Delport Batsman Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket Keeper Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Kyle Nipper Bowler Stefan Tait Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Malcolm Nofal Bowler

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

Kwazulu-Natal Inland lost the last five matches played in the season and are positioned at the bottom of the table with five points in six matches.

Dolphins Players List

David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, JJ Smuts, Grant Roelofsen, Tshepang Dithole, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Odirille Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen.

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Marques Ackerman Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Bryce Parsons Batsman Khaya Zondo Batsman Jason Smith Batsman Bradley Porteous All-rounder Tshepang Dithole Wicket Keeper Eathan Bosch All-rounder Okhule Cele Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

Dolphins won one and lost two of the last three matches played in the CSA One Day Cup 2023 and they are positioned sixth on the points table with ten points in six matches.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Head to Head Record

Kwazulu-Natal Inland and Dolphins are yet to play a match against one another in the CSA One Day Cup 2023.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Dolphins to win an Opening Partnership

Kwazulu-Natal Inland opening pair are averaging six runs in the last three matches, while Dolphins openers are averaging 52 runs in the last three matches. Based on the recent form of both teams' openers, we predict Dolphins to score more runs for the opening wicket than Kwazulu-Natal Inland opening pair.

Kwazulu Natal Inland vs Dolphins List a City Oval, Pietermaritzburg Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now!

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Top Batters

Tian Koekemoer to be the top batter for Kwazulu-Natal Inland

Tian Koekemoer scored 47 runs in the last match against Titans in the last match. He is one of the most reliable and consistent run-scorers for Kwazulu-Natal Inland. Koekemoer has scored 244 runs in six matches and is averaging 48.80 and striking at 74.84. He is the leading run-scorer for Kwazulu in the tournament. Koekemoer has a much better idea on how the surface at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg will play out. We predict Tian Koekemoer to score a match winning knock and be the top batter for Kwazulu-Natal Inland against Dolphins.

Jason Smith to be the top batter for Dolphins

Jason Smith had a disappointing outing (10 runs) in the last match against the Western Province. He is the leading run-scorer for the Dolphins in the season scoring 266 runs in five matches at an average of 88.66. Batting in the middle order he provides the much-needed stability to the squad and has been the most reliable batsman for the Dolphins. We back Jason Smith to be the top batter for the Dolphins against the Kwazulu-Natal Inland.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Mbuela Budaza to be the top bowler for Kwazulu-Natal Inland

Mbuela Budaza picked up 12 wickets in five matches and bowled at an economy of 4.60 in the season. He has been one of the most reliable bowlers for Kwazulu in the season and we back Budaza to come good and be the top bowler for Kwazulu-Natal Inland against the experienced batting unit of Dolphins.

Eathan Bosch to be the top bowler for the Dolphins

Eathan Bosch struggled to pick up wickets in the last match against Western Province but he has been the stand-out performer for the Dolphins in the season. He picked up five wickets in four matches this season. Bosch can bowl with the new ball and in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Eathan Bosch to come good and be the top bowler for the Dolphins against Kwazulu-Natal Inland.