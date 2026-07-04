Lions vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions vs Knights Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Lions is 60% and of Knights is 40%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the fourth game for the Lions and the fifth game for Knights in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Lions currently sit second in the table with 12 points and are undefeated. Knights are last in the table who have won only one game so far. Considering the good form of Lions, we predict an easy victory for them

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lions vs Knights Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.10 and Lions to hit more sixes is priced at 1.50.

Weather Report

With 55% probability of precipitation and 82% cloud cover, the chances of rains are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Wandile Makwetu Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Mitchell Van Buuren Batsman Wiaan Mulder Bowling Allrounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Evan Jones Batting Allrounder Malusi Siboto Bowling Allrounder Liam Alder Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Knights Player List

Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gihahn Cloete Wicketkeeper Jacques Snyman Batting Allrounder Raynard van Tonder Batsman Pite van Biljon Batsman Patrick Botha Bowling Allrounder Patrick Kruger Bowling Allrounder Migael Pretorius Bowling Allrounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Nhlankanipho Mpungose Bowler Monde Maquunqu Bowler

Lions vs Knights Head to Head

The last time Lions and Knights faced each other was in the 10th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Knights win the match by 1 wicket. The Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. Wiaan Mulder scored a wonderful 108 of 121 balls to propel the Lions to a score of 240/6. Dominic Hendricks (40) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Gerald Coetzee (10-1-40-3) and Alfred Mothoa (10-1-48-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Knights. Farhaan Behardien (86) and Gerald Coetzee (54) set up a wonderful chase for the Knights to win the game. Tshepo Ntuli (10-0-34-3) and Sisanda Magala (9-0-59-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the Lions in the losing cause.

Matches played between Lions and Knights: 5 Matches

Matches won by Lions: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 3 Matches

Matches won by Knights: 1 Match

Lions vs Knights Betting Odds

As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.44 and Knights to win the match is at 2.75. The bookies clearly favor the Lions in this game.