Team A vs Team B Match Prediction 55 % Chance of Winning 45 % Bet Now! Team B and Team A will clash against each other in the 1st game of the Duleep Trophy 2024. The game will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on September 5. The game will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Team A vs Team B Chance of Winning

The 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy. The first round of games will begin from September 5, 2024. The tournament will be held in a new avatar, with the zonal system being replaced with India A, B, C, and D, who will compete in a round-robin format that will not include any knockout games.

Team A will be captained by India opener Shubman Gill and features a roster full of notable players across both batting and bowling. The 16-member squad includes two additional openers alongside Gill, with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul competing for the spots. Dhruv Jurel will take on the wicketkeeping duties. The pace attack is strong, featuring Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan, while the spin department will be led by Kuldeep Yadav, India’s leading left-arm wrist-spinner.

Team B will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. They will be missing India pacer Mohammed Siraj and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been released from the squad. Navdeep Saini will step in for Siraj, but no replacement has been named for Jadeja. While India B's pace attack may not be as strong as India A's, their formidable spin department featuring Washington Sundar, R. Sai Kishore and Rahul Chahar, promises to be a significant challenge for the batters.

Team A’s chance of winning: 55%

Team B’s chance of winning: 45%

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Team A vs Team B Betting Tips

Team A to score high runs before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Team A has many options in the batting unit. Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will contest for the spot. In any case, the opening order makes up for a strong opening pair. Gill, Agarwal and Rahul average at 49.80, 45.43 and 44.18 in their respective First-class careers. Moreover, Team B will miss out on a strong pace attack which will enable the Team A batters to bundle in many runs in the game.

Team A vs Team B Toss Prediction

The pitch tends to be good for batting early on, with even bounce and pace. Teams winning the toss often prefer to bat first to take advantage of the fresh pitch. Scoring runs in the first innings is critical because the pitch might start to deteriorate as the match progresses. The pitch usually starts to assist spinners more as the game goes on, with wear and tear causing the surface to break up. Most teams prefer to bat first if they win the toss, aiming to post a big first-innings score and then apply pressure with spin later in the game.

Weather Report

On September 5th, 2024, the weather in Bengaluru is expected to be overcast with late showers. The temperature will range from 20°C to 28° with a moderate chance of rainfall.

Team A Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shaswat Rawat.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill (c) Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter KL Rahul Batter Tilak Varma All-rounder Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Tanish Kotian Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Team A Team Form

Team A has a fantastic balance between batting and bowling. The team is stacked with fantastic players and are expected to dominate in their first game of the competition.

Team B Players List

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N. Jagadeesan (wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c) Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Musheer Khan All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder R Sai Kishore Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Team B Recent Form

Team B had a decent batting order. The team has a strong spin attack which will be beneficial after the ball wears out. They, however, lack in their pace attack.

Team A vs Team B Head-to-Head Record

After the new system was introduced, this is the first time the sides will clash.

Team B won- 0

Team A won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Team A vs Team B Betting Odds

Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal will open for Team A, with either KL Rahul or Tilak Verma slotting in at 3 or 4, and Dhruv Jurel at 5. This setup means one of Riyan Parag or Shivam Dube, both with impressive Ranji Trophy averages, will miss out. Tanush Kotian, the only uncapped bowler, will partner with Kuldeep Yadav, while Akash Deep and Avesh Khan, recent Test players, will also feature. Khaleel Ahmed, the squad’s sole left-arm pacer, will complete the lineup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran will open for Team B, with Musheer Khan joining his brother Sarfaraz Khan, and Rishabh Pant possibly making his first red-ball appearance since December 2022. Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to start, while Washington Sundar and R Sai Kishore will serve as the finger-spinning all-rounders. Mukesh Kumar led the pace attack, supported by Mohit Avasthi and Yash Dayal, with Navdeep Saini missing out.

Team A vs Team B Top Batters

Shubman Gill be the top batter for Team A

Shubman Gill is an experienced red ball batter and has featured for India in many series. Gill averages around 50 in his First-class career. He was fantastic in his last Test match against England in March where he struck 110 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for Team B

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a record-breaking Test series against England this year. He consistently smashed runs in all the innings. With an exception of an innings, he managed to cross the 50-run mark in all the games. He knocked 209 runs in the 2nd Test in that series. Jaiswal averages 75.60 in his First-class career and will lead the batting department of the team.

Team A vs Team B Top Bowlers

Avesh Khan to be the top bowler for Team A

Avesh Khan will lead the pace attack. He picked 5 wickets in the previous edition of the Duleep Trophy.

Mukesh Kumar to be the top bowler for Team B

Mukesh Kumar will be the leader of the pace bowling pack. He has 166 wickets in his 78 First-class career innings.