KWNI (Kwazulu-Natal Inland) vs LIO (Lions) Match Prediction KWNI 30 % Chance of Winning LIO 70 % Bet Now! Kwazulu-Natal Inland and Lions battle out in match 3 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Wednesday, 20 September. The match is slated to be played at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Chance of Winning

Kwazulu-Natal Inland was placed in division two last season but they got promoted to division one in place of the former top team from the region, Knights. The Knights who were once placed in division one. For the first time in the history of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Kwazulu-Natal Inland will feature in a division one match. The team is filled with young exciting players. Malcolm Nofal ( 93 runs and 12 wickets), Kyle Nipper (146 runs and 9 wickets), Michael Erlank (218 runs and 8 wickets) and Tian Koekemoer (239 runs) were the top performers in the last season and are the top players to watch out for in the season.

Lions won the championship in the 2022-23 season and will be aiming to start the season on a winning note. The teams key players will miss the season due to international duties and a lot will rely on thes secondary unit to step up and perform. Ryan Rickelton ( 437 runs), Joshua Richards (298 runs), Domici Hendricks (218 runs), Wiaan Mulder (187 runs and 8 wickets) and Lutho Simpala (12 wickets) were the top performers in the last season and are the key players to watch out for in the opening clash against Kwazulu-Natal Inland.

It will be the clash of two top teams from both the divisions in the last season and with a lot of young and talented players in both the teams expect a cracker of a game with the Lions entering the contest as favorites to win and the home team Kwazulu-Natal Inland as the underdogs.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chance of winning: 30%

Lions chance of winning: 70%

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Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Betting Tips

Yaseen Valli finished the 2022-23 season as the leading run-scorer for Kwazulu-Natal Inland in division two competition scoring 257 runs and he played handy knocks for the Knights in the division one scoring 157 runs. Considering his form and experience in the CSA One Day Cup, we believe Yaseen Valli to be the best bet to score over 25 runs against the Lions.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Toss Prediction

The surface at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg is a bowler friendly track and the batsmen struggle to score runs at this venue. In the last four matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches, while the team bowling first won two matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last season was 209 runs. Based on the results and stats at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, 20 September is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 56% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny on the match day.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Thamsanga Kumalo Wicket Keeper Yaseen Valli Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Michael Erlank All-rounder Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Kyle Nipper All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Stefan Tait Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

Kwazulu-Inland Natal played some of the best cricket in the CSA One Day Provincial Challenge Division Two 2022-23 season. Kwazulu finished at the top of the table with five wins and one loss in six matches and ended up on the losing side in the finals against South Western Districts. Their hard work has paid off as Kwazulu will make their first appearance in the division one competition.

Lions Players List

Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki

Lions Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dominic Hendricks Batter Joshua Richards Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Mitchell van Buuren Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Malusi Siboto All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Duanne Olivier Bowler Lutho Simpala Bowler

Lions Recent Form

Lions finished at the top of the table in the 2022-23 season with six wins in seven matches in the league stages and then went onto win the semi finals and finals and were crowned the champions of the CSA One Day Provincial Challenge 2022-23 season.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Head to Head Record

Kwazulu-natal Inland and Lions never clashed in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 as Kwazulu-natal inland was placed in division two and recently got promoted to division one.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Betting Odds

Ryan Rickelton to score over 32.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Ryan Rickeltom was the leading run-scorer (452 runs) for the Lions in the 2022-23 season. He will up be up against a below par and inexperienced bowling attack and we believe Rickelton to start his campaign with a match winning knock and score over 32.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet)

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Top Batters

Yaseen Valli to be the top batter for Kwazulu-Natal Inland

Yaseen Valli was the leading run-scorer for Kwazulu-Natal Inland last season and he played an instrumental role in Kwazulu reaching the finals and getting promoted to division one for the first time in the team's history. Valli has experience of playing in the division one and has a strong technique and plays both fast bowlers and spinners well. He has a much better idea on how the surface at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg will play out and we back Yaseen Valli to start his campaign with a match winning knock against the defending champions the Lions.

Ryan Rickelton to be the top batter for Lions

Ryan Rickelton played an instrumental role in the Lions winning the championship last season. Rickelton scored 452 runs in seven matches at an average of 64.57 and was the leading run-scorer for the Lions and the top scorer in the tournament. He has been in good form in recent times and evolved as the most reliable batsman in the One Day format. Considering his performance in recent times, we believe Rickelton to be the best batter to bet on and be the top batter for the Lions.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Top Bowlers

Malcolm Nofal to be the top bowler for Kwazulu-Natal Inland

Malcolm Nofal picked up 12 wickets in seven matches and bowled at an economy of 4.43 in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2022-23 season. Nofal’s efforts with the bowl helped his team reach the finals and get promoted to division one. He is one of the most reliable bowlers for Kwazulu in the last two seasons and we back Nofal to come good and be the top bowler for Kwazulu-Natal Inland against the experienced batting unit of the Lions.

Lutho Simpala to be the top bowler for Lions

Lutho Simpala was the second best bowler (12 wickets in five matches) for the Lions in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2022-23 season. Simapala has been the most effective bowler for the Lions and he bowls in the death overs which increases the chances of Simpala bagging few wickets and we believe him to bowl a magical spell and be the top bowler for the defending champions the Lions against the newly promoted Kwazulu-Natal Inland.