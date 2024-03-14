DUB (Dubai Giants) vs PUN (Punjab Royals) Match Prediction DUB 55 % Chance of Winning PUN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.997 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Dubai Giants take on Punjab Royals in the 12th game of the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 14 at 04:00 PM IST.

Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Chance of Winning

Dubai Giants had a disappointing start to the campaign as they lost the season opener against New York Superstar Strikers but managed to turn things around as they won back to back games. In the last game, Dubai Giants outplayed Colombo Lions as they beat them with seven wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Punjab Royals had a positive start to the tournament as they beat Rajasthan Kings with seven wickets to spare. Since then they have one loss and one win and with four points are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Dubai Giants are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Giants’s chances of winning - 55%

Punjab Royals’s chances of winning - 45%

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Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Naman Ojha has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the three games, Masood has scored 31 runs with an average of 10.03 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Ojha’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann has had a solid campaign for Dubai Giants thus far. In the last two matches, Mann has scored 45 and 42 and has been a key contributor in those matches. So far he has scored 88 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dubai Giants Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Punjab Royals Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Dubai Giants 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. But the last two matches have seen teams chase the target with ease which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Dubai Giants News & Player List

Dubai Giants Player List

Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Thisara Perera, Harbhajan Singh (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Fidel Edwards, Pawan Suyal, Solomon Mire, Samuel Badree, Sachith Pathirana, Ben Laughlin, Jonathan Carter, Vernon Philander

Predicted Playing XI

Richard Levi Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann Batter Saurabh Tiwary All-rounder Denesh Ramdin Wicket-keeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Harbhajan Singh Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna All-rounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Fidel Edwards Bowler Pawan Suyal Bowler

Dubai Giants Team Form

After an underwhelming start to the campaign, Dubai Giants managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently third on the table.

Punjab Royals News & Player List

Punjab Royals Player List

Naman Ojha (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Dwayne Smith, Anton Devcich, Cameron White, Neil Broom, Phil Mustard, Siddharth Trivedi, Upul Indrasiri, Rahat Ali, Monty Panesar, Javon Searles, Miguel Cummins, Abdul Razzaq, Martin Guptill, Asad Shafiq, Dilshan Munaweera

Predicted Playing XI

Tillakaratne Dilshan Batter Dwayne Smith Batter Cameron White Batter Anton Devcich All-rounder Naman Ojha Wicket-keeper Neil Broom All-rounder Phil Mustard Bowler Siddharth Trivedi All-rounder Upul Indrasiri Bowler Rahat Ali Bowler Monty Panesar Bowler

Punjab Royals Team Form

Punjab Royals have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won two of the first three games thus far and are level on points with Dubai Giants.

Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Head to Head

This would be the first time both teams go head to head in this competition

Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Betting Odds

Punjab Royals to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Giants

Punjab Royals and Dubai Giants head into this fixture level on points which makes this game a potential four pointer as a win for either side could have a significant impact on the points table. So far the Punjab Royals have managed an opening stand of 4, 12 and 20 averaging 12 runs. On the other hand, Dubai Giants have managed an opening stand of 12, 0 and 27 averaging 13 runs which is slightly higher than their opponent. In each of the last two matches, Dubai Giants have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Punjab Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals T20 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null Dubai Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.997 Bet Now! Punjab Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Top Team Batters

Saurabh Tiwary to be Dubai Giants’s top batter

Saurabh Tiwary has been in scintillating form in this tournament as he has scored 130 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for Dubai Giants in this campaign. In the last game against Colombo Lions, he scored 52 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tillakaratne Dilshan to be Punjab Royals’s top batter

Tillakaratne Dilshan has been phenomenal for Punjab Royals thus far as with 140 runs he is the leading run scorer for Punjab Royals in this tournament. Dilshan has scored two half centuries in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Top Team Bowlers

Suranga Lakmal to be Dubai Giants’s top bowler

Suranga Lakmal has had a solid campaign thus far and has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. In the last outing against Colombo Lions, he was unlucky that he bagged just one wicket. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahat Ali to be Punjab Royals’s top bowler

Rahat Ali has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this tournament. With seven wickets thus far, Ali is the leading wicket taker for Punjab Royals in this series and in the last game against Delhi Devils he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.