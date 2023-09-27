Lions vs Dolphins Match Prediction LIO 55 % Chance of Winning DOL 45 % Bet Now! Lions and Western Province will lock horns in match 5 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Saturday, 23 September. The match is slated to be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Lions vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The Lions are coming off a huge loss against Western Province in the last match. After opting to bat first, the batting unit of the Lions was on the back foot early in the innings as they were reduced to 21/7 inside the powerplay. Wiaan Mulder then rebuilt the innings and scored 96 runs and powered the Lions' total past the hundred run-mark as the Lions were eventually bowled out for 128 runs in 31.2 overs. Western Province then chased down the target in 16.2 overs handing the Lions a huge loss. The Lions' batting unit has struggled in both matches and was bowled out for low scores this season.

Dolphins are coming off a hard-fought win over North West in the last match. After opting to bowl first, the Dolphins restricted North West to 263/9. Daryn Dupavillion (3/43), Ottniel Baartman (2/43) and Eathan Bosch (2/44) were the top performers with the ball. In reply, the top order failed to set the tone for the chase as the Dolphins were in trouble at 56/4. Wicket Keeper batter Jason Smith scored a magnificent hundred (116 runs) and handy knocks from Tshepang Dithole (34 runs) and Andile Phehlukwayo (25 runs) helped the Dolphins chase down the target in 48.5 overs.

Lions Chance of Winning: 55%

Dolphins Chance of Winning: 45%

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Lions vs Dolphins Betting Tips

The Lions openers struggled to score runs in the first two matches, a rare failure from the opening duo of Joshua Richards and Ryan Rickelton. Both the openers added 328 runs in the last five matches played at the Wanderers, Johannesburg and are averaging 66 runs per game in the last five matches. We predict the Lions team to have the highest opening partnership than the Dolphins to be a winning bet.

Lions vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The surface at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is an excellent batting track and a high-scoring venue and the team batting first has a higher win percentage than the team batting second in the 2022/23 season of the CSA One-Day Cup. The home team Lions won all four matches batting first and the average 1st innings score in the last season was 312 runs. Based on the recent trends at this venue and how the surface has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, 23 September is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 21% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny on the match day.

Lions Players List

Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki

Lions Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dominic Hendricks Batter Joshua Richards Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Mitchell van Buuren Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Malusi Siboto All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Simpala Bowler

Lions Recent Form

Lions lost the last two matches played in the season, but they won four of the last five matches played at home and are undefeated in the last three head-to-head matches played against the Dolphins.

Dolphins Players List

David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, JJ Smuts, Grant Roelofsen, Tshepang Dithole, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Odirille Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen.

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sarel Erwee Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper Khaya Zondo Batter Jason Smith Batter Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Tshepang Dithole All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Daryn Dupavillion Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

Dolphins are off to a good start to their campaign, they won the first match of the season against the North West by three wickets. The Dolphins have a poor record against the Lions as they are winless against the home team in the last three head-to-head matches.

Lions vs Dolphins Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between the Lions and Dolphins, the Lions won three matches, the Dolphins won one match and one match ended in no result. In their last head-to-head encounter, the Lions won the match by seven wickets.

Matches Played: 5 matches

Lions Won: 3 matches

Dolphins Won: 1 match

No Result: 1 match

Lions vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Wiaan Mulder looked in great touch in the last game against Western Province (96 runs). He has been in good form in recent times and has been consistent and the most reliable batter in the middle order. Mulder is one of the safest players to bet on and we believe Mulder to come good and score over 50 runs against the Dolphins.

Lions vs Dolphins Top Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be the top batter for Lions

Ryan Rickelton was the best batter for the Lions in the first game against Kwazulu-Natal Inland. He scored 31 runs. He struggled to score runs in the last game against Western Province. Rickelton has a very good record at the Wanderers, he scored 320 runs (one hundred and two fifties) in the last five matches played at Johannesburg. With his team losing the first two matches in the season, we believe Rickelton to come good and produce a match-winning knock against the Dolphins.

Jason Smith to be the top batter for Dolphins

Jason Smith scored a match-winning hundred (116 runs) in the last match against the North West helping his team register their first win of the season. He was the leading run-scorer for the Dolphins last season scoring 217 runs in seven matches at an average of 31. Batting in the middle order he provides the much-needed stability to the squad and has been the most reliable batsman for the Dolphins. We back Jason Smith to be the top batter for the Dolphins against the Lions.

Lions vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for the Lions

Tshepo Moreki was the top bowler for the Lions finishing with match figures of 1/29 in the first match against Kwazulu. In the last match, Moreki was the most economical bowler but failed to pick up a wicket. He picked up 13 wickets in eight matches last season and he is off to a good start this season. We predict Moreki to come good and be the top bowler for the Lions against the Dolphins.

Daryn Dupavillion to be the top bowler for the Dolphins

Dupavillion was the top bowler for the Dolphins in the last match, he picked up three wickets and was the stand-out performer helping his team register their first win of the season. He picked up five wickets in four matches last season. Dupavillion can bowl with the new ball and in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Daryn Dupavillion to come good and be the top bowler for the Dolphins against the Lions.