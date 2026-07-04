Rocks vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Rocks vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Rocks is 45% and of Western Province is 55%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the seventh game for both Rocks and Western Province in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Rocks currently sit fourth in the table with 12 points and Western Province sit second in the table with 16 points. We predict Western Province to win this game.

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Rocks vs Western Province Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province are favourites to win the game however there are certain odds that you can look at. Janneman Malan's Total Runs over 27.5 is priced at 1.83 and Bamanye Xengxe to be a Rocks top bowler is priced at 3.75.

Weather Report

With a 6% probability of precipitation and 98% cloud cover, the chances of rain are low at Boland Park, Paarl. The fans will be able to witness a fantastic game of cricket.

Rocks Player List

Siyabonga Mahima, Hlomla Hanabe, Janneman Malan, Valintine Kitime, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Zakhele Qwabe, Achille Cloete.

Rocks Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Jaaneman Malan Batsman Valintine Kitime Batsman Stiaan van Zyl Batsman Clyde Fortuin Wicketkeeper Farhaan Behardien Batting Allrounder Michael Copeland Bowler Ferisco Adams Bowling Allrounder Shaun von Berg Bowling Allrounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Bamanye Xenxe Bowler







Western Province Player List

Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Dean Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatje, Tshepo Moreki, Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan, Dane Vilas,

Western Province Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tony de Zorzi Batsman Jonathan Bird Batsman Edward Moore Batsman Yaseen Vallie Batsman Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper George Linde Batting Allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Tsheop Moreki Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler







Rocks vs Western Province Head to Head

The last time Rocks and Western Province faced each other was in the 23rd match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Western Province win the game by 17 runs. Rocks won the toss and elected to field first. Yaseen Vallie scored an excellent 102 of 109 balls to propel Western Province to a score of 300/8. Daniel Smith (38) was the other pick of the batsman. In terms of bowling, Ferisco Adams (10-1-54-4) and Hardus Viljoen (9.4-1-58-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the Rocks. Stiaan van Zyl (66) and Michael Copeland (42) set up a great chase for the Rocks but fell short as Basheeru Deen Walters (10-0-48-2) and Mihlali Mpongwana (9.4-0-51-2) were the pick of the bowlers for Western Province who made sure they win.

Matches played between Rocks and Western Province: 5 Matches

Matches won by Rocks: 2 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Western Province: 3 Matches

Rocks vs Western Province Betting Odds

As per market odds, Rocks to win the match is priced at 2.25 and Western Province to win the match is at 1.57. The bookies clearly favour Western Province in this game.