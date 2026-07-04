Titans vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Titans vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Titans is 55% and of Dolphins is 45%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the fifth game for the Titans and the fourth game for Dolphins in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Titans currently sit fourth in the table with 8 points where they have won two and lost two matches so far. Dolphins on the other hand sit fifth in the table with 4 points but with a game in hand, they can get on-level points to post this game, provided they win.

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Titans vs Dolphins Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Titans are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.37 and Titans to make the highest score after the first 15 overs is priced at 1.80.

Weather Report

With a 42% probability of precipitation and 97% cloud cover, there are chances of rain where we would witness minor stoppages. However, it is not expected to affect the game majorly.

Titans Player List

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis, Theundis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Samuel Ruwisi, Ayabulela Gqamane, Gihahn Cloete, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Titans Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Dewald Brevis Batsman Jiveshan Pillay Batsman Neil Brand Batting Allrounder Aiden Markram Batsman Sibonelo Makhanya Bowler Donavon Ferreira Wicketkeeper Corbin Bosch Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowling Allrounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Junior Dala Bowler

Dolphins Player List

Tshepang Dithole, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smuts, Ruan de Swardt, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bradley Porteous, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman, Lifa Ntanzi, Bryce Parsons, Thamsanga Kumalo, Odirile Modimokoane

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tshepang Dithole Batsman Grant Roelofsen Wicketkeeper JJ Smuts Batsman Ruan de Swardt Batsman Jason Smith Batsman Andile Phehlukwayo Bowling Allrounder Bradley Porteous Batsman Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowling Allrounder Thando Ntini Bowler

Titans vs Dolphins Head to Head

The last time Titans and Dolphins faced each other was in the 6th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Titans win the match by 1 wicket. Dolphins won the toss and elected to bat first. Khaya Zondo scored a brilliant 62 of 79 balls and Sarel Erwee (38) was the next-best batsman for the Dolphins. In terms of bowling, Tabraiz Shamsi (10-1-41-2) and Ayabulela Gqamane (10-0-42-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Titans. Aiden Markram (70) and Sibonelo Makhanya (49) set up a wonderful chase for the Titans and made sure they win. Prenelan Subrayen (10-0-33-3) and Ottniel Baartman (8-0-35-3) were the picks of the bowlers for the Dolphins.

Matches played between Titans and Dolphins: 5 Matches

Matches won by Titans: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Match

Matches won by Dolphins: 3 Matches

Titans vs Dolphins Betting Odds

As per market odds, Titans to win the match is priced at 1.61 and Dolphins to win the match is priced at 2.30. The bookies clearly favour Titans to win this game.