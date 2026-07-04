Western Province vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Western Province vs Lions Match Prediction.

Western Province vs Lions Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Western Province is 45% and of Lions is 55%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the sixth game for Western Province and the fifth game for Lions in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The top 2 of the league are surely going to give a cracker of a game where Western Province would be looking to end Lions unbeaten run in the season so far. However, we predict the run to continue for the Lions.

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Western Province vs Lions Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are slight favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. Western Province 1st Over Runs Under 2.5 is priced at 2.25 and Daniel Smith to Total Runs over 20.5 is priced at 1.83.

Weather Report

With 2% probability of precipitation and 12% cloud cover, the chances of rains none. The fans will be able to watch two of the best teams in the tournament go head to head at Newlands, Cape Town.

Western Province Player List

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan, Da1ne Vilas, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Dean Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatje, Tshepo Moreki

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Tony de Zorzi

Batsman

Jonathan Bird

Batsman

Edward Moore

Batsman

Yaseen Vallie

Batsman

Daniel Smith

Wicketkeeper

George Linde

Batting Allrounder

Mihlali Mpongwana

Bowler

Beuran Hendricks

Bowler

Nandre Burger

Bowler

Tshepo Moreki

Bowler

Junaid Dawood

Bowler

Lions Player List

Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Ryan Rickelton

Wicketkeeper

Wnadile Makwetu

Batsman

Reeza Hendricks

Batsman

Mitchell Van Buuren

Batsman

Wiaan Mulder

Bowling Allrounder

Sisanda Magala

Bowler

Evan Jones

Batting Allrounder

Malusi Siboto

Bowling Allrounder

Liam Alder

Bowler

Tladi Bokako

Bowler

Lutjo Sipamla

Bowler

Western Province vs Lions Head to Head

The last time Western Province and Lions faced each other was in the 7th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Western Province win the match by 1 wicket. Western Province won the toss and elected to field first. Rassie van der Dussen scored a wonderful 67 of 92 balls to propel the Lions to a score of 186/10. Sisanda Magala (57) was the other pick of batsman for the Lions. In terms of bowling, Tshepo Moreki (8.2-0-41-4) and Beuran Hendricks (7-2-17-2) were the picks of the bowlers for Western Province. George Linde (67) and Tony de Zorzi (27) set up a wonderful chase for Western Province to win the game. Bjorn Fortuin (10-1-20-3) and Sisanda Magala (10-0-37-3) were the pick of the bowlers for the Lions in the losing cause.

  • Matches played between Western Province and Lions: 1 Match
  • Matches won by Western Province: 1 Match
  • Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches
  • Matches won by Lions: 0 Matches

Western Province vs Lions Betting Odds

As per market odds, Western Province to win the match is priced at 2.10 and Lions to win the match is also priced at 1.66. The bookies expect this to be a very close game but Lions are favoured to win.