NOW (North West) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction
NOW
45%
Chance of Winning
WEP
55%
List a
Senwes Park
Facts
- Tony de Zorzi scored 360 runs in eight matches in the 2022 CSA One Day Cup.
- Lesego Senokwane scored 299 runs in seven matches in the 2022 CSA One Day Cup.
- Senuran Muthuswamy scored 259 runs and picked up 11 wickets in seven matches in the 2022 CSA One Day Cup.
- George Linde was the leading wicket-taker for Western Province last season, he bagged 15 wickets in eight matches.
North West vs Western Province Chance of Winning
North West finished third in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022/23 season. They missed out on reaching the finals after losing three of their last four league matches. The team will miss the services of Dwaine Pretorius for the first three games as Pretorius is committed to playing in the Caribbean Premier League. Ruan de Stewart and Wihaan Lubbe are the newest signings in the 2023 season, Stewart provides the much-needed stability in the middle order alongside Senuran Muthuswamy. Wihaan Lubbe provides the much-needed balance to the lineup with both bat and ball.
Western Province made it to the finals in the last season but lost the finals against the Lions in a high-scoring match. Kyle Verreyne was appointed as the skipper for the 2023 season. Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird and George Linde are the key players for the Western Province. Wayne Parnell is unavailable for selection as he is nursing a shoulder injury.
North West was undefeated at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in the 2022/23 season. They won all four matches played and will back themselves to continue their good run of form in the first match of the season against the Western Province.
- North West Chance of Winning: 45%
- Western Province Chance of Winning: 55%
North West vs Western Province Betting Tips
Western Province has a strong opening pair, both Tony de Zorzi and Jonathan Bird form a formidable pair. They scored 373 runs as a pair in the 2022/23 season including a mammoth 208-run partnership. Western Province on average scored 47 runs for the first wicket, while the North West are going with a new batting pair and we believe Western Province's opening pair to score the highest opening partnership than the North West @ 1.75 (Melbet).
North West vs Western Province Toss Prediction
The surface at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom is a batting track and a high-scoring venue. Bowlers have some assistance in the initial overs and as the game progresses it gets better for batting. In the last season, the team batted the first three out of the four matches played and the average 1st innings score was 253 runs. Based on the recent results and the pitch conditions it is better to bat first at this venue.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday, 16 September is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 15% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be a sunny day and the perfect weather conditions for a cricket match.
North West Players List
Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.
North West Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ruan de Swardt
|
Batter
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batter
|
Grant Mokoena
|
Batter
|
Rynard van Tonder
|
Batter
|
Nicky van de Bergh
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rubin Hermann
|
All-rounder
|
Senuran Muthuswamy
|
All-rounder
|
Wihaan Lubbe
|
All-rounder
|
Duan Jensen
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
North West Recent Form
North West won three and lost four matches and finished third last season. All their batters have been in good form ahead of the tournament. In the last five matches, North West won two and lost three matches.
Western Province Players List
Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.
Western Province Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batter
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Yaseen Ville
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreyne
|
Batter
|
Daniel Smith
|
Wicket Keeper
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
|
Mihai Mpongwana
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
Western Province Recent Form
Western Province won four and lost four matches in the last season. They lost in the finals against the Lions in a high-scoring game. In the last five matches, they lost three and won two matches.
North West vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record
In the last five head-to-head matches between North West and Western Province, the Western Province has the bragging rights having won three of the last five head-to-head matches, while North West won two matches. Out of the three wins against North West, Western Province won one match batting first and two matches batting second, while North West won two matches batting first.
- Matches Played: 5 matches
- North West Won: 2 matches
- Western Province Won: 3 matches
North West vs Western Province Odds
Western Province to hit more sixes than North West @ 2.16 (Melbet)
Western Province on average smashed 4.25 sixes per match, while North West on average smashed 2.5 sixes per match in the 2022/2023 CSA One Day Cup. We back Western Province to hit more sixes than the North West @ 2.16 (Melbet).
North West vs Western Province Top Batters
Senuran Muthuswamy to be the top batter for North West
Senuran Muthuswamy’s heroics with the bat didn't help his team reach the finals in the last season. Muthuswamy has been amongst the runs in the last two seasons scoring 132 runs in three innings in the 2021/22 season and 259 runs in seven innings in the 2022/23 season. He scored 123 runs (Including a match-winning 100) in the recent matches against Western Province. Considering his record against the Western Province, we predict Senuran Muthuswamy to be the top batter for the North West.
Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for Western Province
Tony de Zorzi scored 360 runs in eight matches, he played an instrumental role in his team reaching the finals last season. In the finals, he scored 88 runs but couldn't take his team to victory. Zorzi has been in good form in the domestic competitions and we back Zorzi to start his campaign on a good note and be the top batter for Western Province against North West.
North West vs Western Province Top Bowlers
Senuran Muthuswamy to be the top bowler for North West
Senuran Muthuswamy is one of the main strike bowlers for the North West, he picked up 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 4.33 and in the 2021 season he bagged six wickets in four matches. Muthuswamy picked up two wickets in the last season against the Western Province on a losing cause. We predict Muthuswamy to be the top bowler for the North West against the Western Province.
George Linde to be the top bowler for Western Province
George Linde played an instrumental role in Western Province reaching the finals in the last season, he picked up 15 wickets in eight matches and was the most successful bowler for the Western Province. In his last outing against the North West, Linde picked up four wickets and that turned out to be a match-winning spell. We back Linde to come good and be the top bowler for the Western Province against North West.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Western Province
The odds in favour of North West to win the match are 2.11, while in favour of Western Province to win the match are 1.72. North West are undefeated on their home ground, but Western Province has a well-balanced lineup than the North West and their record against the home team is phenomenal. Our final prediction is Western Province to win the match and break the four-match winning streak of North West at their home ground.
- North West to win the match @ 2.11 (Melbet)
- Western Province to win the match @ 1.72 (Melbet)