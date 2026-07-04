Lions vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions vs North West Chance of Winning

The winning probability of the Lions is 60% and of North West is 40%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the third game for the Lions and the fifth game for North West in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The lions currently sit third in the table with 8 points and are undefeated. North West are second in the table but has played 2 more games than the home team. Considering the good form of the Lions, we predict an easy victory for them.

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Lions vs North West Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.20 and the Lions to hit more sixes is priced at 1.83.

Weather Report

With a 59% probability of precipitation and 97% cloud cover, the chances of rain are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be a cagey affair in terms of the weather.

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Wandile Makwetu Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Mitchell Van Buuren Batsman Wiaan Mulder Bowling Allrounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Evan Jones Batting Allrounder Malusi Siboto Bowling Allrounder Liam Alder Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

North West Player List

Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthuswamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani, Nicky van den Bergh, Taheer Isaacs, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo.

North West Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Lesego Senokwane Batting Allrounder Wesley Marshall Batsman Christopher Britz Batsman Heino Kuhn Batsman Nicky van den Bergh Wicketkeeper Senuran Muthusamy Batting Allrounder Delano Potgieter Batting Allrounder Shaylen Pillay Batting Allrounder Eldred Hawken Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler Nono Pongolo Bowler

Lions vs North West Head to Head

The last time Lions and North West faced each other was in the 27th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw the match end in No Result thanks to a rain-affected match. The fans are expecting two good squads to battle it out this time around for a fantastic game of cricket.

Matches played between Lions and North West: 1 Match

Matches won by Lions: 0 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Matches

Matches won by North West: 0 Matches

Lions vs North West Betting Odds

As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.57 and North West to win the match is at 2.37. The bookies clearly favour the Lions in this game.