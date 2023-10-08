Warriors vs Titans Match Prediction WARR 30 % Chance of Winning TIT 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.428 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 14 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge will witness the tussle between Warriors and Titans. This Division 1 encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the St George’s Park, Gqeberha on Sunday, October 08, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST.

Warriors vs Titans Chance of Winning

The Warriors secured their first victory of the season against the Lions after being asked to field first. The Lions showcased an outstanding performance with the bat, amassing a colossal total of 330 runs while losing seven wickets in the process. Notably, their top three batters all reached the fifty-run mark. Nealan van Heerden and Beyers Swanepoel of the Warriors managed to claim two wickets each, with Renaldo Meyer, Alfred Mothoa, and Patrick Kruger contributing one wicket each to the team's effort. During the challenging pursuit of the massive target of 331 runs, the Warriors faced early setbacks in the form of losing a few wickets. However, a remarkable partnership between Patrick Kruger and Beyers Swanepoel, worth 166 runs for the 7th wicket, propelled the Warriors to a comfortable victory with four wickets in hand and four balls to spare. Kruger showcased incredible resilience, remaining unbeaten with a splendid 135 runs off 90 deliveries, while Swanepoel provided valuable support with his 69 runs off 53 balls. Additionally, Sinethemba Qeshile, batting at the No.3 position, also contributed with a half-century. With this significant triumph, the Warriors have ascended to the 3rd position in the league standings, accumulating a total of 8 points and boasting a net run rate of +0.170.

The Titans, on the other hand, also got off to a winning start. They beat Boland in their opening game of the season comprehensively by 237 runs. After being put to bat first, the Titans posted a massive total of 380 runs on the board at the cost of seven. Dean Elgar scored a century while Donovan Ferreira scored a fifty. While chasing, Boland were bowled out for only 143 runs inside 34 overs. Neil Brand bowled a match winning spell for the Titans, picking up three wickets while conceding only six runs. Aaron Phangiso also picked up three wickets. Corbin Bosch settled with two while Dayyaan Galiem and Junior Dala settled with a wicket each.

Warriors's chance of winning: 30%

Titans’s chance of winning: 70%

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Warriors vs Titans Betting Tips

Tristan Stubbs established himself as the top run-scorer for the Warriors in the previous season, accumulating 361 runs across 7 matches. With an impressive average of 60.16, he also registered a century along with two half-centuries. In the last match, Stubbs contributed 24 runs to the team's total. Considering his consistent performance and track record, we anticipate Tristan Stubbs to exceed the 22.5-run mark in the upcoming game against the Titans.

Dean Elgar, the seasoned South African opener, notched up a century in the Titans' first match of the season, amassing 103 runs from 99 deliveries, embellished with 10 boundaries. With a rich history in the sport, the left-handed batsman possesses a solid track record, boasting an average of 42.85 in List A cricket. Considering his recent performance and impressive stats, we anticipate that Dean Elgar will surpass the 31.5-run mark in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warriors Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Titans Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Titans 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Warriors vs Titans Toss Prediction

The pitch at St George’s Park, Gqeberha offers a well-balanced playing surface that provides opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. Initially, fast bowlers benefit from some lateral movement, particularly in the early stages of the innings. As the game progresses, it becomes increasingly challenging for batsmen to score runs.

In the 41 One Day matches held at this venue, there is a fairly even distribution of wins, with the team batting first emerging victorious in 20 matches, and the team batting second winning 21 matches. In the 2022-23 season, the team batting second clinched victories in two out of the three matches played at this ground, with the average first innings score standing at 274 runs.

Considering the historical performance and outcomes at this venue, it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the St George’s Park, Gqeberha on Sunday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 96% humidity, 78% precipitation and a strong blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Diego Rosier, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, George Van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Semethu, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jordan Hermann Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Andile Mokgakane Batter Patrick Kruger Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

In their previous match, the Warriors secured their first victory of the season by defeating the Titans with a four-wicket margin.

Titans Players List

Dean Elgar, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Kleinveldt, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Dean Elgar Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket Keeper Sibonelo Makhanya All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler

Titans Recent Form

In their recent match, the Titans emerged victorious over the Warriors with a commanding margin of 237 runs.

Warriors vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

In the last five encounters between these two teams, the Titans have claimed victory four times, while the Warriors have managed to secure just one win.

Warriors Won: 1 match

Titans Won: 4 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Warriors vs Titans Betting Odds

Titans to score over 26.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In the previous match, the opening duo of Dewald Brevis and Neil Brand formed a partnership of 66 runs for the first wicket, displaying commendable batting performances. Dewald Brevis contributed 31 runs to the total, while Neil Brand scored 26 runs. Both of them are well-established batsmen, with Dewald Brevis holding an average of 34.75 in List A cricket, and Neil Brand maintaining an average of 31.26 in the same format. Based on their track record and recent performances, we anticipate that the Titans will surpass the 26.5-run mark before losing their first wicket in the upcoming game against the Warriors.

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Warriors vs Titans Top Batters

Patrick Kruger to be the top batter for Warriors

Patrick Kruger played a phenomenal 135 run knock in the last game. He emerged as the best batter for the Warriors in the last game. The 28-year-old boasts an average of 25.09 in the format, scoring 1631 runs in 74 innings. Bet on Patrick Kruger to be the top batter for Warriors in the game.

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for Titans

Donovan Ferreira has exhibited excellent form in recent times, establishing himself as a dependable middle-order batsman across various teams. During the previous season, Ferreira amassed 209 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 52.25. In the opening match of SMAT 2023, Ferreira delivered a strong performance, contributing 63 runs to his team's total. Given his capability to excel in pressure situations and his consistent recent form, we have high expectations that Donovan Ferreira will emerge as the top run-scorer for the Titans against the Warriors.

Warriors vs Titans Top Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be the top bowler for Warriors

The 25-year-old South African all-rounder, Beyers Swanepoel emerged as the best bowler for Warriors in the last game. He picked up two for 65 runs in the last game. Swanepoel ended up being the third highest wicket-taker for Warriors last season. He bagged 12 wickets in 6 games. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Warriors in the game.

Aaron Phangiso to be the top batter for Titans

Aaron Phangiso delivered an outstanding bowling performance, securing three wickets while giving away just 21 runs. He emerged as one of the leading wicket-takers for the Titans in the previous season, with a total of 7 dismissals in 6 matches. Given his track record and recent form, we anticipate Aaron Phangiso to continue being the standout bowler for his team in the upcoming game.