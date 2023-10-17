DEL (Delhi) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction
DEL
55%
Chance of Winning
MAP
45%
T20
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy
Facts:
- Delhi lost their quarter-final match against Vidarbha in SMAT 2022.
- Madhya Pradesh finished seventh in Elite Group A in SMAT 2022.
- Yash Dhull was the leading run-scorer in SMAT 2022. He scored 363 runs at an average of 72.60 in 8 innings.
Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning
The opening matches of both Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were abandoned due to rain on Monday. Both the teams are laden with T20I stars of high quality. The match is expected to be an intriguing one. Delhi have the likes of Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Lalit Yadav and Hrithik Shokeen in their ranks. Nitish Rana has shifted base to Uttar Pradesh but still Delhi has a bunch of stars featuring in their line-up.
Madhya Pradesh have performed consistently in the domestic circuit and cannot be taken lightly. Focus will majorly be on star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and pacer Avesh Khan. Both have very handy experience playing in the IPL.
However, a close look at the two squads does not make it difficult to guess that Delhi are a far superior T20 side and should make light work of Madhya Pradesh in their second fixture.
Delhi chance of winning - 55%
Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 45%
Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips
Off-spinner Saransh Jain has made rapid strides in the domestic circuit this year. He represented Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy and then also took part in the Deodhar Trophy. He can emerge as one of the trump cards for MP. Jain has played 15 T20 matches and picked 12 wickets.
Rajat Patidar is set to make a comeback for the first time after February and eyes will be on him. The last nine matches have seen him score 360 runs at an average of 51.43 and a strike rate of 165.89. Overall, he has scored 1466 runs in 45 matches at an average of 37.58.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Delhi
Match Winner: Madhya Pradesh
Match Winner: Delhi
Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction
It's a day game and dew has no role to play and therefore the team winning the toss is most certainly going to elect to bat first. No matches were played at the venue last year.
Weather Report
Only 20 percent chance of rain in Dehradun on Tuesday, October 16. The temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius with a humidity level of 74 percent. The expected wind speed at the ground will be around 8 km/h.
Delhi Player List
Yash Dhull (c), Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat(wk), Himmat Singh(vc), Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Dev Lakra, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Sani, Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Lakshay Thareja(wk), Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sharma, Jonty Sindhu.
Delhi Predicted Playing XI
|
Yash Dhull (Cap)
|
Batter
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
Jonty Sidhu
|
Bowler
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Rawat (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Lalit Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Hrithik Shokeen
|
All-rounder
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Navdeep Saini
|
Bowler
|
Shivank Vashisht
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
Delhi Recent Form
Delhi's first match against Uttar Pradesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Delhi have lost just one of their last five matches.
Madhya Pradesh Player List
Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Sagar Solanki, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (Wk), Rakesh Thakur (Wk), Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain
Madhya Pradesh Playing XI
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Chouhan
|
Batter
|
Shubham Sharma (Cap)
|
All-rounder
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
Kumar Kartikeya
|
All-rounder
|
Saransh Jain
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Rohera (wk)
|
WK-Batter
|
Avesh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Arshad Khan
|
Bowler
|
Mihir Hirwani
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
Madhya Pradesh Recent Form
Madhya Pradesh's first match against Nagaland was abandoned due to rain. Their last five games have seen them win and lose two matches each.
Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have played one match against each other. Delhi emerged victorious with four balls and one ball remaining.
Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds
Delhi opening partnership to be under 19.5
Delhi opening pair of Yash Dhull and Himmat Singh are very likely to score over 20 runs together. The two are highly talented batters and would look to survive the opening burst from Avesh Khan. Yash Dhull has scored 363 runs in his last seven matches while Himmat Singh also has a handy average of 25.15 from his 40 T20 outings. Also, Avesh Khan is the only Madhya Pradesh bowler who has the potential to test these quality batters.
Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh
T20
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, null
Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters
Anuj Rawat to be the top batter for Delhi
Anuj Rawat is a dangerous batter and has the potential to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Delhi. He has played a total of 50 T20 matches and scored 755 runs at an average of 22.87 and a strike rate of 116.15. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star has hit three fifties in the format.
Venkatesh Iyer to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh
The southpaw batter has all the possibility in the world to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh. The southpaw has scored 257 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.4 and a strike rate of 157.66. He recently featured in the Deodhar Trophy but failed to get going. Iyer, who has scored 2177 runs in 94 T20 matches at an average of 33.49 and a strike rate of 136.83, would look to hit top form.
Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers
Ishan Sharma to be the top batter for Delhi
Veteran pacer Ishan Sharma will be a bowler to watch out for in the match between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. The 35-year-old pacer looked excellent during his IPL 2023 outing picking at least two wickets in each of his last five outings in the cash rich competition. The India star has featured in 153 T20s and scored 127 wickets at an average of 33.40.
Avesh Khan to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh
The express pacer is high on confidence after winning the gold medal with the Indian team at the Asian Games 2023. The 26-year-old picked three wickets for 32 runs in the quarter-final. Overall, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players have played 88 T20 matches and picked 109 wickets at an average of 23.57 and an economy rate of 8.29.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi
Delhi to win - 2.08 (1xBet)
Madhya Pradesh to win - 1.78 (1xBet)
1xbet