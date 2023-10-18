TIT (Titans) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Predictions TIT 55 % Chance of Winning KWNI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 22 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between Titans and KwaZulu-Natal Inland. This fixture is scheduled to be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

The Titans currently find themselves in the lower half of the league table with two wins and two losses. Captain Sibonelo Makhanya is undoubtedly hoping for an overall improvement in both their batting and bowling performance. Regarding their batting lineup, the team will look to players like Dewald Brewis, Neil Brand, Dean Elgar, Donovan Ferreira, and Matthew Kleinveldt to contribute significantly to the team's runs. In their recent match, Dewald Brewis was the standout performer, scoring a remarkable century off 78 deliveries, featuring twelve boundaries and four sixes. Additionally, Matthew Kleinveldt chipped in with 47 runs off 41 balls, including seven boundaries and one six. Turning to their bowling, the Titans will rely on the bowling talents of Corbin Bosch, Junior Dals, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, and Neil Brand to secure crucial breakthroughs. In their previous outing, Neil Brand was the standout bowler, claiming 2 wickets for 36 runs in his seven overs.

Conversely, KwaZulu-Natal Inland is determined to reverse their fortunes after suffering four consecutive losses. Captain Michael Erlank is optimistic that their experienced players will step up in this match, even though it's a dead rubber. In the batting department, the team will look to Cameron Delport, Tian Koekemoer, Michael Erlank, Pite van Biljon, and Kagiso Rapulana to make significant contributions. In their recent game, KwaZulu-Natal had a challenging time with the bat, managing just 130 runs in 34.2 overs. Alindile Mhletywa led the scoring with 39 runs off 49 balls, including five fours and a six. Kyle Nipper contributed 28 runs from 40 balls, featuring four boundaries, and Michael Erlank added 21 runs from 30 deliveries. When it comes to the bowling department, KwaZulu-Natal will depend on the abilities of Mbulelo Budaza, Thando Ntini, Michael Erlank, and Smangaliso Nhlebela to provide crucial breakthroughs. In their previous match, Smangaliso Nhlebela claimed one wicket while conceding 18 runs from his four overs.

Titans’ chance of winning: 55%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s chance of winning: 45%

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Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

Dewald Brevis just scored a hundred in the last game against North West. The 20-year-old boasts an average of 35.00 in the format. Given his form, we have backed Dewald Brevis to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Kagiso Rapulana currently stands as the second-highest run-scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in this season, having accumulated 113 runs in five games. The 32-year-old maintains an average of 29.17 in this format. His scores for the season have been 29*, 16, 59*, 0, and 9 runs, respectively. It's a reasonable expectation to bet on Rapulana to surpass 20.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Titans Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch KwaZulu-Natal Inland Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Titans 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

The SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, is renowned for its reputation as one of the fastest pitches in the world. The outfield is both swift and even, supported by an exceptional drainage system. This pitch is particularly favourable for batsmen, offering a good bounce and carry to the ball. However, it doesn't provide much assistance to spinners. SuperSport Park stands as a versatile venue for ODIs, offering opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers to excel. Among the 57 ODIs held at this venue, 32 favoured the team batting second. The average first-innings total here is around 250 runs. Consequently, our prediction suggests that the team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 39% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies on Wednesday.

Titans Players List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket Keeper Sibonelo Makhanya (c) All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler

Titans Recent Form

Titans are arriving here on the back of a 8 wicket win over North West in their last game. They occupy the 5th position in the table with two wins and as many defeats in four matches.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Cameron Delport Batter Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Kyle Nipper All-rounder Keith Dudgeon Wicket-keeper Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Smangaliso Nhlebela Bowler

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost their fourth game in a row at the hands of Warriors by 8 wickets.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head Record

The teams have not yet faced each other in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score under 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In the ongoing season, KwaZulu-Natal Inland posted scores of 47, 18, 8, 0 & 5 runs before their first dismissal. In each of these five games, barring one, KwaZulu-Natal Inland failed to surpass the total, making it a safe betting tip for the game. Cameron Delport and Dilivio Ridgaard opened for the team in the last game and are averaging close to 11.50 and 15.75 respectively. All that said, KwaZulu-Natal Inland are expected to score under 24.5 runs before their first dismissal in the game.

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Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for Titans

Donovan Ferreira has been in outstanding form of late, solidifying his position as a reliable middle-order batsman across different teams. In the current season, he has continued to shine, accumulating 243 runs in four games with an impressive average of 81.00. His individual scores in these four matches were 63, 42, 138*, and 0, respectively. It's worth noting that he has been the standout batsman for the Titans this season. Given his capacity to perform well under pressure and his consistent recent performances, we hold high expectations for Donovan Ferreira to emerge as the top run-scorer for the Titans in their upcoming match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Tian Koekemoer to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Throughout the current season, the 29-year-old has sustained his excellent form by accumulating 197 runs in five matches, maintaining an impressive average of 49.25. Therefore, it's entirely reasonable to expect that Koekemoer will once more be the exceptional batsman for his team in the upcoming match.

Titans vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Aaron Phangiso to be the top bowler for Titans

Aaron Phangiso has taken four wickets in the Titans' four games this season at an impressive economy rate of 3.60. While he didn't secure any wickets in the last match, he is anticipated to be the top-performing bowler for the Titans in the upcoming game.

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Mbulelo Budaza has consistently been an exceptional performer and the primary bowler for his team this season. His performances in these games have been remarkable, with notable figures of 4/18, 4/51, 3/53, 1/36, and 0/7 runs. In three out of these five matches, he has stood out as KwaZulu-Natal Inland's premier bowler. His exceptional performance has earned him the title of the leading wicket-taker for KwaZulu-Natal Inland this season, amassing an impressive total of 12 wickets in just five games. Given his recent form, it is highly likely that Budaza will continue to excel as the top bowler for his team in the upcoming match.