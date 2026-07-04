North West vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

North West vs Titans Chance of Winning

The winning probability of North West is 40% and of Titans is 60%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the sixth game for both North West and Titans in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. North West currently sit fourth in the table with 12 points and is tied with Titans who sit third in the table with the same points but a better NRR. Considering the good form of the Titans, we predict a victory for them.

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North West vs Titans Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Titans are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. North West Fall of 1st Wicket under 22.5 is priced at 1.83 and Aiden Markram Total Runs over 36.5 is priced at 1.83 too.

Weather Report

With a 40% probability of precipitation and 42% cloud cover, the chances of rains are low at TSenwes Park, Potchefstroom. The rains are not expected to affect the game.

North West Player List

Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthuswamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani, Nicky van den Bergh, Taheer Isaacs, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo.

North West Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Lesego Senokwane Batting Allrounder Wesley Marshall Batsman Christopher Britz Batsman Heino Kuhn Batsman Nicky van den Bergh Wicketkeeper Senuran Muthusamy Batting Allrounder Delano Potgieter Batting Allrounder Shaylen Pillay Bowling Allrounder Eldred Hawken Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler Nono Pongolo Bowler

Titans Player List

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis, Theundis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Samuel Ruwisi, Ayabulela Gqamane, Gihahn Cloete, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Titans Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Dewald Brevis Batsman Jiveshan Pillay Batsman Neil Brand Batting Allrounder Aiden Markram Batsman Sibonelo Makhanya Bowler Donavon Ferreira Wicketkeeper Corbin Bosch Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowling Allrounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Junior Dala Bowler

North West vs Titans Head to Head

The last time Titans and Dolphins faced each other was in the 22nd match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Titans win the match by 200 runs. Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. Theunis de Bruyn scored a brilliant 179 of 115 balls and Neil Brand (115) was the next-best batsman for the Titans. In terms of bowling, nono Pongolo (9-0-72-2) and Duan Jansen (8-0-87-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the North West. Shaylen Pillay (76) and Wesley Marshall (50) set up a wonderful chase for the North West but fell short. Neil Brand (6.3-0-31-3) and Ayabulela Gqamane (6-0-36-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the Titans.

Matches played between North West and Titans: 1 Match

Matches won by North West: 0 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Titans: 1 Match

North West vs Titans Betting Odds

As per market odds, North West to win the match is priced at 2.40 and Titans to win the match is at 1.50. The bookies clearly favour the Titans in this game.