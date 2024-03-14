DEL (Delhi Devils) vs RAJ (Rajasthan Kings) Match Prediction
DEL
40%
Chance of Winning
RAJ
60%
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 7 wickets, Anureet Singh is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Devils in this tournament.
- With 180 runs, Robin Uthappa is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Kings in this tournament.
Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Chance of Winning
Delhi Devils had a disappointing start to the campaign as they have been second best in all departments. Delhi Devils head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and are yet to bag a single point thus far. In the last game, they were comprehensively beaten by Punjab Royals as they won the game with six wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Kings had a positive start to the tournament as they have two wins in three matches and with four points, they are currently second on the table. In the last game, they beat Colombo Lions with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Kings are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Devils’ chances of winning - 40%
- Rajasthan Kings’ chances of winning - 60%
Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Morne van Wyk has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the three games, Van Wyk has scored 47 runs with an average of 15.6 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Van Wyk’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.
Hamilton Masakadza has had a solid campaign for Rajasthan Kings thus far. In the three games thus far, Masakadza has scored 52*, 31 and 9* which makes him one of the most consistent batsman so far. Masakadza has scored 92 runs in three games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Devils Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Rajasthan Kings Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Kings
Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. But the last two matches have seen teams chase the target with ease which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Delhi Devils News & Player List
Delhi Devils Player List
Morne van Wyk, Brendan Taylor (wk), Callum Ferguson, Suresh Raina (c), Ambati Rayudu, Iqbal Abdulla, Ashan Priyanjan, Ishan Malhotra, Anureet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan, Monu Kumar, Amitoze Singh, Praveen Gupta, Jacob Oram, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Saman Jayantha, Matt Prior, Pravin Tambe, Lahiru Gamage, Nagendra Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Morne van Wyk
|
Batter
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Batter
|
Callum Ferguson
|
Batter
|
Suresh Raina
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Taylor
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashan Priyanjan
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Malhotra
|
Bowler
|
Pradeep Sangwan
|
All-rounder
|
Iqbal Abdulla
|
Bowler
|
Anureet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Monu Kumar
|
Bowler
Delhi Devils Team Form
After an underwhelming start to the campaign as they remain one of the two teams who are yet to bag a single point so far this season. Delhi are currently sixth on the table.
Rajasthan Kings News & Player List
Rajasthan Kings Player List
Robin Uthappa (c & wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Peter Trego, Ashley Nurse, Angelo Perera, Robin Bist, Chathuranga de Silva, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Jatin Saxena, Munaf Patel, Kirk Edwards, Parvinder Awana, S Sreesanth, Lendl Simmons, Rajesh Bishnoi, Hamid Hassan, Bipul Sharma, Imran Tahir, Pawan Negi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jatin Saxena
|
Batter
|
Hamilton Masakadza
|
Batter
|
Chathuranga de Silva
|
Batter
|
Peter Trego
|
All-rounder
|
Robin Uthappa
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashley Nurse
|
All-rounder
|
Angelo Perera
|
Bowler
|
Robin Bist
|
All-rounder
|
Manpreet Gony
|
Bowler
|
Shadab Jakati
|
Bowler
|
Munaf Patel
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Kings Team Form
Rajasthan Kings have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won two of the first three games thus far and are currently second on the table.
Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Head to Head
This would be the first time both teams go head to head in this competition
Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Odds
Rajasthan Kings to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Devils
Rajasthan Kings and Delhi Devils head into this fixture in contrasting form as one on one hand, Rajasthan Kings have had a solid start to the campaign, they have bagged two wins in first three games and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Delhi have lost each of the first three matches and are currently sixth on the table. One of the main reasons why Rajasthan has fared well thus far has been the form of their opening batsmen who have managed an opening stand of 42, 8 and 84. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in each of the three games, Rajasthan Kings have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null
Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Top Team Batters
Suresh Raina to be Delhi Devils’ top batter
Suresh Raina missed the first game but has been exceptional in the last two matches as he has scored 84 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for Delhi Devils in this campaign. In the last game against Punjab Royals, he scored 34 off 27 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Robin Uthappa to be Rajasthan Kings’ top batter
Robin Uthappa has been in sensational form for Rajasthan Kings thus far as with 180 runs he is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Kings in this tournament. Uthappa has scored three half centuries in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Top Team Bowlers
Anureet Singh to be Delhi Devils’ top bowler
Anureet Singh has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign for Delhi Devils thus far. Singh has been exceptional so far as he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Devils. He has been the top bowler in two of the three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chathuranga de Silva to be Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler
Chathuranga de Silva has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Rajasthan Kings. Even though Silva has taken just three wickets in the last two matches, he has bowled well on another day and would have bagged more wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan Kings
- Delhi Devils to win @ 2.20 (PariMatch)
- Rajasthan Kings to win @ 1.67 (PariMatch)
Parimatch