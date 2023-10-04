WEP (Western Province) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction WEP 76 % Chance of Winning KWNI 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the match number 11 of the 2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, Western Province and KwaZulu-Natal Inland will take on each other. This Division 1 fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Newlands Rugby Ground, Cape Town on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

Western Province shared points with Warriors in their latest encounter as it had to be abandoned without a ball bowled. Before this, Kyle Verreynne's team has secured two consecutive victories, with their latest triumph being a dominant performance against the Lions, winning by a margin of 10 wickets. The team's bowlers and batsmen are currently displaying excellent form, and Verreynne is eager to maintain this momentum in their quest to maintain their top position in the points table. In the last completed game, Jonathan Bird and Tony de Zorzi delivered noteworthy performances, and they are aiming to replicate their strong start in the upcoming match. Kyle Verreynne, who has already scored a century in the tournament, is keen on forging partnerships in the middle order with Yaseen Valli and Edward Moore. The batting lineup gains further strength from the inclusion of Mihlali Mpongwana and George. Nandre Burger had an exceptional outing in his last completed game, claiming six wickets. He is determined to continue taking early wickets while sharing the new ball with Beuran Hendricks. Mihlali Mpongwana and Mthiwekhaya Nabe also displayed commendable bowling performances, and the team is hopeful of a repeat performance. With George Linde in the lineup, the team boasts a formidable bowling attack. With 11 points in three games, Western Province sits at the top of the table standings.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland, on the contrary, picked up a 9 wicket win over the Lions in their previous encounter. After opting to bowl first, the Michael Erlank led side displayed a fantastic performance with the ball, as the Lions were bowled out for only 89 runs. Mbulelo Budaza ran through the Lions’ batting lineup, picking up four wickets while conceding only 18 runs. Keith Dudgeon and Thando Ntini picked up two wickets each while Malcolm Nofal settled with only one. Eight of the eleven Lions players were dismissed for single digit scores. Opener Kagiso Rapulana and Dilivio Ridgaard scored 29 runs each while Tian Koekemoer scored 22 as KwaZulu-Natal Inland raced to the total inside 22.4 overs. As it stands, KwaZulu-Natal Inland occupies the 4th place in the ladder with 5 points.

Western Province's chance of winning: 76%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s chance of winning: 24%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

Kyle Verreynne, the 26-year-old South African wicket-keeper batsman scored a century in the opening game of the season. He boasts an ODI average of 41.22 and a List A average of 35.97. Bet on Verreynne to score over 31.5 runs against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the game.

Michael Erland, the KwaZulu-Natal Inland batter, hammered 218 runs last season in Division 2 at an average of 31.14. He scored two fifties also. He is yet to get a chance to bat this season. Therefore, it is fair to anticipate that Erland will score over 26.5 runs against Western Province in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Province Opening Partnership Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch KwaZulu-Natal Inland Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Western Province 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

The Newlands Rugby Ground in Cape Town is a typical South African track renowned for its grass cover, which provides excellent bounce and carry for fast bowlers. However, it also offers a favourable batting surface for those batsmen who prefer playing aggressive shots, as the relatively fast outfield aids in easy scoring once they settle in. This pitch has a reputation for favouring fast bowlers, and both teams' pace bowlers will be eager to exploit these conditions. A competitive total on this ground is generally considered to be over 280 runs. Historically, this venue has favoured teams batting first. The ball comes onto the bat smoothly, making it an ideal setting for establishing a competitive total and then defending it. Therefore, captains winning the toss should not hesitate to opt for batting first on this wicket.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Newlands Rugby Ground, Cape Town on Wednesday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 66% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Western Province Players List

Kyle Verreynne (captain), Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jonathan Bird Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Yaseen Vallie Batter Kyle Verreynne (c) Wicket Keeper Edward Moore All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Abdullah Bayoumy Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province’s last game against the Warriors had to be abandoned. They won their previous two matches against North West and Lions.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Players List

Cameron Delport, Kagiso Rapulana, Thamsanga Kumalo, Yaseen Valli, Alindile Mhletywa, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Dilivio Ridgaard, Pite van Biljon, Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Thando Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Tian Koekemoer Batter Michael Erlank All-rounder Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Kyle Nipper All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Pite van Biljon Wicket-keeper Mbulelo Budaza Bowler Thando Ntini Bowler

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

After being promoted to Division 1 this season, Kwazulu-Inland Natal picked up a nine wicket win against Lions in their previous encounter.

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, KwaZulu-Natal Inland have three wins while Western Province have got two wins.

Western Province Won: 2 matches

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

Western Province to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal

Western Province achieved the target of 129 runs in their last game without the loss of a single wicket. Their opening duo of Jonathan Bird and Tony de Zorzi stitched a phenomenal partnership, scoring 61 & 68 runs respectively. Both the batters remained unbeaten. Bird and de Zorzi have played two games this season and are averaging close to 89.00 & 81.00 respectively. All that said, Western Province are expected to surpass the total of 29.5 runs before suffering their first loss in the game.

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland List a Newlands Rugby Ground, Cape Town Western Province Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.4 Bet Now! Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.8 Bet Now!

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for Western Province

In the previous encounter against the Lions, Tony de Zorzi showcased his batting prowess by amassing 68 runs. Impressively, he has accumulated a total of 132 runs across his last three matches at Cape Town. De Zorzi's batting skills are not limited to a specific type of bowler, as he excels against both fast and spin bowlers. Given his recent performance and versatility, we have strong confidence in Tony de Zorzi's potential to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Western Province.

Tian Koekemoer to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Last season, Tian Koekemoer hammered 239 runs in 7 games for KwaZulu-Natal Inland at an average of 47.80. He was instrumental in earning a promotion for his side. This season started well for the 29-year-old as he played an unbeaten 22 run knock in the last game. Bet on Koekemoer to emerge as his side’s best batter in the game.

Western Province vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province

Beuran Hendricks delivered a game-changing performance in the recent matchup against the Lions, concluding with impressive figures of 3/40. His ability to trouble batsmen with his pace and well-executed in-swingers, along with his skillful variation of pace during the middle overs, proved instrumental in securing wickets. Hendricks has consistently displayed excellence with the ball, accumulating six wickets in just two matches this season. Based on his outstanding form in the last two matches, we firmly believe that Beuran Hendricks is the prime candidate to be Western Province's top bowler.

Mbulelo Budaza to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Mbulelo Budaza displayed a fantastic show with the ball in the last game, picking up four wickets while conceding only 18 runs in his 7 over spell. He ran through the entire Lions’ batting order and gave his side back-to-back wickets. We predict Budaza to be the best bowler for his side in the next game as well.