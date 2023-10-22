WARR (Warriors) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction
WARR
52%
Chance of Winning
NOW
48%
List a
St George’s Park
Facts:
- Ryanard van Tonder has scored 345 runs in the last five 50 over matches and he is the leading run-scorer for North West.
- Patrick Kruger has scored 259 runs in four matches for the Warriors in the ongoing CSA One Day Cup 2023.
- Tristan Stubbs has scored 234 runs in four matches for the Warriors.
- Duan Jensen and Migael Pretorious are the leading wicket takers (seven wickets in five matches) for North West in the tournament.
Warriors vs North West Chance of Winning
Warriors lost their last match against Boland on Tuesday at Boland Park in Paarl. Warriors won the toss and opted to bat first, both the openers were dismissed in quick succession and the Warriors were in trouble early in the innings. Sinethemba Qeshile (53 runs),
Matthew Breetzke (36 runs) and Tristan Stubbs (51 runs) rebuilt the innings and Liam Alder’s timely knock (44 runs) at the end of the innings helped the Warriors finish at 272/8.
Chasing down a challenging total, Boland got off to a good start and rest of the batters capitalised on the start provided by their openers and chased down the target in 45 overs with seven wickets to spare.
North West are coming off a huge loss against the Lions. Batting first Lions finished at 304/7 in 50 overs on the back of half centuries from Mitchell van Buuren, Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton as they smashed the North West bowlers to all corners of the ground. Caleb Saka (3/58) and Senuran Muthuswamy (1/44) were the most impactful bowlers for North West. North West got off to a decent start in the second innings but lost wickets in quick succession. Rynard van Tonder (57 runs), Wihan Lubbe (32 runs) and Ruan de Swardt (39 runs) tried to rescue North West but couldn't help their team cross the line as they were bowled out for 229 runs in 43.2 overs.
- Warriors chance of winning: 52%
- North West chance of winning: 48%
Warriors vs North West Betting Tips
Rynard van Tonder has been in phenomenal form smashing 345 runs in five matches and has four fifty plus scores. He has been the most consistent run-scorer in the tournament and we back him to continue his good run of form and score 50 or more runs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Warriors Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs
North West Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs
Highest Opening Partnership: North West
Warriors vs North West Toss Prediction
The surface at St George’s Park, Gqeberha is a two-paced surface that favours bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers. As the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the 41 one day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 20 matches and the team batting second won 21 matches. The average 1st innings score is 233 runs. Based on the recent results at St George’s Park, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at St George’s Park, Gqeberha on Sunday 22nd October is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 63% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Warriors Players List
Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Diego Rosier, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, George Van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Semethu, Ziyaad Abrahams.
Warriors Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jordan Hermann
|
Batter
|
JP King
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Liam Alder
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
All-rounder
|
Sinethemba Qeshile
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Andile Mokgakane
|
All-rounder
|
Patrick Kruger
|
Bowler
|
Renaldo Meyer
|
Bowler
|
Siya Semethu
|
Bowler
|
Nealean van Heerden
|
Bowler
Warriors Recent Form
Warriors lost one and won three of their last four matches in the CSA One Day Cup 2023. They are positioned second on the points table with 18 points in six matches.
North West Players List
Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.
North West Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Ruan de Swardt
|
Batter
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batter
|
Meeka-el-Prince
|
Batter
|
Rynard van Tonder
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Senuran Muthuswamy
|
All-rounder
|
Lesiba Ngope
|
All-rounder
|
Caleb Seleka
|
All-rounder
|
Duan Jensen
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Kerwin Mungroo
|
Bowler
North West Recent Form
North West won three and lost two of their last five matches played in the CSA One Day Cup 2023. They are positioned third on the points table with 13 points in six matches.
Warriors vs North West Head to Head Record
In the last two head to head matches played between the Warriors and North West in the last season, North West won one match and the other match was abandoned due to rain.
Warriors vs North West Betting Odds
North West to win the Opening Partnership
Warriors on average scored 27 runs before the fall of first wicket in the last three matches, while North West are averaging 64 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches. Based on the form of the openers of both the teams, we predict North West to score more runs than the Warriors for the first wicket.
Warriors vs North West
List a
St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
Warriors vs North West Top Batters
Tristan Stubbs to be the top batter for Warriors
Tristan Stubbs scored 51 runs in 53 balls smashing two fours and three sixes in the last match against Boland. Stubbs has scored 234 runs in four matches averaging 78.00 and is the second highest run-scorer for the Warriors in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023. He is one of the most reliable batsmen for the Warriors in the middle order. We back Tristan Stubbs to come good and produce a match winning knock against the North West.
Rynard van Tonder to be the top batter for North West
Rynard van Tonder is the stand out performer and the leading run-scorer for the North West (345 runs in five matches) in the season. In the last match van Tonder was the top batter (57 runs) for the North West against the Lions. He has had no trouble in facing both the spinners and seamers this season and is the third on the leading run-scorers list in the season. Based on his recent form, we back Rynard van Tonder to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for North West.
Warriors vs North West Top Bowlers
Nealean van Heerden to be the top bowler for Warriors
Nealen van Heerden has picked up eight wickets in four matches this season and is the leading wicket taker for the Warriors in the ongoing CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023. He is one of the highly rated bowlers with the new ball in domestic cricket and the most reliable one to control the runflow in the death overs. We predict Nealean van Heerden to start his season with a bang and be the top bowler for the Warriors against North West.
Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West
Migeal Pretorius had a disappointing outing in the last match finishing with figures of 1/52 against the Lions. Pretorius has bagged seven wickets in five matches played in the season and is the leading wicket taker for the North West. He has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball and deceptiveness in the death overs makes him a major threat to the opponent batsman. We predict Migeal Pretorius to come good and be the top bowler for North West against the Warriors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warriors
- Warriors to win the match @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
- North West to win the match @ 1.98 (Parimatch)
Parimatch