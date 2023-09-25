WEP (Western Province) vs WARR (Warriors) Match Prediction WEP 54 % Chance of Winning WARR 46 % Bet Now! Western Province and Warriors will battle out in match seven of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2023 on Monday, September 25, 2023. The match is slated to be played at the Western Province Cricket Club, Cape Town and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Western Province vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Western Province are coming off a dominant 10-wicket win over the Lions. After being asked to bowl first by the Lions, Western Province bowlers bowled magical spells. The new ball bowling pair of Nandre Burger and Beuran Hendricks ripped apart the batting attack of the Lions as they were reduced to 21/7 inside the powerplay. Wiaan Mulder put on a clinical performance scoring 96 runs in 93 balls and all the other batters failed to reach double figures as the Lions were bowled out for 128 runs in 31.2 overs. Nandre Burger was the stand out performer with the ball (6/38). Western Province opening pair of Jonathan Bird (61 runs) and Tony de Zorzi (68 runs) chased down the target in 16.2 overs. With the win over the Lions, Western Province emerged as the table toppers with two wins in two matches.

The Warriors finished seventh last season with two wins and five losses in seven matches and sixth in the season before. The Warriors team failed to finish in the top four in the last two seasons. One of the major issues for the Warriors in the last season has been their bowling attack. Their bowling attack looks much better this season with the addition of Patrick Kruger, Renaldo Meyer and Sean Whitehead. The Warriors chance of winning will depend on their team's most reliable batters.

Western Province Chance of Winning: 54%

Warriors Chance of Winning: 46%

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Western Province vs Warriors Betting Tips

Yaseen Vallie averages 33 while batting at Cape Town and has scored 231 runs in the last seven matches played at this venue. He is one of the most consistent batters in the middle order and if you are looking for a winning bet then bet on Yaseen Valloe to score over 30 runs against the Warriors.

Western Province vs Warriors Toss Prediction

The surface at the Western Province Cricket Ground (Newlands), Cape Town is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. In 44 One Day matches played at this venue the team batting first won 29 matches, while the team batting second won 15 matches and the average 1st innings score is 237 runs.

The average 1st innings score last season at Newlands was 193 runs and the team bowling first won three out of the four matches played. Based on the recent outcomes at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Western Province Cricket Club, Cape Town on Monday, September 25 is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius and 82% humidity, 100% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 39 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and the match is expected to be interrupted by rain.

Western Province Players List

Kyle Verreynne (captain), Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Onke Nyaku, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger.

Western Province Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jonathan Bird Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Yaseen Vallie Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket Keeper Edward Moore All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Abdullah Bayoumy Bowler

Western Province Recent Form

Warriors Players List

Andile Mokgakane, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Diego Rosier, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, George Van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Semethu, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jordan Hermann Batter Diego Rosier Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket Keeper Rudi Second All-rounder Patrick Kruger Bowler Renaldo Meyer Bowler Siya Semethu Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

Western Province vs Warriors Head to Head Record

Western Province and the Warriors played two matches in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One over the last two seasons. Both teams won one match each. In the last head to head encounter the Warriors defeated Western Province by six wickets.

Matches Played: 2 matches

Western Province Won: 1 match

Warriors Won: 1 match

Western Province vs Warriors Odds

Beuran Hendricks has been outstanding with the ball in the last two matches. The experienced left arm fast bowler has picked up six wickets this season and is at his very best. We predict Hendricks to pick at least two wickets against the Warriors.

Western Province vs Warriors Top Batters

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for Western Province

Tony de Zorzi scored 68 runs in the last match against the Lions. He has scored 132 runs in the last three matches played at Cape Town. De Zorzi is a very good batsman against both fast and spin bowlers. Considering his recent form, we believe Tony de Zorzi to be the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Western Province.

Diego Rosier to be the top batter for Warriors

Diego Rosier scored a match-winning hundred against the Western Province in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One last season. Rosier was the second highest run-scorer for the Warriors (305 runs in seven matches). He is one of the most reliable batteries for the Warriors in the middle order. We back Rosier to come good and produce a match winning knock against the lethal bowling attack of Western Province.

Western Province vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province

Beuran Hendricks bowled a match-winning spell in the last game against the Lions finishing with figures of 3/40. Hendricks troubled the batsman with his pace and in swingers and varied his pace to get wickets in the middle overs. Hendricks has been top notch with the ball picking up six wickets in two matches in the season so far. Considering his performance in the last two matches, we back Beuran Hendricks to be the top bowler for Western Province.

Ziyaad Abrahams to be the top bowler for Warriors

Ziyaad Abrahams has picked up five wickets against Western Province in the last two head-to-head encounters. Abrahams was phenomenal with the ball picking up 14 wickets in seven matches in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One last season. He is one of the highly rated bowlers with the new ball in domestic cricket and the most reliable one to control the runflow in the death overs. We predict Abrahams to start his season with a bang and be the top bowler for the Warriors against Western Province.