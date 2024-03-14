DEL (Delhi Devils) vs RAJ (Rajasthan Kings) Match Prediction DEL 40 % Chance of Winning RAJ 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Delhi Devils take on Rajasthan Kings in the 13th game of the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 14 at 07:00 PM IST.

Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Chance of Winning

Delhi Devils had a disappointing start to the campaign as they have been second best in all departments. Delhi Devils head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and are yet to bag a single point thus far. In the last game, they were comprehensively beaten by Punjab Royals as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Kings had a positive start to the tournament as they have two wins in three matches and with four points, they are currently second on the table. In the last game, they beat Colombo Lions with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Rajasthan Kings are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Devils’ chances of winning - 40%

Rajasthan Kings’ chances of winning - 60%

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Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Morne van Wyk has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the three games, Van Wyk has scored 47 runs with an average of 15.6 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Van Wyk’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.

Hamilton Masakadza has had a solid campaign for Rajasthan Kings thus far. In the three games thus far, Masakadza has scored 52*, 31 and 9* which makes him one of the most consistent batsman so far. Masakadza has scored 92 runs in three games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Devils Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rajasthan Kings Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rajasthan Kings 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. But the last two matches have seen teams chase the target with ease which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Delhi Devils News & Player List

Delhi Devils Player List

Morne van Wyk, Brendan Taylor (wk), Callum Ferguson, Suresh Raina (c), Ambati Rayudu, Iqbal Abdulla, Ashan Priyanjan, Ishan Malhotra, Anureet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan, Monu Kumar, Amitoze Singh, Praveen Gupta, Jacob Oram, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Saman Jayantha, Matt Prior, Pravin Tambe, Lahiru Gamage, Nagendra Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Morne van Wyk Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter Callum Ferguson Batter Suresh Raina All-rounder Brendan Taylor Wicket-keeper Ashan Priyanjan All-rounder Ishan Malhotra Bowler Pradeep Sangwan All-rounder Iqbal Abdulla Bowler Anureet Singh Bowler Monu Kumar Bowler

Delhi Devils Team Form

After an underwhelming start to the campaign as they remain one of the two teams who are yet to bag a single point so far this season. Delhi are currently sixth on the table.

Rajasthan Kings News & Player List

Rajasthan Kings Player List

Robin Uthappa (c & wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Peter Trego, Ashley Nurse, Angelo Perera, Robin Bist, Chathuranga de Silva, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Jatin Saxena, Munaf Patel, Kirk Edwards, Parvinder Awana, S Sreesanth, Lendl Simmons, Rajesh Bishnoi, Hamid Hassan, Bipul Sharma, Imran Tahir, Pawan Negi

Predicted Playing XI

Jatin Saxena Batter Hamilton Masakadza Batter Chathuranga de Silva Batter Peter Trego All-rounder Robin Uthappa Wicket-keeper Ashley Nurse All-rounder Angelo Perera Bowler Robin Bist All-rounder Manpreet Gony Bowler Shadab Jakati Bowler Munaf Patel Bowler

Rajasthan Kings Team Form

Rajasthan Kings have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won two of the first three games thus far and are currently second on the table.

Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Head to Head

This would be the first time both teams go head to head in this competition

Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Betting Odds

Rajasthan Kings to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Devils

Rajasthan Kings and Delhi Devils head into this fixture in contrasting form as one on one hand, Rajasthan Kings have had a solid start to the campaign, they have bagged two wins in first three games and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Delhi have lost each of the first three matches and are currently sixth on the table. One of the main reasons why Rajasthan has fared well thus far has been the form of their opening batsmen who have managed an opening stand of 42, 8 and 84. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in each of the three games, Rajasthan Kings have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings T20 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null Delhi Devils Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Rajasthan Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now!

Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Top Team Batters

Suresh Raina to be Delhi Devils’ top batter

Suresh Raina missed the first game but has been exceptional in the last two matches as he has scored 84 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for Delhi Devils in this campaign. In the last game against Punjab Royals, he scored 34 off 27 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robin Uthappa to be Rajasthan Kings’ top batter

Robin Uthappa has been in sensational form for Rajasthan Kings thus far as with 180 runs he is the leading run scorer for Rajasthan Kings in this tournament. Uthappa has scored three half centuries in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Top Team Bowlers

Anureet Singh to be Delhi Devils’ top bowler

Anureet Singh has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign for Delhi Devils thus far. Singh has been exceptional so far as he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Devils. He has been the top bowler in two of the three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chathuranga de Silva to be Rajasthan Kings’ top bowler

Chathuranga de Silva has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Rajasthan Kings. Even though Silva has taken just three wickets in the last two matches, he has bowled well on another day and would have bagged more wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.