KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction KWNI 45 % Chance of Winning NOW 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.736 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 13 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and North West. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, October 08, 2023, at 1:00 pm IST.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Chance of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland faced a significant defeat against the league leaders Western Province in their most recent match, losing by a margin of 142 runs. This result came after KZNI earned a promotion to Division One at the beginning of the season and had a promising start with a convincing 9-wicket victory over the Lions in their first game. In this match, Western Province won the toss and chose to bat first, amassing a formidable total of 381 runs, primarily due to Tony de Zorzi's impressive innings of 143 runs. Despite a commendable performance by Mbulelo Budaza, who took four wickets while conceding only 51 runs in his ten-over spell, Western Province continued to accumulate runs. Budaza proved to be the most economical bowler for KZNI in this match. However, the rest of the bowlers proved to be expensive, with Malcolm Nofal taking two wickets for 51 runs, and Keith Dudgeon and Michael Erlank claiming one wicket each while conceding 90 and 51 runs, respectively. On the batting front, Tian Koekemoer, Malcolm Nofal, and Kyle Nipper contributed decently with scores of 53, 70, and 46 runs, respectively. Unfortunately, their efforts were not sufficient to prevent KZNI from being bowled out for a total of 241 runs, resulting in a substantial 142-run loss. As it stands, KwaZulu-Natal Inland sit 4th in the table with 5 points and a net run rate of -0.096 in two games.

North West, captained by Wihan Lubbe, secured their first victory of the season after experiencing consecutive defeats against Western Province and Dolphins. In their recent match against Boland, North West won the toss and chose to field. Facing Boland's batting lineup, Keegan Petersen and Pieter Malan combined to help Boland accumulate a substantial total of 323 runs, with the loss of four wickets. Migael Pretorius proved to be the most expensive bowler for North West in the match, conceding 71 runs. However, he managed to take two crucial wickets for his team. Kerwin Mungroo and Duan Jansen also contributed with a wicket each. In the pursuit of the challenging target of 324 runs, Meeka-eel Prince played a remarkable innings, scoring 166 runs off 140 balls. His outstanding performance led North West to a comfortable 3-wicket victory with 9 balls to spare. As a result of this win, North West has climbed to the 5th position in the league standings, accumulating 4 points with a net run rate of -0.168.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland's chance of winning: 45%

North West’s chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Betting Tips

Malcolm Nofal scored 70 runs in the last game against Western Province. His 59 ball stay at the crease was laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes. The 32-year-old boasts an average of 31.72 in the format. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Malcolm Nofal will score over 29.5 runs against North West in the game.

Senuran Muthusamy, 29, accumulated 145 runs in three games for North West this season at an average of 48.33. His scores in the current campaign read 34, 67 & 44 runs respectively. Bet on Senuran Muthusamy to score over 25.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win the match 1.82 Bet on Parimatch North West to win the match 1.837 Bet on Melbet KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win the match 1.837 Bet on 1xBet

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Toss Prediction

The pitch at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg is a favourable wicket for batting, the side that secures the coin toss in an ODI match at The Oval frequently opts to field first. In the past five CSA One-Day Provincial Challenge matches, three have seen the team batting second come out on top. In the current season, only one match has taken place at this venue, and the team batting second secured a win. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to field first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 88% humidity, 60% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. There is a significant likelihood of rain in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Michael Erlank All-rounder Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Kyle Nipper (c) All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Pite van Biljon Wicket-keeper Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost their last game to Western Province by 142 runs. They sit 4th in the league table with 5 points in two games.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruan de Swardt Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Meeka-eel Prince Batter Lesiba Ngoepe All-rounder Caleb Seleka Bowler Rubin Hermann All-rounder Senuran Muthuswamy All-rounder Wihaan Lubbe (c) All-rounder Duan Jensen All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West picked up their maiden win of the season against Boland by 3 wickets. They occupy the fifth spot in the table right now with 4 points in three games.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Head-to-Head Record

Since 2011, there have been five encounters between the teams, with three of them being won by the team batting second, and the other two going in favour of the team batting first.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 2 matches

North West Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Betting Odds

North West to score under 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In the current season, North West has had a challenging start, with their opening partnerships in three games yielding totals of only 13, 11, and 0 runs before losing their first wicket. In each of these matches, North West struggled to surpass 24.5 runs before losing their initial wicket. The opening duo of Lesiba Ngoepe and Lesego Senokwane, who have been consistent in all three games this season, have relatively modest averages of 10.66 and 17.66, respectively. It would be a reasonable bet to anticipate North West scoring less than 24.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming match.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West List a City Oval, Pietermaritzburg Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now!

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Top Batters

Tian Koekemoer to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

During the previous season, Tian Koekemoer demonstrated his prowess by amassing 239 runs in seven games for KwaZulu-Natal Inland, maintaining an impressive average of 47.80. His exceptional performance played a crucial role in helping his team secure a promotion. In the current season, the 29-year-old began on a positive note, contributing an unbeaten 22-run innings in the first match. In the subsequent game, Koekemoer continued his form with a 53-run innings. It is a safe bet to expect Koekemoer to be the standout batsman for his team in the upcoming match.

Meeka-eel Prince to be the top batter for North West

Meeka-eel Prince played a match winning 166 run knock off 140 deliveries in the last game and guided his side to a comfortable three wicket win. The batter boasts an average of 59.33 in the format. All that said, we have backed Meeka-eel Prince to emerge as North West’s best bowler in the game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs North West Top Bowlers

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Mbulelo Budaza emerged as the best bowler for his side in back-to-back. In the two games he played, Budaza’s figures read 4/18 & 4/51 respectively. With 8 wickets in two games, Mbulelo Budaza is KZNI’s leading wicket-taker this season. We predict Budaza to be the best bowler for his side in the next game as well.

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migeal Pretorius picked up four wickets in two games this season and is his side’s leading wicket-taker. He picked up two wickets each in both matches and emerged as his side’s best bowler on both occasions. We expect Migael Pretorius to maintain his consistency and emerge as the best bowler for North West in the upcoming game as well.