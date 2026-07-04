Lions vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions vs North West Macth Predict.

Lions vs North West Chance of Winning

The winning probability of the Lions is 60% and of North West is 40%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the third game for the Lions and the fifth game for North West in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The lions currently sit third in the table with 8 points and are undefeated. North West are second in the table but has played 2 more games than the home team. Considering the good form of the Lions, we predict an easy victory for them.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Lions vs North West Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and the Lions to hit more sixes is priced at 1.83.

Weather Report

With a 59% probability of precipitation and 97% cloud cover, the chances of rain are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Ryan Rickelton

Wicketkeeper

Wandile Makwetu

Batsman

Reeza Hendricks

Batsman

Mitchell Van Buuren

Batsman

Wiaan Mulder

Bowling Allrounder

Sisanda Magala

Bowler

Evan Jones

Batting Allrounder

Malusi Siboto

Bowling Allrounder

Liam Alder

Bowler

Tladi Bokako

Bowler

Lutho Sipamla

Bowler

North West Player List

Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthuswamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani, Nicky van den Bergh, Taheer Isaacs, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo.

North West Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Lesego Senokwane

Batting Allrounder

Wesley Marshall

Batsman

Christopher Britz

Batsman

Heino Kuhn

Batsman

Nicky van den Bergh

Wicketkeeper

Senuran Muthusamy

Batting Allrounder

Delano Potgieter

Batting Allrounder

Shaylen Pillay

Batting Allrounder

Eldred Hawken

Bowler

Duan Jansen

Bowler

Nono Pongolo

Bowler

Lions vs North West Head to Head

The last time Lions and North West faced each other was in the 27th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw the match end in No Result thanks to a rain-affected match. The fans are expecting two good squads to battle it out this time around for a fantastic game of cricket.

  • Matches played between Lions and North West: 1 Match
  • Matches won by Lions: 0 Matches
  • Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Matches
  • Matches won by North West: 0 Matches

Lions vs North West Betting Odds

As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.57 and North West to win the match is at 2.37. The bookies clearly favour the Lions in this game.