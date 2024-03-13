Dolphins vs Lions Match Prediction

DOL

38%

Chance of Winning

LIO

62%

Parimatch

1.60
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Melbet

1.85
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.672
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Kingsmead Cricket Ground

Dolphins will meet Lions in the 10th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. The game will be played at Kingsmead, Durban on March 13. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Lions lead the tally by 3-2 against Lions in the last five outings between the sides.
  • Dolphins are placed 5th in the table whereas Lions are positioned at 2nd place.

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Dolphins vs Lions Chance of Winning

Dolphins finished second in the previous season of the tournament. They lost in the finals but will be looking to change in the current season of the T20 Challenge. However, their campaign has taken a hit as they are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They are coming from a loss against the Warriors in their last fixture. With two losses, they are placed 5th in the points table with a net run rate of -1.257.

The Lions are having a better campaign this season. With a much better squad this season, they managed to register wins in the two games of the competition. They posted a strong victory against the North West in the last game. With two wins, they are placed second in the points table with 9 points and a net run rate of 3.613. They will be expected to keep up their winning momentum.

Lions's chance of winning: 62%

Dolphins' chance of winning: 38%

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Dolphins vs Lions Betting Tips

Lions to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Dolphins are having a good batting season. Their opening partnerships has given the team the best starts to their innings in the two games so far. Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton open for the team and currently average at 85.00 & 54.5 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 76 & 76 runs in the two games they played so far. The last time they collided, Lions scored 49 runs before their first dismissal. The openers look in exceptional form. In the last game, Rickelton scored 34 runs whereas Hendricks remained unbeaten at 57 runs. That said, the Lions are expected to lead an opening partnership of over 23 runs in the next game against the Dolphins.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most Fours: Lions

1.92
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Most Sixes: Lions

1.83
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Best Opening Partnership: Lions

1.73
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Dolphins vs Lions Toss Prediction

The Kingsmead stadium pitch is known for helping bowlers, particularly seamers who get extra movement from the moist track. Spinners usually struggle here. However, batters can score a lot of runs once they get used to the pitch. The team winning the toss will probably bat first to try and set a big score.

Weather Report

The weather will be appropriate for a game of cricket. The temperature will see a high of 27 degree Celsius on December 14. The skies will be cloudy and we will witness high winds during the game.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons

All-rounder

Bradley Porteous

Batter

Grant Roelofsen

Wicket-keeper

Jason Smith

All-rounder

Khaya Zondo

Batter

Andile Phehlukwayo

All-rounder

Keshav Maharaj (c)

Batter

JJ Smuts

Bowler

Okuhle Cele

Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen

Bowler

Ottniel Baartman

Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins are yet to win a game in the competition. Their batting order has been very disappointing in the competition and must do better to climb higher in the standings.

Lions Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Ryan Rickelton, Connor Esterhuizen, Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Lutho Sipamla

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen

Batter

Reeza Hendricks

Batter

Temba Bavuma

Batter

Ryan Rickelton

Wicket-keeper

Mitchell Van Buuren

Batter

Evan Jones

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder

All-rounder

Bjorn Fortuin

Bowler

Kwena Maphaka

Bowler

Junaid Dawood

Bowler

Kwena Maphaka

Bowler

Lions Team Form

The Lions have won two games in a row. They have a good batting order but their bowling has been particularly impressive in the two games. With the winning momentum, Lions will be expected to win the next affair.

Dolphins vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings, Lions lead the tally by 3-2.

Lions Won: 3

Dolphins Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Dolphins vs Lions Betting Odds

In the recent Dolphins game, they went against the Warriors. DOL posted 121 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. JJ Smuts was the top scorer with 30 runs in the game. The Warriors overthrew Dolphins in the contest. They scored 123 runs with 35 balls and 7 wickets remaining in the game. JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen and Ottniel Baartman picked a wicket each in the game for the Dolphins but did not make any difference as they lost the game.

The Lions clashed against North West in the last game. North West scored 103 runs, losing all their wickets. Lions were pretty efficient in their bowling order and bundled out the former team at a low total. Junaid Dawood picked 3 wickets whereas Bjorn Fortuin & Kwena Maphaka picked 2 wickets each in the game. Reeza Hendricks played a winning innings for the Lions. He scored an unbeaten 57 off 30 balls in the game. Lions were 104/1 and won the game by 9 wickets. The team will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the next game.

Dolphins vs Lions

T20

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

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Dolphins

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2.34
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DP World Lions

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1.85
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1.672
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Dolphins vs Lions Top Batters

Jason Smith to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Jason Smith is a hard-hitting batter. He averages 26.52 in the T20 format. He scored 27 runs in both the games. This sums up to 54 runs at an average of 27.00 in the competition. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

He struck 147 & 50* in his last game. He has amassed a total of 228 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57.00. He has struck a century and a half-one in the competition. He is also the best run scorer in the team and will be looking to do the same in the upcoming fixture.

Reeza Hendricks to be Lions’ Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks is a terrific batter in the competition. He scored a total of 85 runs in 2 games at an average of 85. He scored an unbeaten 57 off 30 balls in the last game. He is the batting spine of the team and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Dolphins vs Lions Top Bowlers

Andile Phehlukwayo to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

Andile Phehlukwayo has managed to pick 2 wickets in 2 games so far. Dolphins are doing terribly in the competition. He will be looking to lead the bowling attack in the next game.

Kwena Maphaka to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Kwena Maphaka is in a great form. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 games. He has an economy rate of 4.71 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lions

Lions have won three games as opposed to Dolphins’ two victories in the last five meetings between the sides. The Lions did not do very well in the last season but they are off to an ecstatic start this season. They won both their games this season and will be continuing their winning momentum. Dolphins are still looking to recover from two losses in their campaign. They don't look particularly strong which would make Lions the match favourites for the upcoming match.

Dolphins to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)

Lions to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

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