Warriors vs Dolphins Match Prediction WARR 40 % Chance of Winning DOL 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Warriors and Dolphins battle out in match 9 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The match is slated to be played at the St George's Park, Gqeberha and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Warriors vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

The Warriors first match of the season against the Western Province was abandoned due to rain (without toss). The Warriors finished at seventh position last season with two wins and five losses. Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs are the top batters to watchout for in the match against the Warriors. The Warriors chances of winning against the Dolphins will depend on their best bowlers (Ziyaad Abrahams and Beyers Swanepoel) as the surface at St George’s Park favours the home team bowlers.

After a wash out in the season opener, the Dolphins won the second match against the North West by three-wickets and in their third game of the season against the Lions, batting first the Dolphins were in a commanding position at 200/6 in 31 overs. JJ Smuts (56 runs), Jason Smith (65 runs) and Bradley Porteous (42 runs) were the top performers with the bat for the Dolphins. The match was washed out due to rain and both teams shared two points each. At this point of the tournament, the Dolphins are in a commanding position with eight points in three matches.

Warriors Chance of Winning: 40%

Dolphins Chance of Winning: 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Jason Smith has scored 183 runs in the two matches played in the season and has been in phenomenal form and he has scored 181 runs in the last two encounters against the Warriors. We predict Jason Smith to score a half century against the Warriors.

Warriors vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

The surface at St George’s Park, Gqeberha is a balanced track with assistance to both the batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers get some lateral movement early in the innings and as the game progresses it becomes difficult for the batters to score runs. In the 41 One Day matches played at this venue the team batting first won 20 matches, while the team batting second won 21 matches. In the 2022-23 season the team second won two out of the three matches played at this venue and the average first innings score was 274 runs. Based on the stats and outcomes at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at St George's Park, Gqeberha on Saturday, September 30 is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 72% humidity, 50% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 43 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and the match is expected to be interrupted by rain.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Diego Rosier, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, George Van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Semethu, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jordan Hermann Batter Diego Rosier Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Rudi Second All-rounder Patrick Kruger Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Semethu Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors won two matches, lost two matches and one match was abandoned due to rain in the last five matches played in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. In the last three head to head matches played against the Dolphins, the Warriors won two matches and lost one match.

Dolphins Players List

David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, JJ Smuts, Grant Roelofsen, Tshepang Dithole, Andile Simelane, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Odirille Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen.

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sarel Erwee Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper Khaya Zondo Batter Jason Smith Batter Bradley Porteous All-rounder Tshepang Dithole All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Daryn Dupavillion Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

Dolphins won one and two matches were abandoned in the last three matches played in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One and are positioned second on the points table with eight points. The Dolphins won one and lost two of the last three matches played against the Warriors.

Warriors vs Dolphins Head to Head Record

In the last five head to head matches played between the Warriors and Dolphins, the Warriors won two matches, while the Dolphins won three matches. Out of the two wins against the Dolphins, the Warriors won two matches batting first, while the Dolphins won one match batting first and two matches batting second.

Matches Played: 5 matches

Warriors Won: 2 matches

Dolphins Won: 3 matches

Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Odds

The Dolphins openers had the highest opening partnership in two out of the last three matches played against the Warriors. In the last match Searl Erwee and JJ Smuts added 30 runs to the first wicket. We believe the Dolphins opening duo to come good and score more runs than the Warriors openers.

Warriors vs Dolphins Top Batters

Diego Rosier to be the top batter for Warriors





Diego Rosier was one of the leading run-scorers for the Warriors in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One last season. He has a very good record against the Dolphins, in the last two matches against the Dolphins, Rosier has scored 183 runs. In the last three matches played at St George's Park, Gqeberha he has scored 196 runs. Considering his record at St George’s Park, we predict Diego Rosier to be the top batter for the Warriors.

Jason Smith to be the top batter for the Dolphins

Jason Smith has been in phenomenal form in the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. He started the season by scoring a match winning hundred (116 runs) against the North West and in the last match he scored 65 runs against the Lions. In both the matches, Jason Smith was the top scorer for the Dolphins and is the second highest run-scorer in the season (181 runs in two matches). We back Jason Smith to continue his good form and be the top batter for the Dolphins.

Warriors vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Ziyaad Abrahams to be the top bowler for Warriors

Ziyaad Abrahams was the leading wicket-taker for the Warriors in the last season. He picked up 14 wickets in seven matches last season and in the last three matches played at the St George’s Park Abrahams picked up seven wickets and was the top bowler in two out of the last three matches played. We predict Ahrahams to come good and be the top bowler for the Warriors against the Dolphins.

Daryn Dupavillion to be the top bowler for the Dolphins

Daryn Dupavillion was the top bowler for the Dolphins against the North West (3/43). He has been in top form in recent times and his ability to swing the ball early in the innings and can deceive the batter in the death overs with variations and slower balls and in his last encounter against the Warriors, Dupavllion picked up three wickets. Considering his recent form and record against the Warriors, we back Daryn Dupavillion to be the top bowler for the Dolphins.