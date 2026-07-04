Western Province vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province vs Lions Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Western Province is 45% and of Lions is 55%.

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Our Prediction

It’s the sixth game for Western Province and the fifth game for Lions in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The top 2 of the league are surely going to give a cracker of a game where Western Province would be looking to end Lions unbeaten run in the season so far. However, we predict the run to continue for the Lions.

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Western Province vs Lions Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are slight favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. Western Province 1st Over Runs Under 2.5 is priced at 2.25 and Daniel Smith to Total Runs over 20.5 is priced at 1.83.

Weather Report

With 2% probability of precipitation and 12% cloud cover, the chances of rains none. The fans will be able to watch two of the best teams in the tournament go head to head at Newlands, Cape Town.

Western Province Player List

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan, Da1ne Vilas, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Dean Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatje, Tshepo Moreki

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tony de Zorzi Batsman Jonathan Bird Batsman Edward Moore Batsman Yaseen Vallie Batsman Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper George Linde Batting Allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Wnadile Makwetu Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Mitchell Van Buuren Batsman Wiaan Mulder Bowling Allrounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Evan Jones Batting Allrounder Malusi Siboto Bowling Allrounder Liam Alder Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Lutjo Sipamla Bowler

Western Province vs Lions Head to Head

The last time Western Province and Lions faced each other was in the 7th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Western Province win the match by 1 wicket. Western Province won the toss and elected to field first. Rassie van der Dussen scored a wonderful 67 of 92 balls to propel the Lions to a score of 186/10. Sisanda Magala (57) was the other pick of batsman for the Lions. In terms of bowling, Tshepo Moreki (8.2-0-41-4) and Beuran Hendricks (7-2-17-2) were the picks of the bowlers for Western Province. George Linde (67) and Tony de Zorzi (27) set up a wonderful chase for Western Province to win the game. Bjorn Fortuin (10-1-20-3) and Sisanda Magala (10-0-37-3) were the pick of the bowlers for the Lions in the losing cause.

Matches played between Western Province and Lions: 1 Match

Matches won by Western Province: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Lions: 0 Matches

Western Province vs Lions Betting Odds

As per market odds, Western Province to win the match is priced at 2.10 and Lions to win the match is also priced at 1.66. The bookies expect this to be a very close game but Lions are favoured to win.