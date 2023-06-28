CENZ (Central Zone) vs EAZ (East Zone) Match Prediction CENZ 45 % Chance of Winning EAZ 55 % Bet Now! Central Zone will take on East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 1st Quarter-final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur from Wednesday, June 28. In the previous season, Central Zone lost their semi-final match against West Zone by 279 runs. East Zone played a draw against North Zone in the quarter-final, however, North Zone were declared the winners on the basis of the first innings lead.

Central Zone vs East Zone Chance of Winning

East Zone are the favourites to win their first match of the Duleep Trophy 2023. The reason behind is very simple. The East Zone batting line-up has laced with domestic stalwarts. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 798 runs at an average of 66.50 in eight matches in the last Ranji Trophy season. Sudip Gharami scored 803 run in 10 matches at an average of 50.18 for Bengal. Thrud Bengal batting star in the East Zone squad is Anustup Majumdar who have scored 867 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61.92. Riyan Parag (400) and Odisha's Shantanu Mishra (581) also feature in the list. The bowling unit also looks strong with Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy and Ishan Porel featuring. East Zone would be hoping for Mukesh Kumar to play the match against Central Zone before flying out to the Caribbean islands for India's 2-Test series against the West Indies.

East Zone on the other hand don't have a standout star in their ranks. Rinku Singh is there but his red-ball prowess is not as famous as his white-ball exploits. Captain and pacer Shivam Mavi will be returning after a long injury break while Avesh Khan is short of confidence. His latest snub from the Indian team will also not help him much.

While East Zone have a batting core mainly from Bengal, Central Zone have it from various different Ranji Trophy teams. Therefore tuning among the batters will be more in the East Zone.

Central Zone chances of winning - 45%

East Zone chances of winning - 55%

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Central Zone vs East Zone Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Avesh Khan will have a huge role to play against a very strong East Zone batting line-up. He had a below-par IPL 2023 but would be raring to make a thumping comeback in red-ball cricket. In Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, Avesh picked 38 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.13.

East Zone's Jharkhand spinner Anukul Roy will also have a major say on the fate of Jharkhand in the Duleep Trophy 2023. Roy was arguably the best all-rounder in the match. In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, he scored 357 runs in seven matches at an average of 32.45 and picked 26 wickets at an average of 22.76 with his left-arm bowling.

Central Zone vs East Zone Match Toss Prediction

With rain set to interfere from Day 3, the team winning the toss would certainly look to bat. The match result could be decided on the basis of first innings lead and therefore side's won't take the risk by batting second.

Weather Report

A thick cloud cover and breezy with a thundershower in parts of the area on Day 1 with a maximum temperature of 27 degree celsius. Cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area as the temperature would drop to 23 on Day 2. Cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly later on Day 3. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms on Day 4. Cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm on Day 5 as well.

Central Zone Player List

Central Zone Squad

Shivam Mavi (Captain), Upendra Yadav (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

Central Zone Predicted XI

Himanshi Mantri (CAP) Batter Vivek Singh Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Rinku Singh All-rounder Upendra Yadav (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shivam Mavi (CAP) Bowler Saransh Jan Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Central Zone Team Form

Central Zone faced a 279-run defeat against West Zone in their last match. In the match prior to it, Central Zone defeated South Zone by nine runs. Overall, Central Zone have lost two and played two draws in their last five matches.

East Zone Player List

East Zone Squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Shahbaz Nadeem (vice-captain), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wicketkeeper), K Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel.

East Zone Predicted XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran (CAP) Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Sudip Gharami Batter Santanu Mishra Batter Riyan Parag All-rounder Anukul Roy All-rounder Dhruv Jurel (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Akash Deep Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

East Zone Team Form

Three of the last five East Zone matches have ended in draws. East Zone lost their second last match against South Zone by an innings and 118 runs. The side defeated West Zone in their third-last match by 102 runs.

Central Zone vs East Zone Head to Head

Three of the last five matches between Central Zone and East Zone have ended in draws. East Zone won the second last match by an innings and 20 runs, while the third-last match was won by Central Zone by nine wickets.

Central Zone vs East Zone Betting Odds

East Zone to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

East Zone has a sensational top-order and their batters scoring over 300 runs in the first innings will not at all be a tough task. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran alongside Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Riyan Parag and Odisha's Shantanu Mishra become a force to reckon with. While Gharami and Majumdar scored over 800 runs in the previous Ranji Trophy season, Easwaran fell just two runs short of the landmark score. Mishra scored 581 runs in seven matches at an average of 52.81, while Parag smashed 400 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 79.36. Stopping them would not be easy for Avesh Khan, Shivam Mavi and company. Khan and Mavi are also lacking confidence these days.

Central Zone vs East Zone Top Team Batsmen

Rinku Singh to be Central Zone's top batter

Rinku Singh is the man of the moment in Indian cricket and big things can be expected from him in the Central Zone vs East Zone match of Duleep Trophy 2023. Rinku has played a total of 40 first-class matches and scored 2875 runs at an average of 59.89. He has hit seven hundreds and 19 fifties in the red-ball format. He was in top form for KKR in the IPL 2023, and it won't be a surprise if Rinku brings up the 'Bazball' approach in Duleep Trophy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be East Zone's top batter

Eyes will be on Abhimanyu Easwaran, the East Zone captain in the match. A good outing in the Duleep Trophy 2023 can help him in being picked in the Indian Test team which is very soon going to see a transition period. Easwaran scored 798 runs in eight matches at an average of 66.50 for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Overall, the right-hand batter has scored 6556 runs in 87 first-class matches at an average of 47.85. He has hit 22 hundreds in the format.

Central Zone vs East Zone top bowler

Saransh Jain to be Central Zone's top bowler

Right-arm off-spinner Saranash Jain was in top form in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. He picked 35 wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.08. Overall, the 30-year-old Madhya Pradesh bowler has played 20 first-class matches and picked 61 wickets at an average of 28.47. He can very well emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Central Zone.

Mukesh Kumar to be East Zone's top bowler

Mukesh Kumar recently travelled with the Indian Team to the UK for the WTC final against Australia. He was one of the three standby players for India. The pacer made a name for himself with his death bowling skills for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023. However, he has been a consistent performer at the domestic level for some time now. The last Ranji Trophy season saw him pick 22 wickets for five matches at an average of 22.27. Overall, the 29-year-old pacer has picked 149 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 21.55.