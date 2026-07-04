Warriors vs Rocks Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Warriors vs Rocks Match Prediction.

Warriors vs Rocks Province Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Warriors is 55% and of Rocks is 45%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the sixth game for Warriors and the fifth game for Rocks in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Both teams are currently struggling in the tournament where both have one only 1 game so far.. We predict Warriors to use the home conditions to their advantage and come through with the win.

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Warriors vs Rocks Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. Warriors to have the highest score in the first over is priced at 1.97 and Clyde Fortuin Total Runs Over 16.5 is priced at 1.83

Weather Report

With 5% probability of precipitation and 50% cloud cover, the chances of rains are none at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. The fans will be able to witness a wonderful game of cricket.

Warriors Player List

Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Wihan Lubbe

Batting Allrounder

Joshua Chippendale

Batsman

Sinethemba Qeshile

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Breetzke

Batsman

Diego Rosier

Batting Allrounder

Tristan Stubbs

Batsman

Lesiba Ngoepe

Batting Allrounder

Alindile Mhletwya

Bowler

Dane Paterson

Bowler

Akhona Mnyaka

Bowler

Marco Jansen

Bowling Allrounder

Rocks Player List

Janneman Malan, Valintine Kitime, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Zakhele Qwabe, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Hlomla Hanabe.

Rocks Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Jaaneman Malan

Batsman

Valintine Kitime

Batsman

Stiaan van Zyl

Batsman

Clyde Fortuin

Wicketkeeper

Farhaan Behardien

Batting Allrounder

Michael Copeland

Bowler

Ferisco Adams

Bowling Allrounder

Shaun von Berg

Bowling Allrounder

Hardus Viljoen

Bowler

Imran Manack

Bowler

Bamanye Xenxe

Bowler

Warriors vs Rocks Head to Head

The last time Warriors and Rocks faced each other was in the 25th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Warriors win the match by 86 runs. Rocks won the toss and elected to field first. Wihan Lubbe scored a wonderful 162 of 137 balls to propel the Warriors to a score of 357/6. JJ Smuts (125) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Hardus Viljoen (10-0-55-3) and Siyabonga Mahima (10-0-73-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Rocks. Stiaan van Zyl (59) and Valentine Kitime (56) set up a wonderful chase for the Rocks but fell short as JJ Smuts (10-1-51-3) and Mthiwekhaya Nabe (8-0-37-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors who made sure they win.

  • Matches played between Warriors and Rocks: 1 Match
  • Matches won by Warriors: 1 Matche
  • Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches
  • Matches won by Rocks: 0 Matches

Warriors vs Rocks Betting Odds

As per market odds, Warriors to win the match is priced at 1.68 and Rocks to win the match is at 2.18. The bookies clearly favor the Warriors in this game.