Delhi vs Nagaland Match Prediction DEL 97 % Chance of Winning NAGL 3 % Place a bet Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi will take on Nagaland in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This Group E encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11:00 am IST.

Delhi vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Delhi picked up their first win of the season against Madhya Pradesh by 7 wickets with 4 balls to spare. Choosing to bat first, Delhi restricted Madhya Pradesh to 115 runs, picking up 9 wickets in the process. Suyash Sharma, the KKR bowler, picked up a fifer while leaking only 13 runs in his four over spell. Harshit Rana and Ishant Sharma settled with two wickets apiece. In response, Delhi started well, stitching a 47 run opening stand. Priyansh Arya and Anuj Rawat scored 22 & 23 runs respectively. Skipper Yash Dhull was dismissed for a duck. However, Ayush Badoni and Himmat Singh ended Delhi’s innings on a strong note, playing an unbeaten 44 & 27 run knocks respectively. With this win, Delhi have jumped to the top of their group with 6 points in two matches.

Nagaland, on the other hand, enters this match following a 3-wicket loss to Tripura in their most recent game. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Nagaland managed to post a total of 129 runs, losing four wickets in the process. Joshua Ozukum displayed remarkable batting skills for Nagaland in that match, contributing 46 runs from 43 deliveries. Nagaland put up a commendable effort, taking the contest to the penultimate ball of the innings, but, unfortunately, they couldn't secure the victory. Currently, Nagaland occupies the 4th position in the table with just 2 points and a negative net run rate of -0.205.

Delhi's chance of winning: 97%

Nagaland chance of winning: 3%

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Delhi vs Nagaland Betting Tips

In the 2022 edition of SMAT, Yash Dhull emerged as the tournament's top run-scorer, accumulating 363 runs in eight matches with an impressive average of 72.60. In the previous season, he achieved three half-centuries. With a noteworthy T20 average of 42.11, he has gathered 379 runs in 12 innings. Despite being dismissed for a duck in the last game, we have opted to back Yash Dhull to exceed 22.5 runs in the forthcoming match.

Joshua Ozukum played a 43 ball 46 run knock in the last game against Tripura. He played some nice shots, hitting five fours and two sixes. We have backed Ozukum to score over 19.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Nagaland 13.5 Bet on 1xBet Match Winner: Delhi 1.02 Bet on Melbet

Delhi vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Maharana Pratap College Ground in Dehradun is well-balanced, providing a fair opportunity for both batsmen and bowlers. The team that wins the coin toss is expected to choose to bowl first, aiming to assess the prevailing pitch conditions.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Thursday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 10 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies on Thursday.

Delhi Player List

Yash Dhull (c), Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat(wk), Himmat Singh(vc), Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Dev Lakra, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Sani, Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Lakshay Thareja(wk), Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sharma, Jonty Sindhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Yash Dhull (c) Batter Himmat Singh Batter Priyansh Arya Batter Ayush Badoni All-rounder Anuj Rawat (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Lalit Yadav All-rounder Dev Lakra Batter Ishant Sharma Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi picked up their first win of the season against Madhya Pradesh by 7 wickets with 4 balls to spare.

Nagaland Player List

Hokaito Zhimomi, Rongsen Jonathan, Sumit Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Nagaho Chishi, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Chopise Hopongkyu, Joshua Ozukum, Khrievitso Kense, Karan Tewatiya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sumit Kumar Wicketkeeper Joshua Ozukum Batter Rongsen Jonathan All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Sedezhalie Rupero All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Khrievitso Kense All-rounder Karan Tewatiya Bowler RS Jaganath Sinivas Bowler Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland lost their last game against Tripura by 3 wickets.

Delhi vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

These teams have met just twice in the past, and in both instances, Delhi emerged victorious.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Delhi Won: 2 matches

Nagaland Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Delhi vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Delhi to score over 23.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

The opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Anuj Rawat established a solid 47-run partnership. Rawat was the first to be dismissed, with a score of 23 runs, while Arya contributed 20 runs. In their previous encounter, Delhi had managed to accumulate 24 runs on the scoreboard before losing their first wicket in the match. It's a prudent choice to place a bet on Delhi to surpass 23.5 runs before experiencing their first dismissal.

Delhi vs Nagaland T20 Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun Delhi Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.03 Bet Now! Nagaland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11.00 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Nagaland Top Batters

Anuj Rawat to be the top batter for Delhi

Anuj Rawat is a formidable batsman with the potential to claim the position of the highest run-scorer for Delhi. With 51 T20 matches under his belt, he has accumulated 778 runs, maintaining an average of 22.88 and an impressive strike rate of 116.11. In the most recent game, the 24-year-old showed promise by getting off to a solid start, contributing 23 runs from 20 deliveries. Our prediction is that Anuj Rawat will excel as the top batsman for Delhi in this match.

Rongsen Jonathan to be the top batter for Nagaland

Rongsen Jonathan has proven to be a crucial batsman for Nagaland in the shorter format of the game. He has accumulated a total of 693 runs in his T20 career, maintaining an average of 22.35, and has notched up four half-centuries in this format. In the most recent game, Jonathan remained unbeaten with a score of 13 runs. It would be a prudent choice to support him as the top-performing batsman for Nagaland in the upcoming match.

Delhi vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Ishant Sharma to be the top batter for Delhi

Experienced pacer Ishant Sharma is a key player to keep an eye on in the forthcoming match between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. The 35-year-old fast bowler displayed an exceptional performance during his IPL 2023 campaign, consistently taking a minimum of two wickets in each of his last five appearances in the lucrative tournament. As an established star in Indian cricket, Ishant Sharma has featured in 154 T20 matches, securing an impressive tally of 129 wickets at an average of 33.11. In the most recent game, Ishant Sharma made a significant contribution by claiming two wickets while conceding 29 runs within his allotted four overs. Placing your bet on Ishant Sharma as the top bowler for Delhi in this match is a wise choice.

Imliwati Lemtur to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Imliwati Lemtur didn't perform at his peak with the ball during the Deodhar Trophy but is anticipated to play a vital role in the shorter format. The left-arm orthodox spinner has been successful in taking 20 wickets in his T20 career, maintaining an economy rate of 6.88. In the most recent game, Lemtur demonstrated his skills by securing a wicket while conceding only 18 runs in three overs. Placing your faith in him as the top bowler for Nagaland in this match is a reasonable choice.