WARR (Warriors) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction WARR 61 % Chance of Winning KWNI 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 19 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between Warriors and KwaZulu-Natal Inland. This Division One encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST.

Warriors vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

After four matches, the Warriors currently occupy the second position in the standings with two victories and a total of 13 points. Their net run rate also stands impressively at 1.174. The Warriors are entering this match fresh from a convincing 109-run victory over the Titans at St George's Park earlier in the week. When they were asked to bat first, the Warriors managed to score 316-7 on the scoreboard and then proceeded to dismiss the Titans for a mere 207 runs. In the match, Tristan Stubbs emerged as the star for the Titans, amassing a remarkable 159 runs from just 117 deliveries. Stubbs and Patrick Kruger (109) put on an incredible 220-run partnership for the sixth wicket after the Titans found themselves struggling at 51-5. Patrick Kruger has now achieved two centuries in as many games and is currently the top run-scorer of the season with 244 runs, boasting an impressive strike rate of 124. The Warriors are also counting on Jordan Hermann to contribute with the bat in this game. As the team's opener, he has been their leading run-scorer, accumulating 361 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 60.16. On the bowling front, fast bowler Renaldo Meyer has rapidly climbed the ranks for the Titans, with a superb performance of 4-31 in the previous game against the Titans. Beyers Swanepoel is another bowler to keep an eye on; he was the leading wicket-taker for the team last season and has started the current season strongly, already taking four wickets at an average of 23.25.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland has managed to secure just one victory out of their four matches, placing them in the sixth position on the table with 5 points and a net run rate of -0.662. Although they began the season with a resounding 9-wicket win against the Lions, KwaZulu-Natal Inland has since encountered three consecutive defeats, the latest of which was against Boland. Their attempt to chase down a target of 306 at Boland Park resulted in a meagre 223 runs, with Tian Koekemoer (scoring 84) being the only one who put up a fight. KwaZulu-Natal's batting has been their Achilles' heel this season, and a strong performance from their batsmen is crucial for any hopes of a turnaround. Koekemoer has been the most reliable performer, amassing 193 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 64.33. Apart from him, opener Kagiso Rapulana (with 104 runs in four innings at an average of 52) has displayed some resilience. Players like Tian Koekemoer, Malcolm Nofal, and captain Michael Erlank need to step up their game to bolster the team's chances. On the bowling front, their bowlers have fared relatively better, with left-arm fast bowler Mbulelo Budaza leading the way with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 13.16. Left-arm spinner Malcolm Nofal (six wickets in four innings) and off-spinner Michael Erlank (five wickets in four innings) have also made noteworthy contributions to the squad.

Warriors’ chance of winning: 61%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland's chance of winning: 39%

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Warriors vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

Tristan Stubbs has seamlessly carried on his form from the previous season into the current one. In the ongoing season, he has showcased his prowess by amassing a total of 183 runs in two matches, with individual scores of 24 and an impressive 159 runs. Given his outstanding current form, we expect Tristan Stubbs to surpass the 27.5-run threshold in the forthcoming match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Kagiso Rapulana is currently the second highest run-scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland this season, scoring 104 runs in four games. The 32-year-old boasts an average of 29.50 in the format. His scores this season read 29*, 16, 59* & 0 runs respectively. Bet on Rapulana to score over 19.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warriors Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch KwaZulu-Natal Inland Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Warriors 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Warriors vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

The pitch at St. George's Park in Gqeberha is generally favourable, offering assistance to fast bowlers with consistent bounce and movement. Batsmen can expect a good bounce and a pleasant height, making it conducive for scoring. Bowlers who maintain their lines and lengths should pose a challenge to the batsmen.

In the previous season, St. George's Park witnessed high-scoring matches in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, with three scores exceeding 300. In the only game played here this season, the Warriors posted an imposing 316-7. Consequently, the team batting first should aim for a total in the range of 290-310 runs. Given the anticipated cloudy weather, the toss-winning team is likely to opt for bowling first to exploit the overhead conditions and secure early wickets.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 77% humidity, 30% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. The forecast for Gqeberha indicates mostly cloudy conditions throughout the match. Although there is a possibility of morning rain, it is likely that the match will be played in its entirety.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Diego Rosier, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, George Van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Semethu, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jordan Hermann Batter Sean Whitehead Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Andile Mokgakane Batter Patrick Kruger Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

In their most recent match, the Warriors clinched their second win of the season, triumphing over the Titans with a substantial 109-run margin.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Cameron Delport Batter Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Kyle Nipper All-rounder Pite van Biljon Wicket-keeper Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost their third game in a row at the hands of Boland by 82 runs.

Warriors vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have never faced each other in this tournament.

Warriors vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

Warriors to score under 22.5 runs before their 1st dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

The Warriors have tested two different opening pairs in their previous two matches, yet the outcome remained consistent. They managed to score only 7 and 2 runs, respectively, before experiencing their initial dismissal. On both occasions, the Warriors failed to exceed the 22.5-run mark before their first wicket fell. The opening combination of J Hermann and S Whitehead in the last game has yielded average scores of only 8.50 and 9.00, respectively. Considering these factors, it is likely that the Warriors will score less than 22.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming match.

Warriors vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland List a St George's Park, Port Elizabeth Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Warriors vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Patrick Kruger to be the top batter for Warriors

In the previous match, Patrick Kruger delivered an outstanding 109-run performance. He has participated in two games this season, achieving centuries in each outing and consistently being the top performer for the Warriors. With a career average of 34.57 in this format and a total of 1625 runs in 54 innings, Patrick Kruger is a reliable choice to be the leading run-scorer for the Warriors in the upcoming game.

Tian Koekemoer to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Last season, Tian Koekemoer demonstrated his prowess by amassing 239 runs in seven matches for KwaZulu-Natal Inland, maintaining an impressive average of 47.80. His exceptional contributions played a significant role in his team's promotion. In the current season, the 29-year-old has continued his fine form, scoring 193 runs in four matches with an impressive average of 64.33. It's reasonable to anticipate that Koekemoer will once again be the standout batsman for his team in the forthcoming match.

Warriors vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be the top bowler for Warriors

Beyers Swanepoel, a 25-year-old South African all-rounder, has been instrumental for the Warriors this season, securing four wickets in two games with an economical bowling rate of 5.47. Swanepoel impressively claimed two wickets in each of the two matches and notably emerged as the top-performing bowler for the team in the initial game. Given his performance, Beyers Swanepoel stands as a prominent bowling asset for the Warriors in the upcoming game.

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Mbulelo Budaza has been a consistently outstanding performer as the top bowler for his team this season. Across these games, Budaza's statistics have been impressive, with notable figures of 4/18, 4/51, 3/53, and 1/36 runs. He has emerged as KwaZulu-Natal Inland's premier bowler in three out of these four matches. His exceptional display has earned him the distinction of being KwaZulu-Natal Inland's leading wicket-taker this season, with an impressive tally of 12 wickets in just four games. Given his recent form, it is highly likely that Budaza will continue to shine as the top bowler for his team in the upcoming match.