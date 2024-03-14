DUB (Dubai Giants) vs PUN (Punjab Royals) Match Prediction
DUB
55%
Chance of Winning
PUN
45%
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 4 wickets, Suranga Lakmal is the leading wicket taker for Dubai Giants in this tournament.
- With 140 runs, Tillakaratne Dilshan is the leading run scorer for Punjab Royals in this tournament.
Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Chance of Winning
Dubai Giants had a disappointing start to the campaign as they lost the season opener against New York Superstar Strikers but managed to turn things around as they won back to back games. In the last game, Dubai Giants outplayed Colombo Lions as they beat them with seven wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Punjab Royals had a positive start to the tournament as they beat Rajasthan Kings with seven wickets to spare. Since then they have one loss and one win and with four points are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Dubai Giants are slight favourites in the upcoming game.
- Dubai Giants’s chances of winning - 55%
- Punjab Royals’s chances of winning - 45%
Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Naman Ojha has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the three games, Masood has scored 31 runs with an average of 10.03 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Ojha’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.
Gurkeerat Singh Mann has had a solid campaign for Dubai Giants thus far. In the last two matches, Mann has scored 45 and 42 and has been a key contributor in those matches. So far he has scored 88 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Dubai Giants Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Punjab Royals Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Dubai Giants
Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams batting first dominate the game. But the last two matches have seen teams chase the target with ease which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Dubai Giants News & Player List
Dubai Giants Player List
Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Thisara Perera, Harbhajan Singh (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Fidel Edwards, Pawan Suyal, Solomon Mire, Samuel Badree, Sachith Pathirana, Ben Laughlin, Jonathan Carter, Vernon Philander
Predicted Playing XI
|
Richard Levi
|
Batter
|
Shaun Marsh
|
Batter
|
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Tiwary
|
All-rounder
|
Denesh Ramdin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thisara Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
Bowler
|
Seekkuge Prasanna
|
All-rounder
|
Suranga Lakmal
|
Bowler
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Pawan Suyal
|
Bowler
Dubai Giants Team Form
After an underwhelming start to the campaign, Dubai Giants managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently third on the table.
Punjab Royals News & Player List
Punjab Royals Player List
Naman Ojha (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Dwayne Smith, Anton Devcich, Cameron White, Neil Broom, Phil Mustard, Siddharth Trivedi, Upul Indrasiri, Rahat Ali, Monty Panesar, Javon Searles, Miguel Cummins, Abdul Razzaq, Martin Guptill, Asad Shafiq, Dilshan Munaweera
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Smith
|
Batter
|
Cameron White
|
Batter
|
Anton Devcich
|
All-rounder
|
Naman Ojha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Neil Broom
|
All-rounder
|
Phil Mustard
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Trivedi
|
All-rounder
|
Upul Indrasiri
|
Bowler
|
Rahat Ali
|
Bowler
|
Monty Panesar
|
Bowler
Punjab Royals Team Form
Punjab Royals have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won two of the first three games thus far and are level on points with Dubai Giants.
Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Head to Head
This would be the first time both teams go head to head in this competition
Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Betting Odds
Punjab Royals to have a better opening partnership than Dubai Giants
Punjab Royals and Dubai Giants head into this fixture level on points which makes this game a potential four pointer as a win for either side could have a significant impact on the points table. So far the Punjab Royals have managed an opening stand of 4, 12 and 20 averaging 12 runs. On the other hand, Dubai Giants have managed an opening stand of 12, 0 and 27 averaging 13 runs which is slightly higher than their opponent. In each of the last two matches, Dubai Giants have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Punjab Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals
T20
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null
Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Top Team Batters
Saurabh Tiwary to be Dubai Giants’s top batter
Saurabh Tiwary has been in scintillating form in this tournament as he has scored 130 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for Dubai Giants in this campaign. In the last game against Colombo Lions, he scored 52 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tillakaratne Dilshan to be Punjab Royals’s top batter
Tillakaratne Dilshan has been phenomenal for Punjab Royals thus far as with 140 runs he is the leading run scorer for Punjab Royals in this tournament. Dilshan has scored two half centuries in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Top Team Bowlers
Suranga Lakmal to be Dubai Giants’s top bowler
Suranga Lakmal has had a solid campaign thus far and has been one of the most consistent bowlers this term. In the last outing against Colombo Lions, he was unlucky that he bagged just one wicket. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahat Ali to be Punjab Royals’s top bowler
Rahat Ali has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this tournament. With seven wickets thus far, Ali is the leading wicket taker for Punjab Royals in this series and in the last game against Delhi Devils he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Giants
- Dubai Giants to win @ 1.85 (PariMatch)
- Punjab Royals to win @ 1.95 (PariMatch)
Parimatch