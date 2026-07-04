Lions vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Lions vs Knights Chance of Winning
The winning probability of Lions is 60% and of Knights is 40%.
Our Prediction
It’s the fourth game for the Lions and the fifth game for Knights in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Lions currently sit second in the table with 12 points and are undefeated. Knights are last in the table who have won only one game so far. Considering the good form of Lions, we predict an easy victory for them
Lions vs Knights Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Lions are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.10 and Lions to hit more sixes is priced at 1.50.
Weather Report
With 55% probability of precipitation and 82% cloud cover, the chances of rains are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.
Lions Player List
Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.
Lions Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Wandile Makwetu
|
Batsman
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batsman
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batsman
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Sisanda Magala
|
Bowler
|
Evan Jones
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Malusi Siboto
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Liam Alder
|
Bowler
|
Tladi Bokako
|
Bowler
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
Knights Player List
Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.
Knights Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Gihahn Cloete
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jacques Snyman
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Raynard van Tonder
|
Batsman
|
Pite van Biljon
|
Batsman
|
Patrick Botha
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Patrick Kruger
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Alfred Mothoa
|
Bowler
|
Nealan van Heerden
|
Bowler
|
Nhlankanipho Mpungose
|
Bowler
|
Monde Maquunqu
|
Bowler
Lions vs Knights Head to Head
The last time Lions and Knights faced each other was in the 10th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Knights win the match by 1 wicket. The Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. Wiaan Mulder scored a wonderful 108 of 121 balls to propel the Lions to a score of 240/6. Dominic Hendricks (40) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Gerald Coetzee (10-1-40-3) and Alfred Mothoa (10-1-48-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Knights. Farhaan Behardien (86) and Gerald Coetzee (54) set up a wonderful chase for the Knights to win the game. Tshepo Ntuli (10-0-34-3) and Sisanda Magala (9-0-59-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the Lions in the losing cause.
- Matches played between Lions and Knights: 5 Matches
- Matches won by Lions: 1 Match
- Matches Drawn/No Result: 3 Matches
- Matches won by Knights: 1 Match
Lions vs Knights Betting Odds
As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.44 and Knights to win the match is at 2.75. The bookies clearly favor the Lions in this game.