NOW (North West) vs LIO (Lions) Match Prediction NOW 64 % Chance of Winning LIO 36 % Place a bet Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 24 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between North West and Lions. This Division One fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

North West vs Lions Chance of Winning

After securing three consecutive victories, North West is eager to maintain their winning streak against the Lions. Captain Wihan Lubbe is optimistic about the team's ability to uphold their performance in both batting and bowling. In terms of batting, the team relies on the contributions of Meeka eel Prince, Lesego Senokwane, Raynard Van Tonder, Captain Wihan Lubbe, and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy to score the majority of runs. In the previous game, wicket-keeper Meeka eel Prince continued his impressive batting form, finishing the innings as the top scorer with 89 runs from 78 balls, including eleven fours and three sixes. Additionally, opener Lesego Senokwane contributed 52 runs from 47 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes. Regarding the bowling department, North West depends on Migael Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Ruan de Swardt, Kerwin Mungroo, and Irvin Modimokoane to secure crucial breakthroughs. In the previous match, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy, and Migael Pretorius displayed strong performances, each taking two wickets.

Meanwhile, Lions secured a five-wicket victory against Boland, thanks to outstanding performances by Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, and Michael Buuren. However, despite this win, the Lions currently find themselves in the lower half of the league standings. In terms of batting, the Lions will look to Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Ryan Rickelton, Wiann Mulder, Dominic Hendricks, and Wiann Mulder to be the primary run-scorers. In the previous game, Joshua Richards and Michael Van Buuren both notched half-centuries for the Lions. Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton contributed 36 runs from 41 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Zubayr Hamza added 35 runs from 49 balls. In the bowling department, the Lions will rely on Tshepo Moreki, Bjorn Fortuin, Ngaba Peter, Wiann Mulder, Evan Jones, and Malusi Siboto to secure crucial breakthroughs. In the previous match, left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin was the standout bowler for the Lions, taking 3 wickets for 27 runs in his allotted overs.

North West's chance of winning: 64%

Lions’ chance of winning: 36%

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North West vs Lions Betting Tips

Meeka-eel Prince, the North West batter has been in exceptional form this season. He has scored 280 runs in five games so far at an average of 56.00, smashing a century and a fifty. Hence, it is fair to anticipate that he will score over 25.5 runs in the game against the Lions.

Wiaan Mulder is the leading run-scorer for the Lions this season, amassing 145 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 48.33. The 25-year-old holds a career List A average of 41.71. Given his consistent performance, we are confident in predicting that Wiaan Mulder is likely to score more than 23.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: North West 1.76 Bet on Dafabet Most Sixes: North West 1.76 Bet on Dafabet Highest scoring over Over 16.5 1.73 Bet on Dafabet

North West vs Lions Toss Prediction

The pitch provides a fair balance for both batsmen and bowlers. It has good bounce, which encourages aggressive shot-making. However, it doesn't offer much seam movement, making it less favourable for swing bowlers. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to deteriorate, making it advantageous to bat second at this venue. Out of the 19 ODIs played here, 11 went in favour of the team batting second while 8 went in favour of the team batting first. The average first innings score here is 256 runs. This season, two games have been hosted here and both ended in favour of the team batting second. Hence, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Friday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 28% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruan de Swardt Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Meeka-eel Prince Batter Lesiba Ngoepe All-rounder Raynard van Tonder Batter Irvin Modimokoane Bowler Senuran Muthuswamy All-rounder Wihaan Lubbe (c) All-rounder Duan Jensen All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West are arriving here on the back of a 8 wicket win against Titans in their latest encounter.

Lions Players List

Cole Abrahams, Dominic Hendricks, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Marco van Biljon, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ronan Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Duanne Olivier, Junaid Dawood, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dominic Hendricks (c) Batter Joshua Richards Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Sisanda Magala Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Mitchell van Buuren Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Malusi Siboto All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Duanne Olivier Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions arrive here after beating Boland in their last game by 5 wickets with 29 balls to spare.

North West vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have previously faced each other only twice, with the Lions emerging victorious in one match, while the other encounter had to be abandoned.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

North West Won: 0 match

Lions Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

North West vs Lions Betting Odds

North West to score over 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In the previous match, North West's opening pair of Lesego Senokwane and Meeka-eel Prince put together an impressive partnership of 115 runs for the first wicket. Over the last two games, North West has consistently scored 37 and 115 runs before losing their first wicket. In each of these matches, they comfortably exceeded the 24.5-run threshold before their initial dismissal. It is a reasonable expectation that North West will achieve a score of over 24.5 runs before their first wicket falls in the upcoming game.

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North West vs Lions Top Batters

Raynard van Tonder to be the top batter for North West

Raynard van Tonder, the 25-year-old batsman, has been in remarkable form this season, amassing 288 runs in four games for North West at an impressive average of 144.00. He has achieved a century and two half-centuries, with his scores this season being 129*, 54, 73, and 32*. In the T20 format, Raynard holds an overall average of 34.87, having scored 1148 runs in 36 innings. It's a safe bet to expect Raynard van Tonder to be the top-performing batsman for North West in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be the top batter for Lions

Ryan Rickelton has accumulated 123 runs in four innings this season thus far at an average of 30.75. His scores this season read 31, 6, 50 & 36 runs respectively. He has been a consistent performer for Lions this season and hence remains to be a top batting prospect for Lions in the game.

North West vs Lions Top Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migael Pretorius has been a standout performer for North West this season, capturing a total of six wickets in four games, which makes him the team's joint-highest wicket-taker. Impressively, he secured two wickets in each of these four games, except for one. Given his consistent performance, Migael Pretorius is anticipated to continue his fine form and is likely to be the top bowler for North West in the upcoming game as well.

Tshepo Moreki to be the top bowler for the Lions

Tshepo Moreki currently holds the position of the leading wicket-taker for the Lions in the current season, having secured three wickets in five games with an economy rate of 6.86. It's worth noting that in the previous season, he delivered an outstanding performance by taking 13 wickets in eight matches. His promising start to the current season suggests that Tshepo Moreki is in good form. With his consistent performances, it is expected that he will play a pivotal role in leading the Lions' bowling attack against North West.