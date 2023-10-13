TIT (Titans) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction TIT 65 % Chance of Winning NOW 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.553 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 17 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between Titans and North West. This Division One encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Titans vs North West Chance of Winning

The Titans had a strong start, winning their opening match convincingly, but faced a setback when they lost their subsequent game against the Warriors. They are determined to secure a victory in their upcoming match and get back on track. In their previous match, the Titans were unable to chase down the target of 317 runs, managing to score only 207 runs. Rivaldo Munisamy and Donovan Ferriara were the top scorers, contributing 42 runs each. In their first match, Dean Elgar played a pivotal role in leading the batting unit to a total of 380 runs by scoring a century. However, in their last game, the Titans' bowlers struggled, conceding 316 runs after having the opposition at 51/5 in the 15th over. The pacers, including D Galiem, Junior Dala, and Corbin Bosch, each took 2 wickets, while Gqamame chipped in with one wicket. Aaron Phangiso bowled an economical spell, giving away only 29 runs in his 10 overs without taking a wicket.

Northwest mounted an impressive comeback by winning their last two matches, following two initial losses. In their recent game, they posted a competitive total of 289/9. Lesego Senokwane stood out with a remarkable century, and he received solid support from Van Tonder, who contributed 73 runs, with the pair forming a partnership of over 150 runs. Additionally, Meeka El Prince, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, and Ruan De Swat have all played vital roles with valuable contributions throughout the season. Northwest's bowlers displayed excellent performance, limiting the opposition to 127/3 in 28.3 overs before rain intervened, resulting in a victory by 20 runs according to the DLS method. Wihan Lubbe secured 2 wickets, while Duan Jansen added one to the tally. Miguel Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, and Kerwin Mungroo maintained an economical bowling performance in the last game.

Titans' chance of winning: 65%

North West’s chance of winning: 35%

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Titans vs North West Betting Tips

Dean Elgar, the experienced South African opener, has been in fantastic form lately. He has scored 204 runs in three games at an average of 102.00. He played an unbeaten 100 run knock in the last game. Therefore, we have high expectations for Dean Elgar to surpass the 31.5-run mark in the upcoming match, given his wealth of experience and impressive statistics.

Senuran Muthusamy, 29, has scored a total of 165 runs in four matches for North West this season, with an average of 41.25 runs per game. In the current campaign, he has recorded scores of 34, 67, 44, and 20 runs in his respective matches. It is advisable to place a bet on Senuran Muthusamy to achieve a score exceeding 24.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds North West Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Titans Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Titans 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Titans vs North West Toss Prediction

Centurion features a batsman-friendly wicket, and it's anticipated that the batters will relish the conditions once again. A high-scoring contest with both teams surpassing 300 runs is expected in this match, as has been the case this season. It's noteworthy that only one game has been played at this venue this season, and the team that batted first emerged as the winner. Both competing teams are likely to aim to bat first, setting a formidable total on the scoreboard, and subsequently exerting pressure on the opposition to maintain a challenging scoring rate during the second innings.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius and 22% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies on Friday.

Titans Players List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dean Elgar Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket Keeper Sibonelo Makhanya (c) All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans returned to winning ways by securing a 6-wicket win over the Dolphins in their most recent game. With two wins and a single loss in three matches, they currently occupy the fourth position in the league standings.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruan de Swardt Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Meeka-eel Prince Batter Lesiba Ngoepe All-rounder Raynard van Tonder Batter Irvin Modimokoane Bowler Senuran Muthuswamy All-rounder Wihaan Lubbe (c) All-rounder Duan Jensen All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Recent Form

After failing to win any of their first two games, North West picked up back-to-back wins against Boland and KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They sit 5th in the table with two wins and as many losses from four matches.

Titans vs North West Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have met on just two occasions in the past, and in both instances, they each claimed a victory.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Titans Won: 1 match

North West Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Titans vs North West Betting Odds

Titans to score over 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

The Titans have participated in three matches thus far, where they achieved respective totals of 66, 32, and 0 runs before losing their first wicket. In two of these three games, the Titans successfully crossed the 27.5 run threshold before losing their first wicket. Opening with Dewald Brevis and Neil Brand, the team maintained an average partnership of approximately 12.66 and 23.66 runs, respectively, in these three matches. As a result, it is anticipated that the Titans will surpass the 27.5-run mark before losing their first wicket in the upcoming game.

Titans vs North West List a SuperSport Park, Centurion Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.256 Bet Now!

Titans vs North West Top Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for Titans

Donovan Ferreira has been in exceptional form lately, establishing himself as a dependable middle-order batsman for various teams. In the previous season, he accumulated 209 runs in six matches, maintaining an impressive average of 52.25. This season, he has continued to excel by amassing 243 runs in three games, boasting an impressive average of 121.50. In these three matches, he achieved scores of 63, 42, and an unbeaten 138 runs, respectively. Notably, he has been the standout batsman for the Titans in their last two games. Considering his ability to perform well under pressure and his consistent recent displays, we have high expectations for Donovan Ferreira to emerge as the top run-scorer for the Titans in their upcoming match against North West.

Raynard van Tonder to be the top batter for North West

Raynard van Tonder, the 25-year-old batsman, accumulated 191 runs in three games this season so far for North West at an average of 47.75. He has scored a century along with two fifties. His scores this season read 129*, 54 & 73 runs respectively. Raynard boasts an average of 34.87 in the format, scoring 1116 runs in 35 innings. Bet on Raynard van Tonder to be the best batter for North West in the game.

Titans vs North West Top Bowlers

Aaron Phangiso to be the top bowler for Titans

Aaron Phangiso has four wickets in three games for Titans this season at an economy of 3.07. He displayed a phenomenal performance with the ball, picking up three wickets for 21 runs in the first game. Last time when the sides met, Phangiso emerged as the best bowler for his side in the game, picking up two wickets for 35 runs in his quota of ten overs. We expect Aaron Phangiso to be the best bowler for Titans in the game.

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migeal Pretorius picked up four wickets in three games this season and is his side’s joint highest wicket-taker. He picked up two wickets in each of the first two games and remained wicketless in the last game. All that said, Migael Pretorius is expected to maintain his consistency and emerge as the best bowler for North West in the upcoming game as well.