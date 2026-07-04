Warriors vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Warriors vs Western Province Match Predict.

Warriors vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Warriors is 35% and of Western Province is 65%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the fourth game for the Warriors and the fifth game for Western Province in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Both teams are currently enjoying a polar opposite runs of form where the Warriors sit second last in the table, winless in their last three games whereas Western Province is the table toppers who are unbeaten in the last four games. We predict Western Province’s run to continue in this game with another victory.

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Warriors vs Western Province Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.37 and Western Province to hit more sixes is priced at 2.40.

Weather Report

With an 80% probability of precipitation and 32% cloud cover, the chances of rain are high at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Warriors won’t mind a washout here as they would be gifted 2 points for a No Result, opening their account.

Warriors Player List

Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Wihan Lubbe

Batting Allrounder

Joshua Chippendale

Batsman

Sinethemba Qeshile

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Breetzke

Batsman

Diego Rosier

Batting Allrounder

Tristan Stubbs

Batsman

Lesiba Ngoepe

Batting Allrounder

Alindile Mhletwya

Bowler

Dane Paterson

Bowler

Akhona Mnyaka

Bowler

Marco Jansen

Bowling Allrounder

Western Province Player List

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan, Da1ne Vilas, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Dean Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatje, Tshepo Moreki.

Western Province Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Tony de Zorzi

Batsman

Jonathan Bird

Batsman

Edward Moore

Batsman

Yaseen Vallie

Batsman

Daniel Smith

Wicketkeeper

George Linde

Batting Allrounder

Mihlali Mpongwana

Bowler

Beuran Hendricks

Bowler

Nandre Burger

Bowler

Tshepo Moreki

Bowler

Junaid Dawood

Bowler

Warriors vs Western Province Head to Head

The last time Warriors and Western Province faced each other was in the 8th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Western Province win the match by 3 wickets. Western Province won the toss and elected to field first. Tiaan van Vuuren scored a wonderful 47 of 49 balls to propel the Warriors to a score of 173/10. Tristan Stubbs (33) was the other pick of the batsman. In terms of bowling, Tshepo Moreki (10-1-44-4) and George Linde (10-0-30-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Western Province. Mihlali Mpongwana (61) and Daniel Smith (50) set up a wonderful chase for the Western Province to win the game. Tiaan van Vuuren (10-0-35-3) and Glenton Stuurman (10-1-41-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Warriors in the losing cause.

  • Matches played between Warriors and Western Province: 1 Match
  • Matches won by Warriors: 0 Matches
  • Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches
  • Matches won by Western Province: 1 Match

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds

As per market odds, Warriors to win the match is priced at 2.62 and Western Province to win the match is at 1.50. The bookies clearly favour the Western Province in this game.