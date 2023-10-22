WEP (Western Province) vs ROC (Boland) Match Prediction

WEP

63%

Chance of Winning

ROC

37%

Parimatch

1.50
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.53
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.45
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

List a

Western Province Cricket Club

Western Province and Boland will battle out in match 26 of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023. The match is slated to be played at the Western Province Cricket Club (Newlands), Cape Town and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Facts:

  • Keegan Petersen has scored 289 runs in the 2023 CSA One Day Cup.
  • Pieter Malan has scored 322 runs in the 2023 CSA One Day Cup.
  • Hardus Viljoen has picked up 12 wickets in six matches.
  • Tony de Zorzi has scored 296 runs in five matches.
  • Nandre Burger has picked up 13 wickets in five matches.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Western Province vs Boland Chance of Winning

Western Province continue their dominance in the tournament and rack up another huge win over the Titans in their last outing. Western Province bowled out the Titans to a low score (217/10 in 41.3 overs) on the back of brilliant bowling performances from Mihlali Mpongwana (3/47), Beuran Hendricks (2/18) and Dane Paterson (2/46). Western Province had a tough time chasing down the target but managed to chase down the target on the back of match winning knocks from Kyle Verreynne (56 runs), Tony de Zorzi (40 runs) and George Linde (37 runs).

Boland are coming off a dominant victory over the Warriors in the last match. Bowling first Boland restricted Warriors to 272/8. Hardus Viljoen (2/49), Achille Cloete (2/44) and Michael Copeland (2/52) were the top performers with the ball. Boland then chased down the target quite comfortably in 45 overs with the help of Janneman Malan (41 runs), Keegan Petersen (74 runs) and Pieter Malan (94 runs). With the win over the Warriors, Boland stay alive in the tournament.

  • Western Province’s chance of winning: 63%
  • Boland’s chance of winning: 37%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Western Province vs Boland Betting Tips

Keegan Petersen scored over 40 runs in each of the last three matches and he has been scoring runs consistently. Petersen has accumulated 289 runs in five matches in the tournament. Considering his good run of form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 40 runs against Western Province.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Boland Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Western Province Opening Partnership Over 28.5 runs

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Highest Opening Partnership: Western Province

1.72
Bet on Parimatch

Western Province vs Boland Toss Prediction

The surface at the Western Province Cricket Ground (Newlands), Cape Town is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. In 45 One Day matches played at this venue the team batting first won 30 matches, while the team batting second won 15 matches and the average 1st innings score is 240 runs.

The average 1st innings score in the last five matches at Newlands is 231 runs and the team bowling first won one match and the team batting second four matches. Based on the recent outcomes at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Western Province Cricket Club, Cape Town on Sunday, October 22nd is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 48% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny and there is no chance of rain.

Western Province Players List

Kyle Verreynne (captain), Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.

Western Province Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Jonathan Bird

Batsman

Tony de Zorzi

Batsman

David Bedingham

Batsman

Valentine Kitime

Batsman

Kyle Verreynne

Wicket Keeper

George Linde

All-rounder

Mihlali Mpongwana

Bowler

Abdullah Bayoumy

Bowler

Beuran Hendricks

Bowler

Nandre Burger

Bowler

Dane Paterson

Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province won their last four matches in the tournament and are positioned at the top of the table with 25 points in six matches.

Boland Players List

Pieter Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Stiaan van Zyl, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Achille Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Hlomla Hanabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Michael Copeland, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima.

Boland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Janneman Malan

Batter

Christiaan Jonker

All-rounder

Pieter Malan

Batter

Keegan Petersen

Batter

Ferisco Adams

All-rounder

Michael Copeland

Wicket Keeper

Stiaan van Zyl

All-rounder

Glenton Stuurman

Bowler

Imraan Manack

Bowler

Akhona Mkhyana

Bowler

Hardus Viljoen

Bowler

Boland Recent Form

Boland won two and lost three matches in the last five matches played in the tournament and are positioned seventh on the points table with eight points.

Western Province vs Boland Head to Head Record

Western Province and Boland played five matches in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One.Western Province won four matches and Boland won one match. In the last head to head encounter the Western Province defeated Boland by 74 runs.

  • Matches Played:05 matches
  • Western Province Won:04 matches
  • Boland Won:01 match

Western Province vs Boland Betting Odds

Western Province total runs over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Western Province opening pair of Jonathan Bird and Tony de Zorzi are averaging 17 runs in the last three matches but Boland on average conceded 67 runs before dismissing an opening pair in the last three matches. We believe that the Western Province opening pair can stitch a partnership and score over 28.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Western Province vs Boland

List a

Western Province Cricket Club, Cape Town

Icon

Western Province

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.50
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.53
Bet Now!
Icon

Rocks

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.507
Bet Now!

Western Province vs Boland Top Batters

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for Western Province

Tony de Zorzi scored 40 runs in the last match against the Titans. He has scored 296 runs in five matches at an average of 74.00 and a strike rate of 119.83. Zorzi is the leading run-scorer for Western Province in the tournament. De Zorzi is a very good batsman against both fast and spin bowlers. Considering his recent form, we believe Tony de Zorzi to be the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Western Province versus Boland.

Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland

Pieter Malan scored 94 runs in the last match against the Warriors guiding his team to victory. Malan has scored 322 runs in six matches played and he is the leading run-scorer for Boland in the tournament. Considering his recent form and records at this venue, we predict Pieter Malan to be the top batter for Boland against Western Province.

Western Province vs Boland Top Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province

Beuran Hendricks bowled a match-winning spell in the last game against the Titans finishing with figures of 2/18. Hendricks troubled the batsman with his pace and in swingers and varied his pace to get wickets in the middle overs. Hendricks has been top notch with the ball picking up 10 wickets in five matches in the season so far. Considering his performance in the last five matches, we back Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province against Boland.

Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland

Hardus Viljoen was the stand out performer with the ball in the last match against the Warriors finishing with figures of Viljoen bowled an economical spell of 2/49 in a high scoring match. The 34-year old has been in good form with the ball in recent times and has picked up 12 wickets in six matches. Considering his good run of form with the ball, we predict Hardus Viljoen to be the top bowler for Boland.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Western Province

The odds in favour of Western Province to win the match are 1.50 and in favour of Boland to win the match are 2.58. Western Province are the table toppers and are undefeated in the tournament and they enter the contest as favourites to win the match as they hold a better head to head record against Boland. Our final prediction is Western Province to win the match.
  • Western Province to win the match @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
  • Boland to win the match @ 2.58 (Parimatch)
Bet Now!