Lions vs Titans Match Prediction LIO 42 % Chance of Winning TIT 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lions and Titans will lock horns in match 28 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Sunday, 22nd October. The match is slated to be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and the scheduled start time is 01:30 pm IST.

Lions vs Titans Chance of Winning

Lions are coming off a huge win by 75 runs over North West. Batting first Lions scored 304/7 on the back of well composed half centuries from Joshua Richards (51 runs), Ryan Rickelton (52 runs) and Mitchell van Buuren (87 runs) and cameos from Zubayr Hamza (49 runs) and Evan Jones (28 runs). Lions bowlers then bowled out North West to 229 runs in 43.2 overs to win the match. Wiaan Mulder (3/29) and Bjorn Fortuin (3/27) were the top performers with the ball.

Titans lost their match versus Western Province by two wickets. The Titans were bowled out for 217 runs in 41.3 overs. Dewald Brevis (116 runs) and Donovan Ferreira (44 runs) were the top performers with the bat. Defending a low total the Titans bowlers did a very good job but failed to win the match for their team. Mihlali Mpongwana (3/47), Beuran Hendricks (2/18), Nandre Burger (2/52) and Dane Paterson (2/46) were the top performers with the ball.

Lions chance of winning: 42%

Titans chance of winning: 58%

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Lions vs Titans Betting Tips

Dewald Brevis has been in top notch form in the ongoing season of CSA One Day Cup. He scored 310 runs in the last three matches and was timing the ball beautifully. With his team in a must win situation, we back Dewald Brevis to come good and score 50 or more runs versus Lions.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lions Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Titans Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lions 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Lions vs Titans Toss Prediction

The surface at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is an excellent batting track and a high-scoring venue and the team batting second has a higher win percentage than the team batting second in the 2023 season of the CSA One-Day Cup. In the 52 One day matches played at this venue the team batting first won 24 matches, while the team batting second won 28 matches and the average 1st inning score is 248 runs.

The last two matches played at the Wanderers Stadium in Durban resulted in one win while batting first and one win batting second. Based on the recent trends at this venue and how the surface has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday, 22nd October is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 23% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny on the match day.

Lions Players List

Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki

Lions Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dominic Hendricks Batter Joshua Richards Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Mitchell van Buuren Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Malusi Siboto All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Simpala Bowler

Lions Recent Form

In the last three matches played in the tournament, Lions won two and lost one match. They are positioned fifth on the points table with 11 points in six matches.

Titans Players List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Titans Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Modiri Litheko Wicket Keeper Dewald Brevis Batsman Dean Elgar Batsman Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Matthew Boast All-rounder Joshua van Heerden Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler

Titans Recent Form

In the last three matches, Titans lost two and won one match. They are positioned fourth on the points table with 13 points in six matches.

Lions vs Titans Head to Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between the Lions and Titans, the Lions won four matches, the Titans won one match. In their last head-to-head encounter, the Lions won the match by 38 runs.

Matches Played: 5 matches

Lions Won: 04 matches

Titans Won: 01 match

Lions vs Titans Odds

Lions total runs over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The Lions opening pair are averaging 96 runs in the last three matches. Joshua Richards and Ryan Rickelton recorded two century and one half century partnerships in the last three matches and we back them to score over 28.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Lions vs Titans List a Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg DP World Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.24 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.618 Bet Now!

Lions vs Titans Top Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be the top batter for Lions

Ryan Rickelton scored 52 runs in 59 balls in the last match against North West. He has scored 175 runs in six matches. Rickelton has a very good record at the Wanderers, he scored 341 runs (one hundred and two fifties) in the last five matches played at Johannesburg. We believe Rickelton to come good and produce a match-winning knock against the Titans.

Dewald Brevis to be the top batter for the Titans

Dewald Brevis has been in good form in recent times and has been the most reliable batter in the top order for the Titans in the CSA One Day cup. He has scored 348 runs in five matches at an average of 58.00 and a strike rate of 104.19. In the last match he scored a scintillating hundred(116 runs in 118 balls smashing eight fours and five sixes). Considering his ability to score runs in pressure situations and his recent form, we back Dewald Brevis to start his season with a bang and be the top scorer for the Titans against Lions.

Lions vs Titans Top Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin to be the top bowler for the Lions

Bjorn Fortuin bowled a match winning spell in the last match against North West, he finished with match figures of 3/27 and was the best bowler for the match. He picked up seven wickets in six matches in the season and he is in very good form this season. We predict Bjorn Fortuin to come good and be the top bowler for the Lions against the Titans.

Junior Dala to be the top bowler for the Titans

Junior Dala bagged eight wickets in six matches in the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. In the last match Junior Dala bowled a match winning spell (1/28) versus Western Province. He bowls express pace and can rattle up the opponent batsman with his accurate lines and lengths. Considering recent bowling form against, we back Junior Dala to produce another magical spell and be the top bowler for the Titans against the Lions.