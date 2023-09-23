LIO (Lions) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction LIO 56 % Chance of Winning WEP 44 % Bet Now! Lions and Western Province will lock horns in match 5 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Saturday, 23 September. The match is slated to be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Lions vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Lions are off to a disappointing start to their campaign as they begin their title defence with a loss against the inexperienced and newly promoted Kwazulu-Natal Inland team. After being asked to bat first by Kwazulu-Natal Inland, the Lions were tentative with their footwork and approach. Ryan Rickelton tried to steady the innings (scored 31 runs) but once he was dismissed the Lions were bowled out for 89 runs. Kwazulu then chased down the target in 22.4 overs handing a huge defeat to the defending champions.

Western Province are coming off a dominating win against North West in their first game of the season. Bowling first, Western Province restricted North West to 276/6 in 50 overs. Beuran Hendricks (3/52) and Nandre Burger (2/45) were the star performers with the ball. In reply, Kyle Verreynne set the tone with the bat scoring a scintillating hundred (101 runs off 65 balls) and Edward Moore (41 runs), Mihlali Mpongwana (27 runs) took the game away from North West before rain interruption and Western Province registered their first win by six wickets (DLS method).

Lions will miss the service of their two best players, Reeza Hendricks and Sisanda Magala due to national duty, while Western Province will miss their regular skipper Wayne Parnell due to injury.

Lions chance of winning: 56%

Western Province chance of winning: 44%

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Lions vs Western Province Betting Tips

Edward Moore has a phenomenal record against the Lions in recent times. He scored 82 and 59 runs in the last two matches against the Lions and he is off to a good start to his campaign this season. We believe Edward Moore is the best player to bet on to score over 40 runs against the strong bowling attack of the Lions.

Lions vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The surface at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is an excellent batting track and a high-scoring venue and the team batting first has a higher win percentage than the team batting second in the 2022/23 season of the CSA One-Day Cup. The home team Lions won all four matches batting first and the average 1st innings score in the last season was 312 runs.

Based on the recent trends at this venue and how the surface has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, 23 September is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 21% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny on the match day.

Lions Players List

Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki

Lions Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dominic Hendricks Batter Joshua Richards Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Mitchell van Buuren Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Malusi Siboto All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Simpala Bowler

Lions Recent Form

Lions won three out of the last five matches played in the CSA One-Day Cup and are undefeated in the last four matches played at Johannesburg.

Western Province Players List

Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.

Western Province Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jonathan Bird Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Edward Moore Batter Yaseen Ville Batter Kyle Verreyne Wicket Keeper George Linde All-rounder Daniel Smith All-rounder Beuran Hendricks Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Mihai Mpongwana Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

In the last five matches played in the CSA One-Day Cup, Western Province won two and lost three matches. They lost the last two head-to-head matches played against the Lions.

Lions vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

The Lions two out of the last three matches played against the Western Province. In their last head-to-head match the Lions defeated Western Province by 62 runs.

Matches Played: 3 matches

Lions Won: 2 matches

Western Province Won: 1 match

Lions vs Western Province Betting Odds p

Kyle Verreyne scored a match-winning knock in his first match as the captain of the Western Province. Verreyne looked in good touch and we back him to continue his good form and score a half-century against the Lions.

Lions vs Western Province Top Batter

Ryan Rickelton to be the top batter for Lions

Ryan Rickelton was the best batter for the Lions in the last game against Kwazulu-Natal Inland. He scored 31 runs in 50 balls smashing four boundaries. Rickelton was the leading run-scorer in the 2022-23 season of the CSA One-Day Cup and he has scored 87 runs in the last two outings against Western Province. Based on his recent form, we believe Ryan Rickelton to come good and score a match-winning knock against Western Province.

Edward Moore to be the top batter for Western Province

Edward Moore was unbeaten on 41 runs off 47 balls in the last game against the North West and helped his team win the match. He scored 268 runs in four matches last season including a valiant 82-run knock in the finals against the Lions. Moore has scored 141 runs in the last two encounters against the Lions. Considering Moore's record against the defending champions, we believe Edward Moore to be the best batsman to bet on from the Western Province lineup to be the top batter against the Lions.

Lions vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for the Lions

Tshepo Moreki made his jump from Western Province to the Lions this season. Moreki finished with 13 wickets in eight matches last season and was the key bowler for the Western Province. He will be up against his former team and will be aware of the weaknesses of the Western Province batsman. In the last match, Moreki was the top bowler for the Lions finishing with match figures of 1/29. We predict Moreki to come good and be the top bowler for the Lions against Western Province.

Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province

Beuran Hendricks bowled a match-winning spell in the last game against North West finishing with figures of 3/52. Hendricks troubled the batsman with his pace and in swingers and varied his pace to get wickets in the death overs. He played an instrumental role in Western Province teaching the final in the 2022-23 season and he has started well this season. We back Hendricks to continue his impressive run with the ball and be the top bowler for Western Province.