WEP (Western Province) vs NOW (North West) Match Prediction WEP 62 % Chance of Winning NOW 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It is time for the final clash of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 where Western Province and North West battle out in the championship clash on Saturday, 28th October 2023. The match will be Played at the Western Province Cricket Club (Newlands), Cape Town and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Western Province vs North West Chance of Winning

Western Province won their last match against Boland by five wickets. Western Province won the toss and elected to bowl first and bowled out Boland to 255 runs in 50 overs. Abdullah Bayoumy (4/54) and Dane Paterson (2/32) were the top performers with the ball. Western Province chased down the target in 32.5 overs on the back of a magnificent hundred from David Bedingham, he scored 108 runs in 80 balls and was well supported by Kyle Verreynne (36 runs in 28 balls) and Valentine Kitime (27 runs in 25 balls).

North West are coming off a confidence boosting win over the Warriors ahead of the finals. North West bowled out Warriors to 94 runs in 34.5 overs on the back of superb bowling efforts from Ruan de Swardt (4/17), Kerwin Mungroo (2/18) and Duan Jensen (1/17). They then chased down the target in 20.4 overs and won the match by seven wickets.

Western Province chance of winning: 62%

North West chance of winning: 38%

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Western Province vs North West Betting Tips

David Bendingham has been a great addition to the Western Province squad. He has scored 245 runs in four matches at an average of 81.66. Bedingham has scored over fifty runs in three of the four matches played and we believe he is the best batsman to score 50 or more runs in the final against North West.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Province to score over 28.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch North West to score over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Western Province 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Western Province vs North West Toss Prediction

The surface at the Western Province Cricket Ground (Newlands), Cape Town is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. In 46 One Day matches played at this venue the team batting first won 30 matches, while the team batting second won 16 matches and the average 1st innings score is 241 runs.

The average 1st innings score this season at Newlands was 318 runs. The team batting first won one match and the team batting second won one match. Based on the recent outcomes at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Western Province Cricket Club, Cape Town on Saturday, October 28th is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and 53% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 43 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and 20% chance of rain.

Western Province Players List

Kyle Verreynne (captain), Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.

Western Province Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jonathan Bird Batsman Tony de Zorzi Batsman David Bedingham Batsman Valentine Kitime Batsman Kyle Verreynne Wicket Keeper George Linde All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Abdullah Bayoumy Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Western Province are on a five match winning streak in the tournament and finished the group stage at the top of the table with six wins in seven matches.

North West Players List

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Dwaine Pretorius, Irvin Modimokwane, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Wihaan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jensen, Gideon Peters, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius.

North West Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruan de Swardt Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Meeka-el-Prince Batter Rynard van Tonder Batter Wihan Lubbe Wicket Keeper Senuran Muthuswamy All-rounder Lesiba Ngope All-rounder Caleb Seleka All-rounder Duan Jensen All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West won four of the last five league matches played in the competition and finished the group stage at second position with four wins and three losses in seven matches.

Western Province vs North West Head to Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Western Province and North West in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, Western Province won four matches and North West won one match. Western Province has a slight edge over North West in recent history, with a winning record of 4-1.

Western Province vs North West Betting Odds

North West to score over 24.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

North West on average scored 96 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Both their openers have been in phenomenal form and they would like to set the tone by adding valuable runs at the top of the order in the final. We predict North West to score over 24.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch).

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Western Province vs North West Top Batters

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for Western Province

Tony de Zorzi scored 12 runs in the last match against Boland. He has scored 330 runs in six matches at an average of 61.60 and a strike rate of 118.91. Zorzi is the leading run-scorer for Western Province in the tournament and is a very good batsman against both fast and spin bowlers. Considering his recent form, we believe Tony de Zorzi to be the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Western Province versus North West.

Rynard van Tonder to be the top batter for North West

Rynard van Tonder has been the stand out performer and the leading run-scorer for the North West (368 runs in six matches) in the season. In the last match van Tonder scored 23 runs for the North West against the Wariors. He has had no trouble in facing both the spinners and seamers this season and is the third on the leading run-scorers list in the season. Based on his recent form, we back Rynard van Tonder to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for North West in the finals against Western Province.

Western Province vs North West Top Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province

Beuran Hendricks was rested in the last match against Boland. In his last outing he bowled a match winning spell picking up two wickets. Hendricks troubled the batsman with his pace and in swingers and varied his pace to get wickets in the middle overs. Hendricks has been top notch with the ball picking up 10 wickets in five matches in the season so far. Considering his performance in the last five matches, we back Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province against North West.

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migeal Pretorius bowled a magnificent spell in the last match against the Warriors and finished with match figures of 1/35. Pretorius has bagged eight wickets in six matches played in the season and is the leading wicket taker for the North West. He has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball and deceptiveness in the death overs makes him a major threat to the opponent batsman. We predict Migeal Pretorius to come good and be the top bowler for North West against the North West.