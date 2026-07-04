Titans vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Titans vs Dolphins Chance of Winning
The winning probability of Titans is 55% and of Dolphins is 45%.
Our Prediction
It’s the fifth game for the Titans and the fourth game for Dolphins in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Titans currently sit fourth in the table with 8 points where they have won two and lost two matches so far. Dolphins on the other hand sit fifth in the table with 4 points but with a game in hand, they can get on-level points to post this game, provided they win.
Titans vs Dolphins Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Titans are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.37 and Titans to make the highest score after the first 15 overs is priced at 1.80.
Weather Report
With a 42% probability of precipitation and 97% cloud cover, there are chances of rain where we would witness minor stoppages. However, it is not expected to affect the game majorly.
Titans Player List
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis, Theundis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Samuel Ruwisi, Ayabulela Gqamane, Gihahn Cloete, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Titans Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batsman
|
Jiveshan Pillay
|
Batsman
|
Neil Brand
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batsman
|
Sibonelo Makhanya
|
Bowler
|
Donavon Ferreira
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Ayabulela Gqamane
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
|
Junior Dala
|
Bowler
Dolphins Player List
Tshepang Dithole, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smuts, Ruan de Swardt, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bradley Porteous, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman, Lifa Ntanzi, Bryce Parsons, Thamsanga Kumalo, Odirile Modimokoane
Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:
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Player Name
|
Role
|
Tshepang Dithole
|
Batsman
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicketkeeper
|
JJ Smuts
|
Batsman
|
Ruan de Swardt
|
Batsman
|
Jason Smith
|
Batsman
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Bradley Porteous
|
Batsman
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Andile Simelane
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Thando Ntini
|
Bowler
Titans vs Dolphins Head to Head
The last time Titans and Dolphins faced each other was in the 6th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Titans win the match by 1 wicket. Dolphins won the toss and elected to bat first. Khaya Zondo scored a brilliant 62 of 79 balls and Sarel Erwee (38) was the next-best batsman for the Dolphins. In terms of bowling, Tabraiz Shamsi (10-1-41-2) and Ayabulela Gqamane (10-0-42-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Titans. Aiden Markram (70) and Sibonelo Makhanya (49) set up a wonderful chase for the Titans and made sure they win. Prenelan Subrayen (10-0-33-3) and Ottniel Baartman (8-0-35-3) were the picks of the bowlers for the Dolphins.
- Matches played between Titans and Dolphins: 5 Matches
- Matches won by Titans: 1 Match
- Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Match
- Matches won by Dolphins: 3 Matches
Titans vs Dolphins Betting Odds
As per market odds, Titans to win the match is priced at 1.61 and Dolphins to win the match is priced at 2.30. The bookies clearly favour Titans to win this game.