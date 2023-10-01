NOW (North West) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction NOW 55 % Chance of Winning ROC 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.19 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR North West and Boland will lock horns in match 10 of CSA Provincial One Day Cup Division One 2023 on Sunday, October 1. The match is slated to be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

North West vs Boland Chance of Winning

North West are coming off a three-wicket loss against the Dolphins in the last match. Batting first North West finished at 263/9 on the back of half centuries from Rynard van Tinder (54 runs), Wihaan Lubbe (67 runs) and Senuruan Muthuswamy (67 runs). The bowling attack of the North West then failed to defend the total as the Dolphins chased down the target in 48.5 overs. With the loss against the Dolphins North West further dropped down to seventh position.

Boland were dominated and defeated by a huge margin of 247 runs by the Titans in the last match, Bowling first Boland conceded 380/7, Hardus Viljoen (2/59) and Aviwe Mgijima (1/37) were the stand out performers with the ball. Boland were then bowled out for 143 runs in 33.2 overs, Pieter Malan (33 runs) and Christiaan Jonker (37 runs) were the top performers with the bat. Boland get minus three points for the huge loss and are positioned at the bottom of the table.

Both teams are yet to win a match in the competition and the chances of both the teams winning the match will depend on how well their bowling unit will perform.

North West Chance of Winning: 55%

Boland Chance of Winning: 45%

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North West vs Boland Betting Tips

Wihaan Lubbe is in good touch in the tournament scoring 45 runs against Western Province and 67 runs against the Dolphins. He has scored over 40 runs in both the matches and he is a key player for the North West in the middle order. We believe Wihaan Lubbe to come good and score over 35 runs against Boland.

North West vs Boland Toss Prediction

The surface at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom is a batting track and a high-scoring venue. Bowlers have some assistance in the initial overs and as the game progresses it gets better for batting. In the last five One Day matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score in the last five matches is 253 runs. Based on the recent results and the pitch conditions it is better to bat first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday, 1st October is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 16% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be a hot & sunny day and the perfect weather conditions for a cricket match.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.

North West Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruan de Swardt Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Grant Mokoena Batter Rynard van Tonder Batter Nicky van de Bergh Wicket Keeper Rubin Hermann All-rounder Senuran Muthuswamy All-rounder Wihaan Lubbe All-rounder Duan Jensen All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West lost both the matches played in the season so far. In the last match they lost to the Dolphins by three wickets. They are positioned seventh with zero points in two matches.

Boland Players List

Pieter Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Stiaan van Zyl, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Achille Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Michael Copeland, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Boland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Janneman Malan Batter Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Pieter Malan Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Michael Copeland Wicket Keeper Stiaan van Zyl All-rounder Glenton Stuurman Bowler Imraan Manack Bowler Akhona Mkhyana Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland lost the last match against the Titans by 237 runs and the first match was washed out due to rain. They are positioned at the bottom of the table with minus one point in two matches.

North West vs Boland Head to Head Record

In the last five head to head matches played between North West and Boland, Boland won four matches, while North West won one match. Out of the four wins against the North West, Boland won three matches batting first and one match batting second, while North West won one match batting first.

Matches Played: 5 matches

North West Won: 01 match

Boland Won: 04 matches

North West vs Boland Betting Odds

The team batting second to have the highest opening partnership than the team batting first

The team batting first has struggled to score runs in the first ten overs of the game at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom and in the last five matches, the team batting second has had the highest opening partnership (Average score - 39 runs) than the team batting first (Average score - 12 runs). Considering the recent outcomes at this venue and the conditions, we predict the team batting second to have the highest opening partnership than the team batting first.

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North West vs Boland Top Batters

Rynard van Tonder to be the top batter for North West

Rynard van Tonder is off to a magnificent start to his campaign scoring a class hundred (129 runs) against the Western Province and a valiant half century (54 runs) against the Dolphins. He has had no trouble in facing both the spinners and seamers this season and he is the leading run-scorer in the season smashing 183 runs in two matches. Based on his recent form, we back Rynard van Tonder to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for North West.

Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland

The last time Pieter Malan played against the North West he scored a match winning half century (98 runs). Malan has scored 210 runs in the last four matches played at the Senwes Park . He showed glimpses of his form in the last match scoring 33 runs against the Titans. Considering his recent form and records at this venue, we predict Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland against North West.

North West vs Boland Top Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migeal Pretorius picked up two wickets against Western Province and was the top bowler for North West. Pretorius has bagged six wickets in the last two matches played at the Senwes Park. He has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball and can outfox the batsman with his variations. We predict Migeal Pretorius to come good and be the top bowler for North West against Boland.

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland

Hardus Viljoen was the stand out performer with the ball in the last match against the Titans. Viljoen bowled an economical spell of 2/59 in a high scoring match. The 34-year old has been in good form with the ball in recent times and in his last outing against the North West he picked up three wickets. We predict Hardus Viljoen to come good and be the top bowler for Boland.