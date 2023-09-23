Titans vs Boland Match Prediction TIT 60 % Chance of Winning ROC 40 % Bet Now! Titans and Boland will battle out in match 6 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Saturday, 23 September. The match is slated to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Titans vs Boland Chance of Winning

Titans finished in fifth position in the Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23 season. They won three, lost three and one match was abandoned due to rain. The Titans missed out on qualifying for the playoffs due to a bad net run rate despite being tied on points alongside Paarl Rocks. The home team will miss the services of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi due to national duties.

The return of veteran Dean Elgar to the Titans squad will provide the much-needed experience in the batting unit. Dewald Brevis (147 runs last season), Donovan Ferreira (209 runs last season), Sibonelo Makhanya (165 runs last season), and Junior Dala (8 wickets) are the key players to watch out for in the game against Boland.

Boland started their season on a positive note in the last game against the Dolphins before rain interruption and the match was called off. Boland's chances of winning the match against the Titans will depend on the performances of their key players JanneMan Malan, Bjorn Fortuin, Pieter Malan, Ferisco Adams and Hardus Viljoen.

Titans chance of winning: 60%

Boland chance of winning: 40%

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Titans vs. Boland Betting Tips

Janneman Malan has a very good record against the Titans in the CSA One-Day Cup. Malan looked in good form against the Dolphins in the first game of the 2023 season. He scored 16 runs and was locked in to get a big knock before rain interruption. If you are looking for a player to bet on then Malan is the perfect player to bet on as he is the inform batter and we believe Janneman Malan to score a half-century against the Titans.

Titans vs. Boland Toss Prediction

The surface at SuperSport Park, Centurion is a balanced track with assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers can extract good bounce from the pitch and offer lateral movement early in the innings. As the game progresses it gets easier for the batsman to score runs. In the 57 One day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 25 matches and the team batting second won 32 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 250 runs.

In the last three One Day matches played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score in the last season of the CSA One-Day Challenge was 265 runs. Based on the trends and outcomes at Centurion, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the SuperSport Park Centurion on Saturday, 23 September is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 20% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny on the match day.

Titans Players List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Titans Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dean Elgar Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Ayabulea Gqamane All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket Keeper Sibonelo Makhanya All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the CSA One-Day Cup and they are undefeated against Boland from 2021.

Boland Players List

Pieter Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Stiaan van Zyl, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Achille Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Michael Copeland, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Boland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Janneman Malan Batter Christiaan Jonker All-rounder Pieter Malan Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Michael Copeland Wicket Keeper Stiaan van Zyl All-rounder Glenton Stuurman Bowler Imraan Manack Bowler Akhona Mkhyana Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland finished fourth in the 2022-23 season with three wins and four losses and they are winless against the Titans in the last two seasons. Janneman Malan and Hardus Viljeon are the inform players for Boland ahead of their match against the Titans.

Titans vs Boland Head to Head Record

In the last two head to head matches played between the Titans and Boland, the Titans emerged victorious in both the matches. In their last head to head encounter in the last season, the Titans defeated Boland by six wickets.

Matches Played: 2 matches

Titans won: 2 matches

Boland won: 0 matches

Titans vs Boland Betting Odds

Dewald Brevis is one of the top batters to watch out for in the new season of the CSA One-Day Cup after failing to make it to South Africa’s World Cup squad. We predict Dewald Brevis to start his campaign with a bang and score over 40 runs against Boland.

Titans vs Boland Top Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for the Titans

Donovan Ferreira has been in good form in recent times and has been the most reliable batter in the middle order for all the teams he has played. In the last season, Ferreira scored 209 runs in six matches at an average of 52.25. Considering his ability to score runs in pressure situations and his recent form, we back Donovan Ferreira to start his season with a bang and be the top scorer for the Titans against Boland.

Janneman Malan to be the top batter for Boland

Janneman Malan scored 260 runs in seven matches last season. He got off to a good start in the first game of the season against the Dolphins scoring 16 runs. Malan looked good in his short stay out in the middle. He is one of the most exciting batsmen and has scored 102 runs in the last two matches against the Titans in the CSA One-Day Challenge. We believe Malan to come good and be the top batter for Boland against the Titans.

Titans vs Boland Top Bowlers

Ayabulea Gqamane to be the top bowler for the Titans

Gqamane bagged eight wickets in six matches in the 2022-23 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. He has a very good record against Boland and in the last season Gqamane picked up six wickets in two matches including a match winning five wicket haul. Considering Gqamane’s record against Boland, we back Ayabulea Gqamane to produce another magical spell and be the top bowler for the Titans against Boland.

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland

Hardus Viljoen picked up 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.15. The surface at the SuperSport Park, Centurion favours fast bowlers and Viljeon is one of those bowlers who can bowl over 140 kmph and can be lethal on surfaces that are hard and has assistance to fast bowlers. Viljoen picked up five wickets in the last two matches against the Titans and we back to come good and be the top bowler for Boland against the Titans.