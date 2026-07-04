Lions vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Lions vs North West Chance of Winning
The winning probability of the Lions is 60% and of North West is 40%.
Our Prediction
It’s the third game for the Lions and the fifth game for North West in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The lions currently sit third in the table with 8 points and are undefeated. North West are second in the table but has played 2 more games than the home team. Considering the good form of the Lions, we predict an easy victory for them.
Lions vs North West Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Lions are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and the Lions to hit more sixes is priced at 1.83.
Weather Report
With a 59% probability of precipitation and 97% cloud cover, the chances of rain are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.
Lions Player List
Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.
Lions Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Wandile Makwetu
|
Batsman
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batsman
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batsman
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Sisanda Magala
|
Bowler
|
Evan Jones
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Malusi Siboto
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Liam Alder
|
Bowler
|
Tladi Bokako
|
Bowler
|
Lutho Sipamla
|
Bowler
North West Player List
Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthuswamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani, Nicky van den Bergh, Taheer Isaacs, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo.
North West Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Wesley Marshall
|
Batsman
|
Christopher Britz
|
Batsman
|
Heino Kuhn
|
Batsman
|
Nicky van den Bergh
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Delano Potgieter
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Shaylen Pillay
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Eldred Hawken
|
Bowler
|
Duan Jansen
|
Bowler
|
Nono Pongolo
|
Bowler
Lions vs North West Head to Head
The last time Lions and North West faced each other was in the 27th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw the match end in No Result thanks to a rain-affected match. The fans are expecting two good squads to battle it out this time around for a fantastic game of cricket.
- Matches played between Lions and North West: 1 Match
- Matches won by Lions: 0 Matches
- Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Matches
- Matches won by North West: 0 Matches
Lions vs North West Betting Odds
As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.57 and North West to win the match is at 2.37. The bookies clearly favour the Lions in this game.