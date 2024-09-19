Team A vs Team C Match Prediction 44 % Chance of Winning 56 % Bet Now! Team C and Team A will clash against each other in the 6th game of the Duleep Trophy 2024. The game will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur on September 19. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Team A vs Team C Chance of Winning

Team A had a poor start in the competition with a loss against Team B in their inaugural game of the competition. The team bounced back with a terrific performance in the last game with a win against Team D. Currently, the team rests at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 6 points. Team A will be looking for a win here.

Team C is having the best campaign in the competition right now. The team started with a win over Team D. The team batted very well in the last game but could not win the match. The game ended up in a draw. With that, the team is comfortable at the 1st position of the points table. They have 9 points in the competition. The squad has an impressive batting order and will be confident in the next game.

Team A’s chance of winning: 44%

Team C’s chance of winning: 56%

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Team A vs Team C Betting Tips

Team C to scorehigh before 1st dismissal (@Dafabet)

Team C have batted their way to the top of the standings currently. The team has a stellar batting unit. Sai Sudarshan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened for the team in the competition. The pair scored 11 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the 1st game but returned to post an opening partnership of 64 runs in the second innings. In the second game, Gaikwad was retired hurt but Rajat Patidar carried the score to 96 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game. Gaikwad returned and batted well after that. Gaikwad and Sudarshan average at 42.75 & 20.75 respectively in the competition. That said, Team C will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Team C’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Team A’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Team A vs Team C Toss Prediction

The wicket was hard to score runs on in the first two days but got better as play went on. If the pitch is going to behave the same way, batsmen will find it hard to play their shots early on. Tall pace bowlers who can bend their backs and give the ball a real rip enjoy the bounce on offer here. Electing to field first proved to be a great decision in the first match, and it’s likely to stay that way.

Weather Report

The skies will be clear and suitable for a game of cricket. The temperature will remain under 35 degrees Celsius on the first day of the game.

Team A Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shaswat Rawat.

Predicted Playing XI

Shams Mulani All-rounder Mayank Agarwal (c) Batter Pratham Singh Batter Tilak Varma All-rounder Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Tanish Kotian Bowler Shaswat Rawat Batter Prasidh Krishna Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler

Team A Team Form

Team A has a decent squad. However, many players left the squad for national duty. The team is coming from a win against Team D.

Team C Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Batter Sai Sudarshan Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Ishan Kishan Batter Abhishek Porel Wicket-keeper Rajat Patidar Batter Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Anshul Kamboj All-rounder Manav Suthar All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler

Team C Recent Form

Team C faced a draw in their last game against Team B. They have a strong squad and will be confident to win their next game against Team A.

Team A vs Team C Head-to-Head Record

After the new system was introduced, this is the first time the sides will clash.

Team C won- 0

Team A won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Team A vs Team C Betting Odds

Team A clashed against Team D in the first game of the competition. In the first innings, Team A scored 290 runs. Shams Mulani (89) and Tanush Kotian (53) were the top scorers in the 1st innings. Team D replied with 183 runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Aaqib Khan picked 3 wickets each in the game. Team A added another 380 runs in the game. Pratham Singh knocked 122 runs whereas Tilak Verma smashed an unbeaten 111 runs. Shashwat Rawat added an unbeaten 64 runs in the end. Chasing the target, Team D was restricted to 301 runs as Team A won the game by 186 runs. Tanush Kotian picked 4 wickets in the second innings whereas Shams Mulani bagged 3 wickets.

Team C clashed against Team B in the last game. Batting first, Team C raised 525 runs in the first innings. Ishan Kishan was the best batter with 111 runs in the innings. Baba Indrajit (78), Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and Sai Sudarshan (43) also batted well. Team B posted 332 runs in the first innings. Anshul Kamboj was impeccable with the ball and picked 8 wickets on his own. Team C added another 128 runs in the game. Gaikwad knocked 62 runs in the second innings. The match did not reach a conclusion as it ended in a draw.

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Team A vs Team C Top Batters

Tilak Verma be the top batter for Team A

Tilak Verma is an exciting batter to watch. He has scored 121 runs in 2 innings. He posted 10 & 111* in the last game. Verma is a strong batter and will come in as the best batting option from the team.

Baba Indrajith to be the top batter for Team C

Baba Indrajith is the top batter from Team C. He has scored 162 runs in 4 innings of the competition at an average of 54.00. He knocked 72 & 78 runs in the first innings of both games respectively.

Team A vs Team C Top Bowlers

Khaleel Ahmed to be the top bowler for Team A

Akash Deep will leave for national duty. Khaleel Ahmed was the second best bowler in the last game. He has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He took 4 wickets in the last game.

Anshul Kamboj to be the top bowler for Team C

Anshul Kamboj is a terrific bowler from Team C. He was impeccable in the last game as he picked 8 wickets in the 1st innings. He has 11 wickets in the 3 innings he has played.