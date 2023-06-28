NOZ (North Zone) vs NEZ (North East Zone) Match Prediction NOZ 98 % Chance of Winning NEZ 2 % Bet Now! North Zone will take on North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 2nd quarter-final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Wednesday, June 28. In the previous season, North Zone lost their semi-final match against South Zone by 645 runs. West Zone defeated North East Zone on the basis of their first innings lead in the quarter-final.

North Zone vs North East Chance of Winning

North Zone are the certain winners of their upcoming Duleep Trophy 2023 match against North east June from Wednesday, June 28. The reason behind it is simple. There is no match between the team composition from the two teams.

Prashant Chopra scored 783 runs in seven matches for Himachal Pradesh in the previous Ranji Trophy season. Dhruv Shorey scored 859 runs in even matches at an average of 859. Prabhsimran Singh scored 537 runs in eight matches at an average of 53.70. At an average of 49.12, Manan Vohra also scored 393 runs in seven matches for Chandigarh. Himachal Pradesh's Ankit Kalsi also scored 703 runs in seven matches at an average of 100.42.

The bowling unit also consists of Punjab's Baltej Singh who picked 37 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.78 in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Experienced Siddarth Kaul is also in the team. He played seven matches and picked 22 wickets at an average of 27.86. Services off-spinner Pulkit Narang is also featuring in the bowling attack. He picked 29 wickets at an average of 26.31. Jammu and Kashmir Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq who picked 32 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.37. Then there is pacer Vaibhav Arora as well. He picked 25 wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.84 for Himachal Pradesh.

A few high-performing players have been ignored by North East Zone selectors; a thrashing from North Zone can very well be on card.

North Zone chances of winning - 98%

North East Zone chances of winning - 2%

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North Zone vs North East Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nehal Wadhera has made a name for himself with his splendid outings for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023. He has been replaced by Mandeep Singh who has been ruled out with injury. He has played five first-class matches and scored 376 runs at an average of 53.71.

Nilesh Lamichaney has been named the vice-captain of North East Zone. It remains to be seen what he does in the Duleep Trophy 2023. In the 21 first-class matches he has played, the 31-year-old has scored 834 runs. He has one hundred and five first-class fifties to his name.

North Zone vs North East Match Toss Prediction

With rain set to interfere from Day 3, the team winning the toss would certainly look to bat. The match result could be decided on the basis of first innings lead and therefore side's won't take the risk by batting second.

Weather Report

Cloudy and breezy on Day 1 with a maximum temperature of 29 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be 25 percent. Breezy in the morning, otherwise, rather cloudy with a thundershower in spots in the afternoon of Day 2. Mainly cloudy and breezy and a thunderstorm around in the afternoon on Day 3. Breezy in the morning, otherwise, rather cloudy with a thundershower in spots in the afternoon on day 4. Cloudy and breezy with a high temperature of 29 degree celsius on Day 5.

North Zone Player List

North Zone Squad

Nehal Wadhera, Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav (Captain), Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sandhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh.

North Zone Predicted XI

Nehal Wadhera Batter Manan Vohra Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Prabhsimran Singh (WK) Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Jayant Yadav (CAP) All-rounder Pulkit Narang All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Sidharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

North Zone Team Form

North Zone lost their semi-final match last year against South Zone by 645 runs. They have settled for a draw in each of their four matches prior to it.

North East Zone Player List

North East Zone Squad

Rongsen Jonathan (Captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.

North East Zone Predicted XI

Rongsen Jonathan Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Anup Ahlawat Batter Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Prafullomani Singh (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dippu Sangma Bowler Rex Rajkumar Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

North East Zone Team Form

North East Zone restricted West Zone to a draw last year however, the latter won on the basis of first innings lead.

North Zone vs North East Zone Head to Head

North Zone and North East Zone will be playing against each other for the first time.

North Zone vs North East Zone Betting Odds

North Zone to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

With the likes of Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh and Nehwal Wadhera raring to come out and perform for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023, it's almost certain that the side will easily manage to score over 300 runs in the first innings against North East Zone. Prashant Chopra scored 783 runs in seven matches for Himachal Pradesh in the previous Ranji Trophy season. Dhruv Shorey scored 859 runs in even matches at an average of 859. Prabhsimran Singh scored 537 runs in eight matches at an average of 53.70. At an average of 49.12, Manan Vohra also scored 393 runs in seven matches for Chandigarh. Himachal Pradesh's Ankit Kalsi also scored 703 runs in seven matches at an average of 100.42. In front of a very average North East Zone bowling unit, it's almost certain that North Zone would cross the 300-run mark.

North Zone vs North East Zone Top Team Batsmen

Dhruv Shorey to be North Zone's top batter

Dhruv Shorey finished the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season as the third-highest wicket-taker. He scored 859 runs in seven matches at an average of 95.44. Three hundreds and two fifties came off his bat. The 31-year-old top-order batter can emerge as the leading run-scorer for his side. He has played 50 first-class matches and scored 3679 runs at an average of 55.74.

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be North East Zone's top batter

The likes of Taruwar Kohli and Sumit Singh have not got place in the North East Zone squad and the onus will be on LSM Keishangbam to score runs for the side. He scored 561 runs in seven matches at an average of 51 for Manipur in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Overall, the 25-year-old has played 12 first-class matches and scored 664 runs at an average of 34.94.

North Zone vs NorthEast Zone top bowler

Baltej Singh to be North Zone's top bowler

The right-arm pacer was in top form in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He played eight matches for Punjab and picked 38 wickets at an average of 14.78. Overall, he has played 26 first-class matches and picked 92 wickets at an average of 20.88.

L Kishan Singha to be North East Zone's top bowler

The slow left-arm spinner was the third-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. He played seven matches and picked 44 wickets at an average of 16.89. Overall, the 26-year-old has played 11 first-class matches and picked 57 wickets at an average of 19.38.