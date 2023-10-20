TIT (Titans) vs WEP (Western Province) Match Prediction TIT 55 % Chance of Winning WEP 45 % Place a bet Melbet 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 2.105 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Titans and Western Province will battle out in match 23 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Friday, 20th October. The match is slated to be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Facts: Dean Elgar has scored 323 in four matches in the 2023 CSA One day cup.

Donovan Ferreira has scored 309 runs in five matches played in the 2023 CSA One day cup.

Tony de Zorzi has scored 256 runs in four matches in the 2023 CSA One day cup.

Nandre Burger has picked up 11 wickets in the last four matches played in the CSA One day cup.

Titans vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Titans are coming off a huge win against Kwazulu-Natal Inland in the last match. The Titans put up a massive total (355/6) on the back of a magical hundred from Dean Elgar (119 runs in 126 balls) and half centuries from Dewald Brevis (94 runs in 84 balls) and Donovan Ferriera (66 runs in 30 balls) helped the Titans score over 350 runs. Titans bowlers then defended the total and bowled out Kwazulu-Natal Inland for 298 runs. Matthew Boast (2/73), Donovan Ferreira (2/31), Junior Dala (2/60) and Ayabulela Gqamane (2/46) were the top performers with the ball.

Western Province won their last match against Dolphins by 45 runs. Batting first Western Province finished at 302/8 on the back of well composed half centuries from David Bedingham (51 runs in 46 balls), Valentine Kitime (50 runs in 60 balls), George Linde (55 runs in 47 balls) and Abdullah Bayoumy (54 runs in 41 balls). Chasing down a huge total Dolphins fell short by 45 runs and were bowled out for 257 runs in 46.3 overs. Dane Paterson (4/38), Beuran Hendricks (2/77) and Mihlali Mpongwana (3/32) were the top performers with the ball.

Both teams are coming off dominating wins in their last match and both teams' chances of winning will depend on how well their bowling department will perform.

Titans Chance of Winning: 55%

Western Province Chance of Winning: 45%

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Titans vs Western Province Betting Tips

Dewald Brevis has been in top notch form in the ongoing season of CSA One Day Cup. He scored 194 runs in the last two matches and was timing the ball beautifully. With his team in a must win situation, we back Dewald Brevis to come good and score 50 or more runs versus Western Province.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Western Province 1.76 Bet on Dafabet Most Sixes: Western Province 2.02 Bet on Dafabet Highest scoring over 16.5 1.76 Bet on Dafabet

Titans vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The surface at SuperSport Park, Centurion is a balanced track with assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers can extract good bounce from the pitch and offer lateral movement early in the innings. As the game progresses it gets easier for the batsman to score runs. In the 60 One day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 27 matches and the team batting second won 33 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 253 runs.

In the last three One Day matches played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings was 314 runs. Based on the trends and outcomes at Centurion, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the SuperSport Park Centurion on Friday, 20th October is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 42% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny on the match day.

Titans Players List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Titans Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Modiri Litheko Wicket Keeper Dewald Brevis Batsman Dean Elgar Batsman Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Matthew Boast All-rounder Joshua van Heerden Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler

Titans Recent Form

Titans played five matches, won three and lost two matches in the CSA One Day Cup 2023. They are positioned fourth in the points table with 13 points.

Western Province Players List

Kyle Verreynne (captain), Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.

Western Province Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jonathan Bird Batsman Tony de Zorzi Batsman David Bedingham Batsman Valentine Kitime Batsman Kyle Verreynne Wicket Keeper George Linde All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Abdullah Bayoumy Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province won four of the last five matches played in the CSA One Day Cup 2023. They are positioned at the top of the table with 20 points.

Titans vs Western Province Head to Head Record

The two teams faced each other twice in the CSA One Day Cup. Western Province emerged victorious in one match, while the other match was abandoned due to rain.

Titans vs Western Province Betting Odds

Western Province to win an Opening Partnership

In the last three matches, the Titans' average score before losing their first wicket has been 13 runs, whereas Western Province has been more solid, averaging 55 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Given the excellent form of Western Province's opening pair, we are confident in their ability to have a strong opening partnership against the Titans.

Titans vs Western Province List a SuperSport Park, Centurion Titans Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.1 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now!

Titans vs Western Province Top Batters

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for Western Province

Tony de Zorzi scored 32 runs in the last match against the Dolphins. He has scored 256 runs in four matches at an average of 85.33 and a strike rate of 126.10. Zorzi is the leading run-scorer for Western Province in the tournament. De Zorzi is a very good batsman against both fast and spin bowlers. Considering his recent form, we believe Tony de Zorzi to be the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Western Province versus the Titans.

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for the Titans

Donovan Ferreira has been in good form in recent times and has been the most reliable batter in the middle order for the Titans in the CSA One Day cup. He has scored 309 runs in five matches at an average of 77.25 and a strike rate of 145.75. In the last match he scored a classical knock of 66 runs in 30 balls smashing seven fours and four sixes. Considering his ability to score runs in pressure situations and his recent form, we back Donovan Ferreira to start his season with a bang and be the top scorer for the Titans against Western Province.

Titans vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Junior Dala to be the top bowler for the Titans

Junior Dala bagged seven wickets in five matches in the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. In the last match Junior Dala bowled a match winning spell (2/60) versus Kwazulu-Natal Inland. He bowls express pace and can rattle up the opponent batsman with his accurate lines and lengths. Considering recent bowling form against, we back Junior Dala to produce another magical spell and be the top bowler for the Titans against Western Province.

Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province

Beuran Hendricks bowled a match-winning spell in the last game against the Dolphins finishing with figures of 2/77. Hendricks troubled the batsman with his pace and in swingers and varied his pace to get wickets in the middle overs. Hendricks has been top notch with the ball picking up eight wickets in four matches in the season so far. Considering his performance in the last four matches, we back Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province versus the Titans.