Rocks vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Rocks vs North West Province Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Rocks is 45% and of Rocks is 55%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the sixth game for Rocks and the seventh game for North West in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Rocks currently sit fifth in the table with 8 points and North West sits third in the table with 16 points.

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Rocks vs North West Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

North West are the favourites to win the game. 1xBet is currently giving the highest payout for a North West win, priced at 1.81.

Weather Report

With a 0% probability of precipitation and 5% cloud cover, the chances of rains are none at Boland Park, Paarl. The fans will be able to witness a fantastic game of cricket.

Rocks Player List

Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Zakhele Qwabe, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Hlomla Hanabe, Janneman Malan, Valintine Kitime, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams.

Rocks Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Jaaneman Malan Batsman Valintine Kitime Batsman Stiaan van Zyl Batsman Clyde Fortuin Wicketkeeper Farhaan Behardien Batting Allrounder Michael Copeland Bowler Ferisco Adams Bowling Allrounder Shaun von Berg Bowling Allrounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler

North West Player List

Taheer Isaacs, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo, Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthuswamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani, Nicky van den Bergh.

North West Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Jaaneman Malan Batsman Valintine Kitime Batsman Stiaan van Zyl Batsman Clyde Fortuin Wicketkeeper Farhaan Behardien Batting Allrounder Michael Copeland Bowler Ferisco Adams Bowling Allrounder Shaun von Berg Bowling Allrounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler

Rocks vs North West Head to Head

The last time Rocks and North West faced each other was in the 17th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Rocks win the match by 27 runs. North West won the toss and elected to field first. Stiaan van Zyl scored a wonderful 114 of 141 balls to propel the Rocks to a score of 251/8. Pieter Malan (98) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Eldred Hawken (10-1-46-6) and Duan Jansen (10-1-43-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the North West. Wesley Marshall (73) and Eldred Hawken (32) set up a wonderful chase for the North West but fell short as Achille Cloete (10-1-31-3) and Hardus Viljoen (10-1-51-3) were the pick of the bowlers for the Rocks who made sure they win.

Matches played between Rocks and North West: 5 Matches

Matches won by Rocks: 4 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by North West: 1 Match

Rocks vs North West Betting Odds

As per market odds, Rocks to win the match is priced at 2.01 and North West to win the match is at 1.81. The bookies clearly favour the North West in this game.