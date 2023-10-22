WARR (Warriors) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction WARR 52 % Chance of Winning NOW 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warriors and North West will battle out in match 26 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Sunday, 22nd October, 2023. The match is slated to be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Warriors vs North West Chance of Winning

Warriors lost their last match against Boland on Tuesday at Boland Park in Paarl. Warriors won the toss and opted to bat first, both the openers were dismissed in quick succession and the Warriors were in trouble early in the innings. Sinethemba Qeshile (53 runs),

Matthew Breetzke (36 runs) and Tristan Stubbs (51 runs) rebuilt the innings and Liam Alder’s timely knock (44 runs) at the end of the innings helped the Warriors finish at 272/8.

Chasing down a challenging total, Boland got off to a good start and rest of the batters capitalised on the start provided by their openers and chased down the target in 45 overs with seven wickets to spare.

North West are coming off a huge loss against the Lions. Batting first Lions finished at 304/7 in 50 overs on the back of half centuries from Mitchell van Buuren, Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton as they smashed the North West bowlers to all corners of the ground. Caleb Saka (3/58) and Senuran Muthuswamy (1/44) were the most impactful bowlers for North West. North West got off to a decent start in the second innings but lost wickets in quick succession. Rynard van Tonder (57 runs), Wihan Lubbe (32 runs) and Ruan de Swardt (39 runs) tried to rescue North West but couldn't help their team cross the line as they were bowled out for 229 runs in 43.2 overs.

Warriors chance of winning: 52%

North West chance of winning: 48%

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Warriors vs North West Betting Tips

Rynard van Tonder has been in phenomenal form smashing 345 runs in five matches and has four fifty plus scores. He has been the most consistent run-scorer in the tournament and we back him to continue his good run of form and score 50 or more runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warriors Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch North West Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: North West 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Warriors vs North West Toss Prediction

The surface at St George’s Park, Gqeberha is a two-paced surface that favours bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers. As the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the 41 one day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 20 matches and the team batting second won 21 matches. The average 1st innings score is 233 runs. Based on the recent results at St George’s Park, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at St George’s Park, Gqeberha on Sunday 22nd October is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 63% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Diego Rosier, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, George Van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Semethu, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jordan Hermann Batter JP King Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Liam Alder All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Andile Mokgakane All-rounder Patrick Kruger Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Semethu Bowler Nealean van Heerden Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Warriors lost one and won three of their last four matches in the CSA One Day Cup 2023. They are positioned second on the points table with 18 points in six matches.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.

North West Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruan de Swardt Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Meeka-el-Prince Batter Rynard van Tonder Batter Wihan Lubbe Wicket Keeper Senuran Muthuswamy All-rounder Lesiba Ngope All-rounder Caleb Seleka All-rounder Duan Jensen All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West won three and lost two of their last five matches played in the CSA One Day Cup 2023. They are positioned third on the points table with 13 points in six matches.

Warriors vs North West Head to Head Record

In the last two head to head matches played between the Warriors and North West in the last season, North West won one match and the other match was abandoned due to rain.

Warriors vs North West Betting Odds

North West to win the Opening Partnership

Warriors on average scored 27 runs before the fall of first wicket in the last three matches, while North West are averaging 64 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches. Based on the form of the openers of both the teams, we predict North West to score more runs than the Warriors for the first wicket.

Warriors vs North West List a St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Warriors vs North West Top Batters

Tristan Stubbs to be the top batter for Warriors

Tristan Stubbs scored 51 runs in 53 balls smashing two fours and three sixes in the last match against Boland. Stubbs has scored 234 runs in four matches averaging 78.00 and is the second highest run-scorer for the Warriors in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023. He is one of the most reliable batsmen for the Warriors in the middle order. We back Tristan Stubbs to come good and produce a match winning knock against the North West.

Rynard van Tonder to be the top batter for North West

Rynard van Tonder is the stand out performer and the leading run-scorer for the North West (345 runs in five matches) in the season. In the last match van Tonder was the top batter (57 runs) for the North West against the Lions. He has had no trouble in facing both the spinners and seamers this season and is the third on the leading run-scorers list in the season. Based on his recent form, we back Rynard van Tonder to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for North West.

Warriors vs North West Top Bowlers

Nealean van Heerden to be the top bowler for Warriors

Nealen van Heerden has picked up eight wickets in four matches this season and is the leading wicket taker for the Warriors in the ongoing CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023. He is one of the highly rated bowlers with the new ball in domestic cricket and the most reliable one to control the runflow in the death overs. We predict Nealean van Heerden to start his season with a bang and be the top bowler for the Warriors against North West.

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migeal Pretorius had a disappointing outing in the last match finishing with figures of 1/52 against the Lions. Pretorius has bagged seven wickets in five matches played in the season and is the leading wicket taker for the North West. He has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball and deceptiveness in the death overs makes him a major threat to the opponent batsman. We predict Migeal Pretorius to come good and be the top bowler for North West against the Warriors.