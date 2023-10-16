DEL (Delhi) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction DEL 38 % Chance of Winning UTP 62 % Place a bet Melbet 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Delhi will play their opening game of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Uttar Pradesh. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Delhi found themselves in Elite Group B during the previous season of the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). They displayed exceptional form throughout the season, emerging victorious in all but one of their matches, ultimately securing the 2nd position in the table. Accumulating a total of 24 points and boasting a net run rate of +1.187, they showcased their dominance. Their impressive run included winning their last four group stage matches, which secured their spot in the knockout stage. However, their journey in the competition was abruptly cut short during the quarter-final stage, where they suffered a heart-wrenching defeat by just one run at the hands of Vidarbha.

Uttar Pradesh was placed in the same group as Delhi in the previous season. They secured a position just below Delhi in the points table, managing to win four out of the seven matches they played. Despite falling short of qualifying for the knockout stage, they ended the season in 3rd place on the points table with a total of 16 points and a net run rate of +0.546. Their final league stage match ended in a defeat against Punjab, losing by 9 wickets.

Delhi's chance of winning: 38%

Uttar Pradesh’s chance of winning: 62%

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Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Nitish Rana had an amazing SMAT season last year. He accumulated 317 runs in 8 games for Delhi at an average of 45.28. Rana ranked 4th in the list of the top run-getters last season. He scored 45 off 39 balls vs UP in his previous meeting. Hence, we have backed Nitish Rana to score over 26.5 runs in the game.

Aryan Juyal, 21, hammered 218 runs in the SMAT last season. He scored two fifties and maintained an average of about 54.50. He was UP’s second highest run-getter last season. Bet on Aryan Juyal to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Uttar Pradesh 1.615 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Delhi 2.2 Bet on 1xBet

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

There isn't much information available about the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. Following last season’s trend, we suggest the team winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Monday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 58% humidity, 5% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Delhi Player List

Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Nitish Rana, Shourabh Kharwar, Yogesh Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Mayank Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Siddhant Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Shivam Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Tejas Baroka, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Suyal, Harshit Rana, Deepak Punia, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan, Dev Lakra, Karan Dagar, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Shorey, Priyansh Arya, Jonty Sidhu, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kshitiz Sharma, Kunwar Bidhuri, Hiten Dalal, Pawan Negi, Lakshay Thareja, Yash Dhull, Hrithik Shokeen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Himmat Singh Batsman Shikhar Dhawan Batsman Yash Dhull Batsman Nitish Rana Batsman Ayush Badoni Batsman Lalit Yadav All-rounder Lakshay Thareja Wicket-keeper Shivank Vashisht Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Pawan Negi Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi did pretty well last season, winning six out of the seven games played. They finished 2nd in their table.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Shanu Saini, Abhishek Goswami, Divyansh Joshi, Almas Shaukat, Jasmer Dhankar, Aaradhya Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Aquib Khan, Madhav Kaushik, Rinku Singh, Karan Sharma, Prince Yadav, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Bobby Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sameer Rizvi, Hardeep Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Saurabh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Suresh Raina, Nalin Mishra, Sameer Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Samarth Singh, Purnank Tyagi, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Manik Beri, Munindra Maurya, Bihari Rai, Kunal Yadav, Priyam Garg

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Karan Sharma All-rounder Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batsman Rinku Singh Batsman Sameer Rizvi Batsman Akshdeep Nath All-rounder Divyansh Joshi Batsman Mohsin Khan Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Recent Form

With four wins and three defeats, Uttar Pradesh secured third place in the table standings last season.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Since 2016, these teams have faced each other on five occasions. Delhi secured victory in three of these matches, while Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious only twice.

Delhi Won: 3 matches

Uttar Pradesh Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Delhi to score over 48.5 runs in their first six overs

Delhi boasts a batting lineup filled with star players, featuring the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, and several others. This formidable combination of talent is well-equipped to score runs at a rapid pace and is anticipated to capitalise on the powerplay overs. In a crucial knockout game against Vidarbha last season, Delhi managed to post a score of 60 runs while losing just one wicket during the powerplay. Therefore, it is expected that Delhi will leverage the fielding conditions during the powerplay and aim to surpass the 48.5-run mark.

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Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Yash Dhull to be the top batter for Delhi

In the 2022 edition of the SMAT, Yash Dhull claimed the title of the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 363 runs in eight matches at an impressive average of 72.60. During the previous season, he managed to achieve three half-centuries. The 20-year-old possesses a noteworthy T20 average of 47.37, having accumulated 379 runs in 11 innings. As a result, we have chosen to support Yash Dhull as the top batsman for Delhi in the upcoming game.

Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

After having a phenomenal IPL 2023 season, Rinku Singh earned a national callup. He played two games for the Men in Blue so far, scoring 38 & 37* runs respectively. The 25-year-old boasts an experience of about 31.23 in T20s. Last season in the SMAT, the southpaw accumulated 139 runs in four innings at 46.33. This makes him a top batting prospect for UP in the game.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Ishant Sharma to be the top bowler for Delhi

The veteran Indian fast bowler, Ishant Sharma has 127 wickets in the format in over 150 games. Last season he participated in only four games and bagged five wickets at an economy of 6.60. At the IPL 2023, Sharma picked up ten wickets in eight games for Delhi Capitals. Bet on Ishant Sharma to be the top batter for Delhi in the game.

Shivam Mavi to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Shivam Mavi, the 24-year-old pacer picked up 10 wickets in 7 games for UP last season. He emerged as his side’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament as well. Last time when the sides met, Mavi picked up four for 14 runs in his quota of four overs. We expect a similar performance from him in the upcoming game as well.