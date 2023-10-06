Lions vs Warriors Match Prediction LIO 55 % Chance of Winning WARR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 12 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between Lions and Warriors. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday, October 06, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Lions vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The Lions shared points with Dolphins in their last game. Upon winning the toss and bowling first, their opposition, Dolphins managed to score 200 runs at the cost of six wickets. In a rain curtailed game, the first innings was reduced to 34 overs but only 31 overs could be bowled before the match was abandoned. Prior to that, they lost black-to-back games against KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Western Province. They sit 6th in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -3.445.

The Warriors have encountered some unfortunate circumstances this season. Their opening match against Western Province had to be called off due to rain, with no toss taking place. Similarly, their second game against the Dolphins met a similar fate. Last season, the Warriors finished in seventh place, securing two wins and suffering five losses. In the upcoming match against the Lions, keep an eye on the top batters, including Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, and Tristan Stubbs. However, the Warriors' chances of victory against the Lions will heavily rely on their key bowlers, namely Ziyaad Abrahams and Beyers Swanepoel. This is because the Johannesburg pitch tends to favour the home team bowlers.

Lion's chance of winning: 55%

Warriors’ chance of winning: 44%

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Lions vs Warriors Betting Tips

Wiaan Mulder showcased remarkable batting skills in his recent appearance at the crease. He impressively contributed 96 runs from 93 balls during a match against Western Province. Notably, Mulder played a pivotal role in the Lions' championship-winning campaign last year. Considering his form and ability, it's a sound bet to predict that Mulder will score more than 28.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Tristan Stubbs is yet to come out to bat this season. He emerged as Warriors’ leading run-getter last season with 361 runs in 7 games. He averaged 60.16 last season and scored a century and two fifties as well. All that said, we expect Stubbs to score over 25.5 runs against the Lions in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lions Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warriors Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warriors 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lions vs Warriors Toss Prediction

This pitch offers favourable conditions for batting, with the ball coming to the bat smoothly. In the upcoming game, the team batting first should aim for a total exceeding 300 runs to establish a sense of security. The New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has consistently favoured batsmen throughout the years. Batsmen find it relatively easy to time their shots here, and the bowlers face challenges due to the fast outfield, which leaves little margin for error. In the previous match, the pitch performed well, and we anticipate a similar track for this game. Historically, teams batting first have had success at this venue, so the captain who wins the toss should not hesitate to opt for batting first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 15% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. A clear sky is expected over Johannesburg on Friday.

Lions Players List

Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dominic Hendricks (c) Batter Joshua Richards Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Sisanda Magala Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Mitchell van Buuren Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Malusi Siboto All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Duanne Olivier Bowler

Lions Recent Form

Lions kicked off their season with back-to-back defeats against KwaZulu Natal Inland and Western Province. They shared points with Dolphins in their last game as it did not end with a result.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Diego Rosier, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, George Van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Semethu, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jordan Hermann Batter Diego Rosier Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Rudi Second All-rounder Patrick Kruger Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Semethu Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors have been a bit unlucky this season. Both their matches against Western Province and Dolphins had to be abandoned(without a ball bowled). They sit 5th in the league table with 4 points at the moment.

Lions vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings between the two sides, Lions have an upper hand in the fixture with four wins over Warriors.

Lions Won: 4 matches

Warriors Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Lions vs Warriors Betting Odds

Lions to score under 27.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Joshua Richards and Ryan Rickelton have been the opening pair for the Lions in their last two completed games this season. Unfortunately, they have struggled to provide a strong start to the team's innings. In these two matches, the Lions managed to score only 12 and 10 runs, respectively, before losing their first wicket. Consequently, in both games, the Lions failed to surpass a total of 27 runs before their initial dismissal. Currently, Richards and Rickelton are averaging only 2.00 and 18.50, respectively, in this season. Based on their recent performance, we anticipate the Lions to continue their challenging start and score under 27.5 runs before losing their first wicket against the Warriors in the upcoming game.

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Lions vs Warriors Top Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be the top batter for Lions

Ryan Rickelton stood out as the top performer for the Lions in their initial match against Kwazulu-Natal Inland, where he contributed 31 runs to the team's score. However, he faced difficulties in the next game against Western Province when it came to scoring runs. Rickelton boasts an impressive track record at the Wanderers, amassing a total of 320 runs, including one century and two half-centuries, in the last five matches played at Johannesburg. Despite his team's initial two losses this season, we have confidence in Rickelton's ability to bounce back and deliver a match-winning performance against the Warriors.

Diego Rosier to be the top batter for Warriors

Diego Rosier emerged as one of the top run-scorers for the Warriors during the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One in the previous season. He scored 305 runs in 7 games at an average of 43.57. Therefore, we anticipate Diego Rosier to excel as the leading batter for the Warriors.

Lions vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for the Lions

Tshepo Moreki demonstrated his bowling prowess as the standout performer for the Lions, achieving match figures of 2/47 in the last game against the Dolphins. Last season, he impressively bagged 13 wickets in eight matches, and he has initiated this season with promise. With his consistent form, we anticipate Moreki to shine and lead the Lions' bowling attack against the Warriors.

Ziyaad Abrahams to be the top bowler for Warriors

Ziyaad Abrahams showcased his prowess as the primary wicket-taker for the Warriors in the previous season, accumulating an impressive tally of 14 wickets in seven matches. With his consistent performance and skill, we anticipate Abrahams to excel and take on the role of the top bowler for the Warriors in their upcoming encounter against the Lions.