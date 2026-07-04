Lions vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions vs Knights Match Prediction.

Lions vs Knights Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Lions is 60% and of Knights is 40%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the fourth game for the Lions and the fifth game for Knights in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Lions currently sit second in the table with 12 points and are undefeated. Knights are last in the table who have won only one game so far. Considering the good form of Lions, we predict an easy victory for them

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Lions vs Knights Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.10 and Lions to hit more sixes is priced at 1.50.

Weather Report

With 55% probability of precipitation and 82% cloud cover, the chances of rains are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Ryan Rickelton

Wicketkeeper

Wandile Makwetu

Batsman

Reeza Hendricks

Batsman

Mitchell Van Buuren

Batsman

Wiaan Mulder

Bowling Allrounder

Sisanda Magala

Bowler

Evan Jones

Batting Allrounder

Malusi Siboto

Bowling Allrounder

Liam Alder

Bowler

Tladi Bokako

Bowler

Lutho Sipamla

Bowler

Knights Player List

Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Gihahn Cloete

Wicketkeeper

Jacques Snyman

Batting Allrounder

Raynard van Tonder

Batsman

Pite van Biljon

Batsman

Patrick Botha

Bowling Allrounder

Patrick Kruger

Bowling Allrounder

Migael Pretorius

Bowling Allrounder

Alfred Mothoa

Bowler

Nealan van Heerden

Bowler

Nhlankanipho Mpungose

Bowler

Monde Maquunqu

Bowler

Lions vs Knights Head to Head

The last time Lions and Knights faced each other was in the 10th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Knights win the match by 1 wicket. The Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. Wiaan Mulder scored a wonderful 108 of 121 balls to propel the Lions to a score of 240/6. Dominic Hendricks (40) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Gerald Coetzee (10-1-40-3) and Alfred Mothoa (10-1-48-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Knights. Farhaan Behardien (86) and Gerald Coetzee (54) set up a wonderful chase for the Knights to win the game. Tshepo Ntuli (10-0-34-3) and Sisanda Magala (9-0-59-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the Lions in the losing cause.

  • Matches played between Lions and Knights: 5 Matches
  • Matches won by Lions: 1 Match
  • Matches Drawn/No Result: 3 Matches
  • Matches won by Knights: 1 Match

Lions vs Knights Betting Odds

As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.44 and Knights to win the match is at 2.75. The bookies clearly favor the Lions in this game.