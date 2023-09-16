NOW (North West) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction NOW 45 % Chance of Winning WEP 55 % Bet Now! North West and Western Province will battle out in match 2 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Saturday, 16 September 2023. The match is slated to be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

North West vs Western Province Chance of Winning

North West finished third in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022/23 season. They missed out on reaching the finals after losing three of their last four league matches. The team will miss the services of Dwaine Pretorius for the first three games as Pretorius is committed to playing in the Caribbean Premier League. Ruan de Stewart and Wihaan Lubbe are the newest signings in the 2023 season, Stewart provides the much-needed stability in the middle order alongside Senuran Muthuswamy. Wihaan Lubbe provides the much-needed balance to the lineup with both bat and ball.

Western Province made it to the finals in the last season but lost the finals against the Lions in a high-scoring match. Kyle Verreyne was appointed as the skipper for the 2023 season. Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird and George Linde are the key players for the Western Province. Wayne Parnell is unavailable for selection as he is nursing a shoulder injury.

North West was undefeated at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in the 2022/23 season. They won all four matches played and will back themselves to continue their good run of form in the first match of the season against the Western Province.

North West Chance of Winning: 45%

Western Province Chance of Winning: 55%

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North West vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province has a strong opening pair, both Tony de Zorzi and Jonathan Bird form a formidable pair. They scored 373 runs as a pair in the 2022/23 season including a mammoth 208-run partnership. Western Province on average scored 47 runs for the first wicket, while the North West are going with a new batting pair and we believe Western Province's opening pair to score the highest opening partnership than the North West @ 1.75 (Melbet).

North West vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The surface at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom is a batting track and a high-scoring venue. Bowlers have some assistance in the initial overs and as the game progresses it gets better for batting. In the last season, the team batted the first three out of the four matches played and the average 1st innings score was 253 runs. Based on the recent results and the pitch conditions it is better to bat first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday, 16 September is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 15% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be a sunny day and the perfect weather conditions for a cricket match.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.

North West Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruan de Swardt Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Grant Mokoena Batter Rynard van Tonder Batter Nicky van de Bergh Wicket Keeper Rubin Hermann All-rounder Senuran Muthuswamy All-rounder Wihaan Lubbe All-rounder Duan Jensen All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West won three and lost four matches and finished third last season. All their batters have been in good form ahead of the tournament. In the last five matches, North West won two and lost three matches.

Western Province Players List

Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.

Western Province Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jonathan Bird Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Edward Moore Batter Yaseen Ville Batter Kyle Verreyne Batter Daniel Smith Wicket Keeper George Linde All-rounder Beuran Hendricks Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Mihai Mpongwana Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province won four and lost four matches in the last season. They lost in the finals against the Lions in a high-scoring game. In the last five matches, they lost three and won two matches.

North West vs Western Province Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches between North West and Western Province, the Western Province has the bragging rights having won three of the last five head-to-head matches, while North West won two matches. Out of the three wins against North West, Western Province won one match batting first and two matches batting second, while North West won two matches batting first.

Matches Played: 5 matches

North West Won: 2 matches

Western Province Won: 3 matches

North West vs Western Province Odds

Western Province to hit more sixes than North West @ 2.16 (Melbet)

Western Province on average smashed 4.25 sixes per match, while North West on average smashed 2.5 sixes per match in the 2022/2023 CSA One Day Cup. We back Western Province to hit more sixes than the North West @ 2.16 (Melbet).

North West vs Western Province Top Batters

Senuran Muthuswamy to be the top batter for North West

Senuran Muthuswamy’s heroics with the bat didn't help his team reach the finals in the last season. Muthuswamy has been amongst the runs in the last two seasons scoring 132 runs in three innings in the 2021/22 season and 259 runs in seven innings in the 2022/23 season. He scored 123 runs (Including a match-winning 100) in the recent matches against Western Province. Considering his record against the Western Province, we predict Senuran Muthuswamy to be the top batter for the North West.

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for Western Province

Tony de Zorzi scored 360 runs in eight matches, he played an instrumental role in his team reaching the finals last season. In the finals, he scored 88 runs but couldn't take his team to victory. Zorzi has been in good form in the domestic competitions and we back Zorzi to start his campaign on a good note and be the top batter for Western Province against North West.

North West vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Senuran Muthuswamy to be the top bowler for North West

Senuran Muthuswamy is one of the main strike bowlers for the North West, he picked up 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 4.33 and in the 2021 season he bagged six wickets in four matches. Muthuswamy picked up two wickets in the last season against the Western Province on a losing cause. We predict Muthuswamy to be the top bowler for the North West against the Western Province.

George Linde to be the top bowler for Western Province

George Linde played an instrumental role in Western Province reaching the finals in the last season, he picked up 15 wickets in eight matches and was the most successful bowler for the Western Province. In his last outing against the North West, Linde picked up four wickets and that turned out to be a match-winning spell. We back Linde to come good and be the top bowler for the Western Province against North West.